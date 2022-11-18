California Roll Sushi

K-Dumpling(beef), 5pcs

$7.99

Korean dumpling made with a unique wave to hold in extra filling and flavor. Juicy inside and crispy outside, One bite and you'll fall in love with it. Ingredients: Bean Thread, Fully Cooked Beef, Soy Sauce , Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Oat Fiber, Salt, Pineapple Juice Powder, Yeast Extract, Jalapeno, Cabbage, Carrot, Sugar. Dough : Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch.