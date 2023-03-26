Restaurant header imageView gallery

California Street Tacos 2101 16th Street

review star

No reviews yet

2101 16th Street

Sacramento, CA 95818

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

Food Menu

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

fries, cheese, beans, salsa

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.00

fries, cheese, beans, salsa

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

cheese, beans, salsa

Breakfast Fries

$16.00

cheese, beans, salsa

Burrito

California burrito

California burrito

$16.00

pico de gallo, cheese, seasoned fries, salsa, chipotle sauce

Regular burrito

$13.00

rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa

Burrito de milanesa

$15.00

grilled onions, jalapenos, rice, beans, salsa, onions, cilantro

Beans &. Cheese

$10.00

Burrito Birria

$18.00

Fries

Al pastor fries

$16.00

onions, cilantro, salsa, sour-cream, cheese

Birria Fries: marinated shredded beef

$18.00

marinated shredded beef, onions, cilantro, cheese, salsa, sour-cream

Asada Fries

$16.00

onions, cilantro, sour-cream, cheese, salsa

Chicken Fries

$16.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$16.00

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

choice of meat, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, beans, sour-cream, jalapenos

Birria nachos

$18.00

pico de gallo, nacho cheese, beans, sour-cream, jalapenos

Quesadilla

Birria quesadilla ( marinated shredded beef ) with dipping broth

$20.00

marinated shredded beef, onions, cilantro, cheese, salsa

Regular Quesadilla

$14.00

cheese, onions, cilantro, salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Torta with fries

Choice of meat, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese

Torta with fries

$17.00

cheese, avocado, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapenos

Torta

$13.25

Seafood

Shrimp Fries

$23.00

pico de gallo, cheese, salsa, chipotle sauce

2 super shrimp tacos

$15.00

grilled onions, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, cheese, chipotle sauce

2 super fish tacos

$15.00

pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, cheese, chipotle sauce

Surf and Turf Burrito: Steak & Shrimp

$22.25

grilled onions, pico de gallo, rice, beans, salsa, cheese, chipotle sauce

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00

grilled onions, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa, chipotle sauce

Fish Quesadilla: battered fried fish

$20.00

grilled onions, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa, chipotle sauce

Shrimp & Asada Fries

$28.00

Shrimp & Al Pastor Fries

$28.00

Shrimp Nachos

$23.00

Shrimp & Asada Nachos

$28.00

Shrimp & Al Pastor Nachos

$28.00

Shrimp Burrito

$18.50

Side

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

seasoned fries

Cheese

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Grilled Onion

$1.75

Grilled Pepper

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chipotle Salsa

$1.50

Avocado

$2.25

Guacamole

$3.25

Salsa

$0.50

Tacos

3 Street tacos

$12.00

onions, cilantro, salsa

4 Street tacos

$15.00

onions, cilantro, salsa

5 Street tacos

$17.00

onions, cilantro, salsa

3 super crispy birria tacos ( marinated shredded beef ) with dipping broth

$20.00

marinated shredded beef, onions, cilantro, cheese, salsa

Vegan

Vegan Burrito

$15.00

marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, onions, cilantro, salsa, rice, beans

3 al pastor vegan street tacos

$12.00

marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, onions, cilantro, salsa

4 al pastor vegan street tacos

$15.00

marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, onions, cilantro, salsa

5 al pastor vegan street tacos

$17.00

marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, onions, cilantro, salsa

Al pastor vegan nachos

$17.00

marinated soy meat with pineapple chunks, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos

Veggie Burrito

Veggie burrito

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Drink Menu

Na Beverages

Glass Bottle Coke

$4.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Can Coke

$2.00

Diet Can Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Jarrito

$3.25

Plastic Bottle Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.28

Water

$2.00

Energy drink

$3.25
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2101 16th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

