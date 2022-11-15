California Dreaming Surfside Beach

Restaurant info

California Dreaming has been serving all your favorite American classics to the Myrtle Beach / Surfside community since 2004. The restaurant features a large, open setting and expansive kitchen with a dedicated team cooking everything from scratch daily. The vibrant atmosphere is inviting for families and date-nights alike. Open for lunch and dinner with patio dining and online ordering with curbside pickup. Best Place for a Salad -The Sun News reader survey.