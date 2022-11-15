Restaurant header imageView gallery

California Dreaming Surfside Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2657 Beaver Run Boulevard

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

California Dreaming Salad
Croissants (5)
She Crab Soup

Beverage

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Appetizer

Croissants (5)

$6.95

Topped with honey-butter.

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Creamy soup topped with scallions, cheese, Hormel® ham and bacon.

She Crab Soup

$7.95

A rich and creamy Charleston classic.

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce.

Tijuana Chicken Wings

$12.95

Marinated in hot pepper sauce, fried crispy, with bleu cheese dip. GF

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Smoky BBQ sauce, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce.

Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$9.95

Seasoned and served with cocktail sauce. GF

Seafood Nachos

$14.95

Spicy shrimp, salmon, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce and lobster cream sauce with dill.

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon. GF

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons

Broiled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Broiled chicken, crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Broiled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

California Club Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, fried chicken strips, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, house-made ranch dressing

California Dreaming Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham and turkey, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, almonds topped with warm ham and bacon, house dressing.

Fried Oyster Caesar

$16.95

Fried oysters over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Fried shrimp over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sandwich

American Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and Duke’s® mayo.

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Beyond Burger,® sweet soy, Duke’s® mayo, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and red onions.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Broiled, topped with jack cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato and honey mustard.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken, american cheese, jicama slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo.

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, and jack cheese

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced turkey, Hormel® ham, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough, served with french fries.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Jicama slaw, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, with side item.

Pork Tacos

$12.95

Jicama slaw, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, with side item.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork, pickles, red onion and cole slaw

New Orleans Flounder Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Flounder with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

Entree

Filet Mignon 8oz

$34.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

Marinated Sirloin 10oz

$22.95

10oz. sirloin steak marinated in fruit juices, garlic, soy sauce and spices. GF

Ribeye 14oz

$30.95

14oz. hand cut. GF

Steak + Shrimp

$25.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions with crispy fried shrimp.

Baby Back Ribs Double Rack

$26.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Baby Back Ribs Single Rack

$19.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Country Fried Pork Chops

$19.95

Two pork chops fried crispy

Prime Rib 10oz

$29.95Out of stock

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.95

Large shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Flounder Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Oyster Platter

$24.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Roasted Salmon

$24.95

Encrusted with rosemary and thyme, with side item. GF

Shrimp San Francisco

$17.95

With mushrooms, garlic cream, white wine, served over pasta, topped with romano cheese.

Low Country Boil

$25.95

Shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, corn, witha signature garlic seafood butter

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Double breast of chicken basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Knob Hill Chicken

$17.95

Topped with ham and monterey jack cheese, with side item. GF

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$15.95

Alfredo sauce, scallions, pasta, tomatoes with romano cheese.

Veggie Pasta

$13.95

Roasted veggies, with romano cheese

Chicken Tenders Platter

$16.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce and french fries.

Kid Meal

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Wings

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Pasta Alfredo

$6.95

Served with a beverage

Side

Baked Potato (After 4:00 PM)

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Pasta Alfredo

$4.95

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

Dessert

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$7.95

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$7.95

Shipped direct from New York

Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

Topped with a Hershey's™ Bar, served with vanilla ice cream

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.95

Warm croissants, raisins, crème anglaise, with vanilla ice cream and rum sauce

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

California Dreaming has been serving all your favorite American classics to the Myrtle Beach / Surfside community since 2004. The restaurant features a large, open setting and expansive kitchen with a dedicated team cooking everything from scratch daily. The vibrant atmosphere is inviting for families and date-nights alike. Open for lunch and dinner with patio dining and online ordering with curbside pickup. Best Place for a Salad -The Sun News reader survey.

Location

2657 Beaver Run Boulevard, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavern in Surfside - 8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S
orange starNo Reviews
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Hachiya Express - 2735 Beaver Run Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2735 Beaver Run Blvd Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
670 US Hwy 17 - Business Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside - 1205 Highway 17 N
orange star4.4 • 948
1205 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Island Bar and Grill - Surfside
orange starNo Reviews
2272 Glenns Bay Rd, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Pizza Hyena - Surfside
orange starNo Reviews
13 S. Ocean Blvd SURFSIDE BEACH, SC 29575
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Surfside Beach

The Melting Pot - Myrtle Beach SC
orange star4.9 • 4,152
5001 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Fire and Smoke Gastropub
orange star4.5 • 1,971
411 79th Ave N Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Myrtle Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,899
1289 38th Avenue N Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - MB Market Commons
orange star4.6 • 1,899
3630 Walton Dr. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
orange star4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside - 1205 Highway 17 N
orange star4.4 • 948
1205 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Surfside Beach
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston