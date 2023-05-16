A map showing the location of California Taco Shop - PawtucketView gallery

California Taco Shop - Pawtucket

review star

No reviews yet

877 Central Avenue

Pawtucket, RI 02861

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizers

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Served With Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Lime, Tartar Sauce. Comes with Fries.

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Choice of Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ. Comes with Fries.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Choice of Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ. Comes with Fries.

Kids Meal

2 Roll Tacos

$8.99

2 Roll Crispy Chicken Taquitos With Sour Cream On The Side. Comes with Fries.

Kids Burrito

$8.99

Small Burrito With Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream. Comes with Fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Small Quesadilla With Choice Of Meat. Comes with Fries.

2 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Choice of Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ. Comes with Fries.

2 Soft Tacos

$8.99

2 Soft Tacos With Choice Of Meat, Cheese, Sour Cream. Comes with Fries.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Served With Choice Of Meat, Cheese, Beans, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, and Guacamole. Add Shrimp or Mix for $1.

Nacho Fries

$12.99

French Fries Loaded With Choice Of Meat, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Mix Nachos

$13.99

Nachos With Choice Of 2 Meats. Comes With Melted Cheese, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Mix Nacho Fries

$13.99

French Fries Loaded With 2 Meat Choices, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla Filled With Rice, Beans, Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo

Tostadas

Tostada

$4.99

Flat Crispy Tortilla Topped With Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Mix Tostada

$4.99

Flat Crispy Tortilla Topped With Beans, Choice of 2 Meats, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, & Cheese

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$11.99

3 Corn Tortillas With Choice Of Meat, Served With Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream, & Lettuce With Pico De Gallo On The Side

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla With Choice Of Meat, Melted Cheese & Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream On The Side.

Pizza Quesadilla

$17.99

Flour Tortilla With 2 Choices Of Meat, Melted Cheese, Beans & Pico de Gallo inside with Lettuce, Sour Cream, & Pico de Gallo Pn The Side.

Mix Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla With Choice Of 2 Meats, Melted Cheese & Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream On The Side.

Tortas

Torta

$9.99

Toasted Mexican Sandwich Filled With Beans, Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo

California Torta

$9.99

Toasted Mexican Sandwich Filled With Steak, French Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo

Mix Torta

$9.99

Toasted Mexican Sandwich Filled With Beans, Choice Of 2 Meats, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo

Hawaiian Torta

$9.99

Toasted Mexican Sandwich Filled With Ham, Pineapple, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Onions, & Cheese

Cubana Torta

$11.99

Mexican Sandwich Filled With Eegs, Ham, Cheese, Hot Dog, Steak, Al Pastor, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeños & Mayo.

Combos

Birria Taco Combo

$10.99

2 Birra Tacos Served With Onions, Cilantro, Cheese, & Birria Dipping Soup

3 Roll Taco Combo

$13.99

Fried tortilla filled with Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

2 Taco Combo

$14.99

Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Burrito Combo

$14.99

Burrito Of Choice With Rice, Beans, & Salad

Quesadilla Combo

$14.99

Flour Tortilla With Choice Of Meat, Melted Cheese & Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Enchilada Combo

$14.99

3 Corn Tortillas With Choice Of Meat, Served With Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream, & Lettuce. Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Chimichanga Burrito Combo

$14.99

5 Roll Taco Combo

$14.99

Fried tortilla filled with Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Enchilada Burrito Combo

$14.99

Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Asada Plate Combo

$17.99

Seasoned Steak Served With Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, limes, and jalapeños On Top.

Bistec Encebollado Combo

$17.99

Seasoned Steak Topped Sautéed Onion & Served With Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, limes, and jalapeños On Top.

Ranchero Plate Combo

$17.99

Seasoned Steak Topped Ranchera Sauce & Served With Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, limes, and jalapeños On Top.

Fiesta Plate Combo

$17.99

Fajita Mix Combo

$21.99

Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

California Sampler

$25.99

Comes with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce with Pico de Gallo on top.

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.99

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas Burrito

$10.99

Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Steak Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Flat Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.99

California Steak & Fries Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Filled With Steak, French Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Fish Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Seafood Burrito

$10.99

Mix Burrito

$10.99

Border Steak & Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Enchilada Burrito

$11.99

Chimichanga Burrito

$11.99

Monster Burrito

$16.99

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Homemade Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender Burrito

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Tender Burrito

$10.99

Tacos

Small Soft Taco

$1.99

Choice of meat. Comes With Onion & Cilantro

Small Hard Taco

$1.99

Choice of meat. Comes With Lettuce & Cheese.

Soft Taco Supreme

$3.29

Served With Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo

Hard Taco Supreme

$3.29

Served With Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo

Birria Taco

$3.50

Birria Taco Served With Onions, Cilantro, Cheese

Roll Tacos

3 Roll Tacos

$7.99

Fried Tortilla Filled With Chicken. Topped With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, & Cheese

5 Roll Tacos

$9.99

Fried Tortilla Filled With Chicken. Topped With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, & Cheese

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Beans

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Beans & Chips

$5.99

Chips with Salsa, Guac, Pico de Gallo

$6.99

Sour Cream

$3.50

Guacamole

$4.00

Lettuce

$3.50

Cheese

$3.50

Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Chips Salsa

$3.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.80

4oz

Extra Guacamole

$0.80

4oz

Extra Pico De Gallo

$0.80

4oz

Extra Cheese

$0.80

4oz

Extra Chip Salsa

$0.80

4oz

Drinks

Soda

$1.39

Bottled Water

$1.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Flavored Water

$3.50

Deserts

Fried Oreos With Ice Cream

$5.99

Fried Oreos

$4.99

Tres Leches Cake

$3.50

Churros

$2.50

Specials

Cali Box

$6.99

Small Quesadilla, Small Hard Taco, Chips, Salsa, & Can Of Soda

Monday Burrito

$8.99

Wednesday Tacos

$9.99

Super Supreme Taco

$3.99

2 Mini Tostadas

$4.99

Cali Pulled Pork Burrito

$4.99

Mini Cali Burrito

$4.99

Cali Stick

$4.99

Mini Nachos

$4.99

Mini Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The best tacos in town!

Location

877 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket
orange star4.0 • 264
507 Armistice Blvd Pawtucket, RI 02861
View restaurantnext
Fiesta's Tex Mex - 295 Armistice Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
295 Armistice Boulevard Pawtucket, RI 02861
View restaurantnext
Roast House Pub & Restaurant - Pawtucket
orange star4.2 • 750
176 Columbus ave Pawtucket, RI 02860
View restaurantnext
Greek Gyro - Seekonk
orange starNo Reviews
545 Central Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771
View restaurantnext
NEAE DA - 5139 - Pawtucket
orange starNo Reviews
216 Broadway Pawtucket, RI 02860
View restaurantnext
Greek Gyro - Attleboro
orange starNo Reviews
595 Washington Street Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pawtucket

Rasoi (Pawtucket RI)
orange star4.5 • 2,410
727 East Avenue Pawtucket, RI 02860
View restaurantnext
Murphy's Law
orange star4.2 • 1,367
2 George St Pawtucket, MA 02860
View restaurantnext
wildflour bakery cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,162
727 East Ave Pawtucket, RI 02860
View restaurantnext
Bella Pasta
orange star4.5 • 772
223 Newport Ave Pawtucket, RI 02861
View restaurantnext
Roast House Pub & Restaurant - Pawtucket
orange star4.2 • 750
176 Columbus ave Pawtucket, RI 02860
View restaurantnext
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket
orange star4.0 • 264
507 Armistice Blvd Pawtucket, RI 02861
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pawtucket
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
No reviews yet
Plainville
review star
No reviews yet
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston