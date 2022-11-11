- Home
- /
- Rochester
- /
- Charlotte
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- California Rollin II
California Rollin II
549 Reviews
$$
1000 North River St
Rochester, NY 14612
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Breaded Shrimp
Shrimp fried to a golden brown, with a side of sweet chili sauce, served over rice
Crawdad Bowl
Tempura crawdads tossed in our famous sweet & spicy sauce, & sprinkled with sesame seeds & scallions, served over rice
Edamame - GF
Buttery tasting soy beans - sure to make your mouth water!
French Fries
Golden Fried French Fries
Fried Calamari
Crispy fried rings of calamari, with a side of spicy mayo, served over rice
Fried Mac & Cheese
Golden bites filled with macaroni & cheese, served with a side of ranch dressing
Moo Moo Platter
Beef fillet seared to perfection & topped with house made sweet brown glaze & sprinkled with sesame seeds, served over rice
Seared Cajun Tuna - GF
Seared fresh tuna coated in cajun seasoning
Spicy Calamari
Crispy calamari rings loaded with bacon, jalapenos, scallions & onion crunchies. Topped with hot sauce, honey mustard, eel sauce & spicy mayo served over rice
Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce & sprinkled with scallions & sesame seeds, served over rice
Japanese Loaded Fries
Clam Balls
Shrimp cocktail
jumbo size chilled shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Soup & Salads
Ginger Salad
A contemporary Japanese salad dressing made with ginger, rice vinegar & served over fresh greens
Seaweed Salad
Enjoy the succulent sweet taste of thinly shredded sea-vegetable in ancient Japanese sesame sauce
Miso Soup
A traditional Japanese treat! Miso & Hondashi broth combined with shitake mushrooms, scallions, tofu & wakame
Hell's Kitchen
Housemade broth combined with crawdads, crabstick, scallions, shitake mushrooms, tofu, wakame, sriracha & hot oil - Can’t take the heat? Get out of the kitchen!
Calamari Salad
Sweet & tangy taste of thinly sliced squid and Japanese vegtables.
Noodle
Nigiri
Crabstick Nigiri
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Salmon Nigiri - GF
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Shrimp Nigiri - GF
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Cajun Tuna Nigiri - GF
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Tuna Nigiri - GF
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Smoked Eel Nigiri
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Crabstick Nigiri (Sashimi)
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Escoloar Nigiri (Sashimi)
Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Salmon Nigiri (Sashimi)
Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Shrimp Nigiri (Sashimi)
Cajun Tuna Nigiri (Sashimi)
Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Tuna Nigiri (Sashimi)
Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Smoked Eel Nigiri (Sashimi)
Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Yellow Tail
Sushi Bowls
Gaka Bowl
Tempura shrimp, bacon, scallions, sesame seeds, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce and California Rollin’ sauce
Park Ave Bowl
Lobster, bacon, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Paradise
steak Bowl
seared beef, broccoli, red peepers, topped with eel sauce.
chicken Bowl
panko chicken, steamed broccoli, served over rice with sweet and spicy mayo.
salmon Bowl
fresh salmon with seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo.
tuna Bowl
fresh tuna with seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado and topped with sweet and spicy mayo.
spicy crab Bowl
spicy crab mix, topped with onion crunchies and eel sauce.
vegetarian Bowl
tofu, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad served over rice an topped with spicy mayo.
Sushi Rolls
Weekly special
bbt california spank me
Alaska - Cooked - GF
Smoked salmon, cucumber & avocado
Atlantic Ocean - Cooked - GF
Steamed shrimp & bacon rolled in toasted garlic
Beefy - Cooked - GF
Seared beef, scallions, & hot sauce
California - Cooked
Crabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Japanese Mayo
Ceci Roll - Cooked
Double crab stick, bacon, cucumber, onion crunchies, Japanese mayo, topped with avocado & drizzled with spicy mayo & sriracha
Cinema Roll - Cooked
Steamed shrimp & avocado rolled in onion crunchies
D-Lightful - Cooked
Crabstick, steamed shrimp & bacon rolled in onion crunchies
Happy Crab - Cooked
Double crab stick, bacon, avocado, Japanese mayo, cream cheese, rolled in onion crunchies
Katana - Cooked
Crabstick, seaweed salad, Japanese mayo, rolled in onion crunchies
Killer Eel - Cooked
Smoked eel, avocado, scallions, Japanese mayo, cream cheese
Magic Roll - Cooked
Smoked salmon & smoked eel
Pacific Ocean - Cooked - GF
Smoked salmon, avocado & bacon
Spicy Crab - Cooked
Double crabstick, jalapeno, bacon, sriracha, rolled in panko & cajun spice
Trio - Cooked
Smoked salmon, crabstick & steamed shrimp
Crunchy Spicy Tuna - Raw
Spicy tuna, scallions, onion crunchies, Japanese mayo
Deluxe Spicy Tuna - Raw - GF
Spicy tuna, scallions, jalapeno, bacon, Japanese mayo, rolled in garlic
Mistletoe - Raw - GF
Fresh salmon, avocado & honey
Spicy Tuna - Raw - GF
Our house specialty - fresh tuna, scallions & Japanese mayo mixed in our ancient secret samurai sauce
Salmon Avocado - Raw
Raw Tuna and Avocado
Courtney - Raw
Spicy Tuna, Japanese Mayo & Smoked Eel
Philadelphia
Salmon, cucumber & cream cheese
tuna avo
Avocado - Veg - GF
Simple yet satisfying.
Cucumber - Veg - GF
2 rolls per order - simple & elegant
Vegetarian - GF
Created out of an infinite array of fresh vegetables
Italiano
Tempura asparagus, mushroom & rolled in garlic topped with pesto
mango tango
fresh mango, banana, raspberries rolled in soy paper and topped with shredded coconut.
Baconator - Tempura
Tempura shrimp, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, hot sauce, rolled in onion crunchies & topped with crispy bacon & drizzled with eel sauce
BBT * - Tempura
Fresh tuna seared in a crispy cocoon then topped with Dinosaur BBQ sauce & scallions
Bubble Beach - Tempura
Tempura shrimp, Japanese mayo, hot sauce & cream cheese
Chicken Finger - Tempura
Chicken fingers, bacon, tomatoes, hot sauce & cream cheese, rolled in onion crunchies & drizzled with California Rollin’ sauce
Crab Rangoon* - Tempura
Double crabstick, scallions, cream cheese topped with sweet chili sauce
Killer Shrimp - Tempura
Tempura shrimp, avocado, scallions, Japanese mayo, cream cheese
Lobster Sensation* - Tempura
Lobster, scallions, spicy mayo, cream cheese, topped with sweet chili sauce
Loud - Tempura
Tempura shrimp, avocado, bacon, hot sauce, cream cheese, topped with sweet chili & coconut
Valerie - Tempura
Tempura shrimp, crabstick, bacon, tomato, hot sauce & cream cheese
Hotness Monster - Tempura
Clams Casino, Bacon, Hot Sauce, and Cream Cheese
Philly - Tempura
Salmon, cucumber, and creem chese tempura'd.
Bam - Special
Tempura shrimp, tomatoes, scallions, Japanese mayo, chili oil, topped with spicy tuna, garlic, sesame seeds & eel sauce
Crabby Crab - Special
Double crabstick, bacon, scallions, onion crunchies, sriracha, cream cheese, Japanese mayo, topped with spicy crab salad
Killer Crab - Special
Tempura soft-shell crab, avocado, scallions, Japanese mayo & cream cheese
South of the Border - Special
Tempura shrimp, bacon, jalapeno, Japanese mayo, sriracha, cream cheese, topped with crabstick, sriracha crunchies, & spicy mayo
Spider - Special
Tempura soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, onion crunchies, & Japanese mayo
Volcano - Special
Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, Japanese mayo, topped with fresh tuna, sprinkled with sesame seeds, scallions, & drizzled with eel sauce
Jumbo Calamari- Special
Fried calamari, jalapeno, bacon, onion crunchies, Japanese mayo, topped with eel sauce, honey mustard, hot sauce, spicy mayo, and scallions.
Crab Riceless Roll
Spicy Tuna Riceless Roll
Shrimp Temp. Riceless Roll
Wasabi
Ginger
3 for 21
Marlea roll
sweetie pie sugar
cajun invasion
Kids
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
Three wedges filled with creamy macaroni & cheese in a crispy shell
Chicken Fingers
Two pieces of crispy chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fish Sticks
Five pieces of breaded white fish fried until golden brown
Macaroni & Cheese
Your favorite Kraft Mac & Cheese, served with a side of applesauce. Mmmmm!
Rice & Crab Bowl
Crab meat and rice, light & refreshing!
Desserts
Albino Roll
Banana and Raspberries in a sushi roll. Whole roll is tempura'd with a Hazelnut Chocolate sauce and Coconut on top
Fried Oreo
5 Oreos fried and deep fried until golden brown. With Hazelnut Chocolate sauce drizzled on top with confectioners sugar sprinkled on top
Fried Yens
fried ice cream
vanilla ice cream, rapped in cake, tempered and drizzled with famous chocolate sauce.
Asian Flares
shirts/long sleeves/tanks/sweat shirts
|Sunday
|1:46 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Voted Rochester, NY's Best sushi! Rolling up fresh sushi daily and we aim to serve only the freshest, most tantalizing cuisine to our customers. If you like sushi, you'll love it here! California Rollin' Sushi Bar... EAT IT RAW!
1000 North River St, Rochester, NY 14612