California Taco Shop - Pawtucket
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The best tacos in town!
Location
877 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket
4.0 • 264
507 Armistice Blvd Pawtucket, RI 02861
View restaurant
Fiesta's Tex Mex - 295 Armistice Boulevard
No Reviews
295 Armistice Boulevard Pawtucket, RI 02861
View restaurant
Roast House Pub & Restaurant - Pawtucket
4.2 • 750
176 Columbus ave Pawtucket, RI 02860
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pawtucket
Roast House Pub & Restaurant - Pawtucket
4.2 • 750
176 Columbus ave Pawtucket, RI 02860
View restaurant