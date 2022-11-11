California Rollin II imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

California Rollin II

549 Reviews

$$

1000 North River St

Rochester, NY 14612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Happy Crab - Cooked
Crab Rangoon* - Tempura
Crabby Crab - Special

Appetizers

Breaded Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp fried to a golden brown, with a side of sweet chili sauce, served over rice

Crawdad Bowl

$15.00

Tempura crawdads tossed in our famous sweet & spicy sauce, & sprinkled with sesame seeds & scallions, served over rice

Edamame - GF

$5.00

Buttery tasting soy beans - sure to make your mouth water!

French Fries

$4.00

Golden Fried French Fries

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crispy fried rings of calamari, with a side of spicy mayo, served over rice

Fried Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Golden bites filled with macaroni & cheese, served with a side of ranch dressing

Moo Moo Platter

$18.00

Beef fillet seared to perfection & topped with house made sweet brown glaze & sprinkled with sesame seeds, served over rice

Seared Cajun Tuna - GF

$15.00

Seared fresh tuna coated in cajun seasoning

Spicy Calamari

$18.00

Crispy calamari rings loaded with bacon, jalapenos, scallions & onion crunchies. Topped with hot sauce, honey mustard, eel sauce & spicy mayo served over rice

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce & sprinkled with scallions & sesame seeds, served over rice

Japanese Loaded Fries

$15.00

Clam Balls

$13.00

Shrimp cocktail

$17.00

jumbo size chilled shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Soup & Salads

Ginger Salad

$5.00

A contemporary Japanese salad dressing made with ginger, rice vinegar & served over fresh greens

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Enjoy the succulent sweet taste of thinly shredded sea-vegetable in ancient Japanese sesame sauce

Miso Soup

$5.00

A traditional Japanese treat! Miso & Hondashi broth combined with shitake mushrooms, scallions, tofu & wakame

Hell's Kitchen

$10.00

Housemade broth combined with crawdads, crabstick, scallions, shitake mushrooms, tofu, wakame, sriracha & hot oil - Can’t take the heat? Get out of the kitchen!

Calamari Salad

$8.00

Sweet & tangy taste of thinly sliced squid and Japanese vegtables.

Noodle

Sizzling Udon Beef

$18.00

Stir fried with your choice of chicken or beef in our spicy secret weapon sauce

Sizzling Udon Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Stir fried with your choice of chicken or beef in our spicy secret weapon sauce

Nigiri

Crabstick Nigiri

$5.00

Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Salmon Nigiri - GF

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Shrimp Nigiri - GF

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Cajun Tuna Nigiri - GF

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Tuna Nigiri - GF

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Smoked Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Crabstick Nigiri (Sashimi)

$5.00

Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Escoloar Nigiri (Sashimi)

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Salmon Nigiri (Sashimi)

$6.00

Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Shrimp Nigiri (Sashimi)

$6.00

Cajun Tuna Nigiri (Sashimi)

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Tuna Nigiri (Sashimi)

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Smoked Eel Nigiri (Sashimi)

$7.00

Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order

Yellow Tail

$7.00

Sushi Bowls

Gaka Bowl

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, bacon, scallions, sesame seeds, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce and California Rollin’ sauce

Park Ave Bowl

$19.00

Lobster, bacon, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Paradise

$16.00

steak Bowl

$18.00

seared beef, broccoli, red peepers, topped with eel sauce.

chicken Bowl

$16.00

panko chicken, steamed broccoli, served over rice with sweet and spicy mayo.

salmon Bowl

$18.00

fresh salmon with seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo.

tuna Bowl

$18.00

fresh tuna with seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado and topped with sweet and spicy mayo.

spicy crab Bowl

$17.00

spicy crab mix, topped with onion crunchies and eel sauce.

vegetarian Bowl

$15.00

tofu, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad served over rice an topped with spicy mayo.

Sushi Rolls

Weekly special

$21.00

bbt california spank me

Alaska - Cooked - GF

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber & avocado

Atlantic Ocean - Cooked - GF

$9.00

Steamed shrimp & bacon rolled in toasted garlic

Beefy - Cooked - GF

$12.00

Seared beef, scallions, & hot sauce

California - Cooked

$8.00

Crabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Japanese Mayo

Ceci Roll - Cooked

$16.00

Double crab stick, bacon, cucumber, onion crunchies, Japanese mayo, topped with avocado & drizzled with spicy mayo & sriracha

Cinema Roll - Cooked

$9.00

Steamed shrimp & avocado rolled in onion crunchies

D-Lightful - Cooked

$9.00

Crabstick, steamed shrimp & bacon rolled in onion crunchies

Happy Crab - Cooked

$9.00

Double crab stick, bacon, avocado, Japanese mayo, cream cheese, rolled in onion crunchies

Katana - Cooked

$9.00

Crabstick, seaweed salad, Japanese mayo, rolled in onion crunchies

Killer Eel - Cooked

$15.00

Smoked eel, avocado, scallions, Japanese mayo, cream cheese

Magic Roll - Cooked

$15.00

Smoked salmon & smoked eel

Pacific Ocean - Cooked - GF

$9.00

Smoked salmon, avocado & bacon

Spicy Crab - Cooked

$10.00

Double crabstick, jalapeno, bacon, sriracha, rolled in panko & cajun spice

Trio - Cooked

$11.00

Smoked salmon, crabstick & steamed shrimp

Crunchy Spicy Tuna - Raw

$11.00

Spicy tuna, scallions, onion crunchies, Japanese mayo

Deluxe Spicy Tuna - Raw - GF

$12.00

Spicy tuna, scallions, jalapeno, bacon, Japanese mayo, rolled in garlic

Mistletoe - Raw - GF

$11.00

Fresh salmon, avocado & honey

Spicy Tuna - Raw - GF

$11.00

Our house specialty - fresh tuna, scallions & Japanese mayo mixed in our ancient secret samurai sauce

Salmon Avocado - Raw

$11.00

Raw Tuna and Avocado

Courtney - Raw

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, Japanese Mayo & Smoked Eel

Philadelphia

$11.00

Salmon, cucumber & cream cheese

tuna avo

$11.00

Avocado - Veg - GF

$8.00

Simple yet satisfying.

Cucumber - Veg - GF

$5.00

2 rolls per order - simple & elegant

Vegetarian - GF

$8.00

Created out of an infinite array of fresh vegetables

Italiano

$9.00

Tempura asparagus, mushroom & rolled in garlic topped with pesto

mango tango

$8.00

fresh mango, banana, raspberries rolled in soy paper and topped with shredded coconut.

Baconator - Tempura

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, hot sauce, rolled in onion crunchies & topped with crispy bacon & drizzled with eel sauce

BBT * - Tempura

$11.00

Fresh tuna seared in a crispy cocoon then topped with Dinosaur BBQ sauce & scallions

Bubble Beach - Tempura

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, Japanese mayo, hot sauce & cream cheese

Chicken Finger - Tempura

$12.00

Chicken fingers, bacon, tomatoes, hot sauce & cream cheese, rolled in onion crunchies & drizzled with California Rollin’ sauce

Crab Rangoon* - Tempura

$12.00

Double crabstick, scallions, cream cheese topped with sweet chili sauce

Killer Shrimp - Tempura

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, scallions, Japanese mayo, cream cheese

Lobster Sensation* - Tempura

$14.00

Lobster, scallions, spicy mayo, cream cheese, topped with sweet chili sauce

Loud - Tempura

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, bacon, hot sauce, cream cheese, topped with sweet chili & coconut

Valerie - Tempura

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, crabstick, bacon, tomato, hot sauce & cream cheese

Hotness Monster - Tempura

$11.00

Clams Casino, Bacon, Hot Sauce, and Cream Cheese

Philly - Tempura

$11.00

Salmon, cucumber, and creem chese tempura'd.

Bam - Special

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, tomatoes, scallions, Japanese mayo, chili oil, topped with spicy tuna, garlic, sesame seeds & eel sauce

Crabby Crab - Special

$14.00

Double crabstick, bacon, scallions, onion crunchies, sriracha, cream cheese, Japanese mayo, topped with spicy crab salad

Killer Crab - Special

$15.00

Tempura soft-shell crab, avocado, scallions, Japanese mayo & cream cheese

South of the Border - Special

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, bacon, jalapeno, Japanese mayo, sriracha, cream cheese, topped with crabstick, sriracha crunchies, & spicy mayo

Spider - Special

$14.00

Tempura soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, onion crunchies, & Japanese mayo

Volcano - Special

$18.00

Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, Japanese mayo, topped with fresh tuna, sprinkled with sesame seeds, scallions, & drizzled with eel sauce

Jumbo Calamari- Special

$17.00

Fried calamari, jalapeno, bacon, onion crunchies, Japanese mayo, topped with eel sauce, honey mustard, hot sauce, spicy mayo, and scallions.

Crab Riceless Roll

$9.99

Spicy Tuna Riceless Roll

$9.99

Shrimp Temp. Riceless Roll

$12.99Out of stock

Wasabi

$0.25

Ginger

$0.25

3 for 21

$21.00

Marlea roll

$14.00

sweetie pie sugar

$15.00

cajun invasion

$18.00

Sides

Bowl of Rice

$3.00

White rice

French Fries

$4.00

Kids

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Three wedges filled with creamy macaroni & cheese in a crispy shell

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Two pieces of crispy chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fish Sticks

$8.00Out of stock

Five pieces of breaded white fish fried until golden brown

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Your favorite Kraft Mac & Cheese, served with a side of applesauce. Mmmmm!

Rice & Crab Bowl

$8.00

Crab meat and rice, light & refreshing!

Desserts

Albino Roll

$11.00

Banana and Raspberries in a sushi roll. Whole roll is tempura'd with a Hazelnut Chocolate sauce and Coconut on top

Fried Oreo

$9.00

5 Oreos fried and deep fried until golden brown. With Hazelnut Chocolate sauce drizzled on top with confectioners sugar sprinkled on top

Fried Yens

$10.00Out of stock

fried ice cream

$11.00Out of stock

vanilla ice cream, rapped in cake, tempered and drizzled with famous chocolate sauce.

Asian Flares

Crispy Chicken

$19.00

Coral Reef

$21.00

Lobster tots

$23.00

lobster chunks, bacon, scallions, topped with spicy mayo.

Asian salads

$17.00

your choice of shrimp, crab, chicken or steak served over greens with your choice of dressing.

Thursday

Clams (12)

$7.00

Corona Bucket

$14.00

Coronita Bucket

$8.00

$7 Sushi Rolls

Coronita

$2.00

Sushi Combos

$20 In A Bowl

$20.00

Chirashi or scattered sushi, fresh fish over rice- comes with a soup or salad.

Emperors Feast

$39.00

10 pieces of nigari & 2 maki rolls. Comes with 1 soups OR 1 salads.

shirts/long sleeves/tanks/sweat shirts

tank xs

$25.00

tank s

$30.00

tank M

$25.00

tank L

$25.00

Tie dye hoodie black (S-XL)

$40.00

Tie Dye hoodie black (3XL-4XL)

$40.00

Purple hoodie (S-L)

$40.00

Purple hoodie (XXL)

$40.00

Purple hoodie (3XL-4XL)

$40.00

Teal hoodie (S-XL)

$40.00

Teal hoodie (XXL)

$40.00

Teal hoodie (3XL-4XL)

$40.00

tshirts

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:46 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Rochester, NY's Best sushi! Rolling up fresh sushi daily and we aim to serve only the freshest, most tantalizing cuisine to our customers. If you like sushi, you'll love it here! California Rollin' Sushi Bar... EAT IT RAW!

Website

Location

1000 North River St, Rochester, NY 14612

Directions

Gallery
California Rollin II image

Similar restaurants in your area

Velvet Belly
orange star4.5 • 509
3 Public Market Rochester, NY 14609
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Sips Coffee & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 218
149 Pattonwood Drive Rochester, NY 14617
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Center City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston