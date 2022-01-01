Main picView gallery

California Rock'n Sushi Alhambra

No reviews yet

2201 W.Commonwealth Ave

Alhambra, CA 91803

Popular Items

California Roll
Gyoza
KC1. Galbi + Tofu

BEVERAGE

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.50

Calpico

$3.75

Ramune

$3.75

Perrier

$3.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

EXTRA

Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Miso Soup

$2.95

Extra Curry Sauce

$2.00

House Salad

$2.50

SUSHI

Albacore Sushi

$6.75

Amberjack Sushi

$7.25

Blue Fin Tuna Sushi

$7.95

Eel Sushi

$6.95

Fatty Tuna Sushi

$18.95Out of stock

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$7.25

Mackerel Sushi

$5.75

Octopus Sushi

$5.95

Red Snapper Sushi

$7.50

Salmon Sushi

$6.95

Salmon Belly Sushi

$7.50

Salmon Roe Sushi

$7.95

Scallop Sushi

$5.75

Sea Urchin Sushi

$18.95

Seared Salmon Belly Sushi

$7.95

Shrimp Sushi

$5.75

Smelt Egg Sushi

$5.95

Squid Sushi

$5.75

Sweet Egg Sushi

$5.50

Yellow Tail Sushi

$7.25

Yellow Tail Belly Sushi

$7.95

SASHIMI

Albacore Sashimi

$18.95

Amberjack Sashimi

$20.50

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi

$22.50

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$56.85

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$20.50

Mackerl Sashimi

$16.50

Octopus Sashimi

$17.50

Red Snapper Sashimi

$21.50

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$21.25

Salmon Sashimi

$19.95

YellowTail Belly Sashimi

$22.50

YellowTail Sashimi

$20.50

HOUSE ROLL

Avocado Roll

$6.95

Blue Crab Roll

$9.95

California Roll

$6.95

Cucumber Roll

$5.75

Eel and Avocado Roll

$9.95

Philidelphia Roll

$9.50

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95

Scallop Roll

$7.50

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Tuna Roll

$8.50

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

COMBINATION

Shinobi Sushi (9 Pcs)

$29.95

Kunoichi Sushi (12 Pcs)

$35.95

Chirashi Bowl

$28.95

Tairyo Sashimi (12 Pcs)

$35.95

Ebisu Sashimi (18 Pcs)

$53.95

SIGNATURE

Albacore Crispy Onion

$18.95

Bora Bora

$21.95

Crispy Rice W/ Spicy Tuna

$15.50

Garlic Lover's Albacore

$19.95

Jessica Albacore

$19.95

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$20.95

Roll Up Roll

$18.95

Salmon Blue Crab

$21.95

Salmon Oyako

$21.95

Unajyu

$22.95

YellowTaill Jalepeno

$19.95

YellowTail Rose

$21.95

FRESH SPECIAL ROLL

911 Roll

$15.50

Alaskan Roll

$15.95

Albacore Deluxe Roll

$16.50

Cajun Tuna Roll

$16.95

Caterpillar Roll

$15.50

Cherry Blossom

$17.95

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Fire Cracker Roll

$15.50

Fire In the Roll

$16.95

Lemon Roll

$15.95

Playboy Roll

$15.95

Protein Roll

$16.95

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

Spicy Rose Roll

$12.95

Super Philly Roll

$16.95

The Moon Roll

$15.95

Tiger Roll

$15.95

Yummy Roll

$16.95

Zen Roll

$17.95

BAKE SPECIAL ROLL

B.S.C.R. (Baked)

$15.95

Baby Rockstar Roll (Baked)

$16.50

Baked Salmon Roll (Baked)

$15.95

Sapporo Roll (Baked)

$14.95

Snow Cone Roll (Baked)

$15.95

TEMPURA SPECIAL ROLL

Alhambra Roll

$17.95

Brand Roll

$16.50

Calamari Temp Roll

$14.95

California Temp Roll

$11.95

Captain America

$18.95

Crispy Scallop Roll

$14.95

Crunch Dragon Roll

$17.95

Crunch Spider Roll

$18.50

Energy Roll

$16.50

Fantasy Roll

$15.95

Geisha Roll

$16.50

Golden Tiger Roll

$14.50

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

$13.50

Jana Roll

$15.95

Popcorn Roll

$15.95

Prince Roll

$16.95

Rock Shrimp Temp Roll

$15.50

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$13.50

Spicy Tuna Temp Roll

$12.95

Spider Roll

$14.95

Super Crunch Roll

$14.50

Superman Burrito

$15.95

Vegas Roll

$14.50

Vegetable Temp Roll

$12.95

SALAD

House Salad

$2.95

Mango Avocado Salad

$13.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$14.95

Sashimi Salad

$16.95

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

POKE

Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.95

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.50

Mix Poke Bowl

$15.95

SMALL DISH

Fried Octopus

$9.95

Baked Green Mussel

$10.95

Scallop Dynamite

$14.50

Mixed Tempura

$10.95

Shrimp Tempura only 5 Pcs

$10.95

Monkey Bowl

$9.95

Sesame Chicken

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Garlic Edamame

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Shishito Peppers

$8.95

Gyoza

$7.95

Edamame

$5.95

Takoyaki

$8.95

Yellow Corvina

$14.50

Topokki

$14.95

Japchae

$14.50

TOFU

T1. Mushroom

$14.50

T2. Assorted

$14.50

T3. Seafood

$14.50

T4. Kimchi Beef

$14.50

T5. Beef

$14.50

T6. Dumpling

$14.50

T7. Oyster

$14.50

T8. Clam

$14.50

T9. Only Tofu

$14.50

BBQ

KB1. Galbi (9 Pcs)

$29.95

KB2. Bulgolgi

$24.95

KB3. Spicy Pork

$22.95

KB4. Non Spicy Chicken

$21.95

COMBINATION

KC1. Galbi + Tofu

$32.95

KC2. Bulgogi + Tofu

$26.95

KC3. Spicy Pork + Tofu

$25.95

KC4. Non Spicy Chicken + Tofu

$24.95

KC5. Yellow Corvina + Tofu

$21.95

KC6. Donkatsu + Tofu

$23.95

KC6. Curry Katsu + Tofu

$25.95

KOREAN SPECIAL

KS1. Beef Short Rib Soup

$21.95

KS2. Ginseng Chicken Soup

$19.95

KS3. Spicy Pork Hot Stone

$21.95

KS4. Bulgolgi Hot Stone

$23.95

TONKATSU

TK1. Pork Tonkatsu

$18.95

TK2. Chicken Tonkatsu

$18.95

TK3. Curry Katsu

$20.95

Rice

$2.30

Sushi Rice

$3.45

Miso Soup

$3.39
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803

