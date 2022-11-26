Restaurant header imageView gallery

California Seltzer Company

631 Ocean View Blvd

Pacific Grove, CA 93950

631 Ocean View Blvd
Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Order Again

Popular Items

Artichoke Pesto Pizza
Spicy Proscuitto Hawaiian Pizza
House Salad

WOOD FIRED PIZZA & BREADSTICKS

Alla Diavola Pizza

$22.00

Artichoke Pesto Pizza

$22.50

Chicken Jalapeño Pizza

$22.00

CSC Combo Pizza

$22.50

Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.50

Traditional Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Vegan Sausage Pizza

$23.00

Spicy Proscuitto Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

Caramalized Onion Bacon and Apple Pizza

$22.50

Cheesy Breadsticks

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

SALAD

Caprese Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$10.00

Kale Salad

$11.00

Tricolore Salad

$13.00Out of stock

SIDES

Ranch

$1.50

Pesto

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Hard Seltzers

Hibiscus Lime 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Pineapple Lemon 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Blood Orange 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Berry Rush 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Pink Lemonade 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Craft Beers

Wango Mango IPA 4pk 16oz

$18.00

Double Hazy Juicy IPA 4pk 16oz

$18.00

Rusty Red Ale 4pk 16oz

$16.00

1954 Blonde Ale 4pk 16oz

$16.00

Cream Ale 4pk 16oz

$16.00

RENTAL FEE

Rental Fee $50 (12orless)

$50.00

Rental Fee $75 (13ormore)

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

