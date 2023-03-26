California Street Tacos 2101 16th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2101 16th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Device Brewing - Ice Blocks Midtown - Ice Blocks - 1610 R Street, Suite 145
No Reviews
1610 R Street, Suite 145 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant