California Taco Shop - Amherst Street

321 Amherst Street

Providence, RI 02909

Appetizers

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Served With Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Lime, Tartar Sauce. Comes with Fries.

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Choice of Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ. Comes with Fries.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Choice of Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ. Comes with Fries.

Kids Meal

Kids 2 Roll Tacos

$8.99

2 Roll Crispy Chicken Taquitos With Sour Cream On The Side. Comes with Fries.

Kids Burrito

$8.99

Small Burrito With Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream. Comes with Fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Small Quesadilla With Choice Of Meat. Comes with Fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Choice of Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ. Comes with Fries.

Kids 2 Soft Tacos

$8.99

2 Soft Tacos With Choice Of Meat, Cheese, Sour Cream. Comes with Fries.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Served With Choice Of Meat, Cheese, Beans, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, and Guacamole. Add Shrimp or Mix for $1.

Nacho Fries

$12.99

French Fries Loaded With Choice Of Meat, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Mix Nachos

$13.99

Nachos With Choice Of 2 Meats. Comes With Melted Cheese, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Mix Nacho Fries

$13.99

French Fries Loaded With 2 Meat Choices, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla Filled With Rice, Beans, Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo

Tostadas

Tostada

$4.99

Flat Crispy Tortilla Topped With Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Mix Tostada

$4.99

Flat Crispy Tortilla Topped With Beans, Choice of 2 Meats, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$11.99

3 Corn Tortillas With Choice Of Meat, Served With Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream, & Lettuce With Pico De Gallo On The Side

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla With Choice Of Meat, Melted Cheese & Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream On The Side.

Pizza Quesadilla

$17.99

Flour Tortilla With 2 Choices Of Meat, Melted Cheese, Beans & Pico de Gallo inside with Lettuce, Sour Cream, & Pico de Gallo Pn The Side.

Mix Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla With Choice Of 2 Meats, Melted Cheese & Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream On The Side.

Tortas

Torta

$9.99

Toasted Mexican Sandwich Filled With Beans, Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo

California Torta

$9.99

Toasted Mexican Sandwich Filled With Steak, French Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo

Mix Torta

$9.99

Toasted Mexican Sandwich Filled With Beans, Choice Of 2 Meats, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo

Hawaiian Torta

$9.99

Toasted Mexican Sandwich Filled With Ham, Pineapple, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Onions, & Cheese

Cubana Torta

$11.99

Mexican Sandwich Filled With Eegs, Ham, Cheese, Hot Dog, Steak, Al Pastor, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeños & Mayo.

Combos

Birria Taco Combo

$10.99

2 Birra Tacos Served With Onions, Cilantro, Cheese, & Birria Dipping Soup

3 Roll Taco Combo

$13.99

Fried tortilla filled with Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

2 Taco Combo

$14.99

Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Burrito Combo

$14.99

Burrito Of Choice With Rice, Beans, & Salad

Quesadilla Combo

$14.99

Flour Tortilla With Choice Of Meat, Melted Cheese & Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Enchilada Combo

$14.99

3 Corn Tortillas With Choice Of Meat, Served With Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream, & Lettuce. Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Chimichanga Burrito Combo

$14.99

5 Roll Taco Combo

$14.99

Fried tortilla filled with Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Enchilada Burrito Combo

$14.99

Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Asada Plate Combo

$17.99

Seasoned Steak Served With Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, limes, and jalapeños On Top.

Bistec Encebollado Combo

$17.99

Seasoned Steak Topped Sautéed Onion & Served With Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, limes, and jalapeños On Top.

Ranchero Plate Combo

$17.99

Seasoned Steak Topped Ranchera Sauce & Served With Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, limes, and jalapeños On Top.

Fiesta Plate Combo

$17.99

Fajita Mix Combo

$21.99

Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

California Sampler

$25.99

Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.99

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas Burrito

$10.99

Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Steak Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Flat Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Homemade Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.99

California Steak & Fries Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Filled With Steak, French Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Fish Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Seafood Burrito

$10.99

Mix Burrito

$10.99

Border Steak & Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Enchilada Burrito

$11.99

Chimichanga Burrito

$11.99

Monster Burrito

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender Burrito

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Tender Burrito

$10.99

Tacos

Small Soft Taco

$1.99

Choice of meat. Comes With Onion & Cilantro

Small Hard Taco

$1.99

Choice of meat. Comes With Lettuce & Cheese.

Soft Taco Supreme

$3.29

Served With Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo

Hard Taco Supreme

$3.29

Served With Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo

Birria Taco

$3.50

Birria Taco Served With Onions, Cilantro, Cheese

Roll Tacos

3 Roll Tacos

$7.99

Fried Tortilla Filled With Chicken. Topped With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, & Cheese

5 Roll Tacos

$9.99

Fried Tortilla Filled With Chicken. Topped With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, & Cheese

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Beans

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Beans & Chips

$5.99

Chips with Salsa, Guac, Pico de Gallo

$6.99

Large Sour Cream

$4.99

Large Guacamole

$4.99

Large Lettuce

$3.50

Large Cheese

$4.50

Large Pico De Gallo

$4.50

Chips Salsa

$3.50

Extra Sour Cream on the Side

$0.80

4oz

Extra Guacamole on the side

$0.80

4oz

Extra Pico De Gallo on the side

$0.80

4oz

Extra Cheese on the side

$0.80

4oz

Extra Salsa Chip

$0.80

4oz

Jalapeños on the side

$0.80

Drinks

Soda

$1.39

Bottled Water

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Flavored Water

$3.50

Coffee

$1.50

Deserts

Fried Oreos With Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$4.99Out of stock

Tres Leches Cake

$3.99

Churros

$2.50

Specials

Cali Box

$6.99

Small Quesadilla, Small Hard Taco, Chips, Salsa, & Can Of Soda

Monday Burrito

$8.99

Wednesday 7 Hard Tacos

$9.99

Special Super Supreme Taco

$3.99

2 Mini Tostadas

$4.99

Cali Pulled Pork Burrito

$4.99

Mini Cali Burrito

$4.99

Cali Stick

$4.99

Mini Nachos

$4.99

Mini Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The best tacos in town!

321 Amherst Street, Providence, RI 02909

