California Roll Sushi
1,492 Reviews
$$
33757 Woodward Avenue
Birmingham, MI 48009
Lunch Special
S1. Any 2 Rolls (Reg or Spicy)
Pick two rolls among the followings: CALIFORNIA ROLL/ SHRIMP CALIFORNIA ROLL/ YELLOWTAIL & ONION ROLLS/ TUNA ROLL/ SALMON ROLL / SMOKED SALMON ROLL/ PHILADELPHIA ROLL/ ALASKAN ROLL/ SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
S2. 4pcs Nigiri+ 1 Roll
4 Nigiri of Chef's Choice and pick one roll among the followings: CALIFORNIA ROLL/ SHRIMP CALIFORNIA ROLL/ YELLOWTAIL & ONION ROLLS/ TUNA ROLL/ SALMON ROLL / SMOKED SALMON ROLL/ ALASKAN ROLL/
S3. 4pcs Sashimi + 1 Roll
4 sashimi of Chef's Choice and pick one roll among the followings: CALIFORNIA ROLL/ SHRIMP CALIFORNIA ROLL/ YELLOWTAIL & ONION ROLLS/ TUNA ROLL/ SALMON ROLL / SMOKED SALMON ROLL/ ALASKAN ROLL
New Menu
Bulgoki over black rice
Bulgoki(made of thin, marinated slices of beef)over black & brown rice, quinoa, onion, carrot, mushroom, brussels sprouts, scallion, garlic, sesame oil.
Bulgoki over white rice
Bulgoki(made of thin, marinated slices of beef) over white rice, onion, carrot, scallion, garlic, sesame oil.
Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork
Pork loin covered with potato starch, rice vinegar, soy sauce, cook wine, lemon, cane sugar, ginger, scallion and pineapple.
K-Dumpling(beef), 5pcs
Korean dumpling made with a unique wave to hold in extra filling and flavor. Juicy inside and crispy outside, One bite and you'll fall in love with it. Ingredients: Bean Thread, Fully Cooked Beef, Soy Sauce , Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Oat Fiber, Salt, Pineapple Juice Powder, Yeast Extract, Jalapeno, Cabbage, Carrot, Sugar. Dough : Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch.
K-Hotdog
Korean style hotdog, Mozzarella cheese and sausage inside.
K-Hotdog with Potato
Mozzarella cheese and sausage inside, potato or sweet potato outside.
Appetizers
Chicken Lettuce Wrap - A19
Minced chicken, onion, green onion, carrot, served with iceberg lettuce
Crab Rangoon (5pcs) - A22
It consists of cream cheese, sometimes sweetened, plus, usually, very small bits of imitation crab, stuffed into a wonton wrapper and deep-fried, served with a duck sauce.
Crab Salad - A16
Crab salad, avocado, beet
Edamame - A9
soybeans in the pod
Gyoza(Pork) - A4
5pcs- Stuffed dumplings with pork and veggies
House Salad (Avocado) - A2
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger Dressing
Jalapeno Bomb - A10
Spicy tuna, cream cheese stuffed jalapeno, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Miso Soup - A1
softened miso paste with tofu, green onion and seaweed
Organic Edamame
Rice Cake - A14
Spicy tuna, rice, deep fried, eel suace, kick sauce top,
Sashimi Sampler (6pcs) - A11
Chef's Choice of 6 pieces of raw fish
Seaweed Salad - A3
Shrimp Tempura A - A6
5pcs- Breaded and fried shrimps
Small Salad (No Avocado) - A20
Iceberg lettuce, ginger dressing
Spicy Crab Salad - A17
Spicy crab salad, avocado
Sushi Sampler (4pcs) - A12
Chef's Choice of 4 pieces of Nigiri
Vegetable Gyoza - A5
5pcs- Stuffed dumplings with veggies
Vegetable Spring Roll -A7
3pcs of vegetable rolls with cabbage, spring onions and carrots.
Shrimp Shumai(7 pcs)
Steamed shrimp & veggie dumplings with sauce(4 pcs)
Chicken Wings(small : 7 pcs)
Chicken Wings(large: 15 pcs)
French Fries(seasoned) - Small
Seasoned French Fries
French Fries(seasoned) - Large
Seasoned French Fries
Basic Roll
Alaskan - R13
8pcs- Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado
California Roll - R1
8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado
California Special - R3
8pcs- Crab salad, avocado
Crunchy California - R2
8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, crunch top
Eel Roll - R55
eel, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce on top
Philadelphia - R15
smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Salmon Roll - R11
8pcs-Salmon (Rice Out)
Shrimp California - R4
8pcs- Cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll - R17
5pcs shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado,
Smoked Salmon Roll - R14
8pcs smoked salmon
Spicy California - R5
8pcs spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo top
Spicy Salmon Roll - R12
8pcs- Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo top
Spicy Scallop Roll - R16
8pcs spicy scallop, cucumber, spicy mayo top
Spicy Tuna Roll - R10
8pcs- Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo top
Tempura California - R6
8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, deep fried, eel sauce top
Tempura Spicy California - R7
8pcs- Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado, deep fried, spicy mayo top
Tuna Roll - R9
8pcs- Tuna (Rice out side)
Yellowtail & Onion - R8
8pcs- yellowtail, green onion (Rice Outside)
Futomaki
8pcs Tamago(egg), Crabstick, cucumber, kanpyo, carrot
Fried Egg Noodle
Fried Rice
Hibachi
Chicken Hibachi
Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)
Chicken Teriyaki Hibachi
Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)
Salmon Hibachi
Scallop Hibachi
Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)
Shrimp + Chicken Hibachi
Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)
Shrimp + Scallop Hibachi
Shrimp Hibachi
Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)
Steak + Chicken Hibachi
Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)
Steak + Shrimp Hibachi
Steak Hibachi
Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)
Tofu Hibachi
Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)
Vegetable Hibachi
Broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion grilled with garlic butter, served with white rice, noodles, and miso soup or salad.
Ice Cream
Nigiri
Crabstick Nigiri (Kani)
Eel Nigiri (Unagi)
Egg Nigiri (Tamago)
Fried Tofu (Inari) Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri (Tako)
Shrimp Nigiri (Ebi)
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Escolar White Tuna
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri (Tobiko)
Mackerel Nigiri (Saba)
Salmon Nigiri (Sake)
Salmon Roe Nigiri (Ikura)
Scallop Nigiri (Hotategai)
Smelt Roe Nigiri (Masago)
Squid Nigiri (Ika)
Tilapia Nigiri (Izmidai)
Tuna Nigiri (Maguro)
Yellowtail Nigiri (Hamachi)
Poke Bowl
Bulgogi(Beef) Poke
Bulgogi(beef) Poke is topped with crab Salad, carrot, edamame, cucumber, avocado & crunchy potato
Chicken Poke
Chicken , Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.
Salmon Poke
Salmon, Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.
Shrimp Poke
Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.
Spicy Tuna Poke
Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.
Tofu Poke
Fried Tofu, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.
Tuna Poke
Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.
Ramen
Udon
Roll Tray
Medium Tray(53pcs)
California, Spicy California, Spicy Tuna, Alaskan, Crunchy, Rainbow, Spider
Large Tray(72pcs)
California, (2)Spicy California, Spicy Tuna, Rainbow, Amigo loco, Kayla’s Special, Yumyum, Fire Cracker
Veggie Tray(59pcs)
Avo & Cucumber, AAC, Pickled Radish, Kanpyo, Shitake, Frutti Veggie, Angry Buddah, 3pcs Inari Nigiri
Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Egg Sashimi (Tamago)
Shrimp Sashimi (Ebi)
Crabstick Sashimi (Kani)
Eel Sashimi (Unagi)
Inari Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi (Tako)
Flying Fish Roe Sashimi (Tobiko)
Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)
Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura)
Salmon Sashimi (Sake)
Scallop Sashimi (Hotategai)
Smelt Roe Sashimi (Masago)
Squid Sashimi (Ika)
Tilapia Sashimi (Izmidai)
Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)
Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)
Escolar White Tuna
Specialty Rolls
Dynamite - R66
8pcs-Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with spicy salmon, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, eel sauce, Sriracha
Fire Cracker - R53
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy crab, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, baked, eel sauce top
Salmon Cracker - R54
8pcs-Crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy mayo baked, crunchy, eel sauce
Amazing Salmon - R58
8pcs- Fried Salmon, Avocado, topped with crunchy flake, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Amigo Loco - R42
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with spicy crab, crunchy, jalapeno, eel sauce, chili sauce
Caterpillar - R43
8pcs eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce
Chicken Tempura - R63
8pcs-Chicken strip, eel sauce
Crunchy - R40
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, cucumber, topped with crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Dragon - R41
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, crabstick, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce
Pineapple Fantasy - R46
8pcs-Pineapple, cooked shrimp, avocado, topped with crunchy potato, eel sauce, yumyum sauce
Popcorn Chicken
8pcs-Shrimp tempura, topped with popcorn chicken, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Shrimp Lover - R39
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with crab salad, cooked shrimp, eel sauce
Snow White - R65
8pcs-Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, topped with crabstick, crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Spider - R38
5pcs-Fried soft shell crab, avocado, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce top
Kayla's Special (Deep-fried Roll) - R50
8pcs- Crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, fried, crunchy potato, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Las Vegas (Deep-fried Roll) -R47
8pcs- Salmon, avocado. cream cheese, deep fried, jalapeno. chili sauce, eel sauce
Spicy Girl (Deep-fried Roll) - R49
8pcs- Spicy tuna, cream cheese, fried, topped with jalapeno, crunchy potato, yumyum sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sunday Morning(Deep-fried Roll) - R52
8pcs-Salmon, Cream cheese, deep fried, eel sauce top
Superbowl(Deep-fried Roll) - R51
8pcs-Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, fried, topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Tropical (Deep-fried Roll) - R62
10pcs- Tuna, mango, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, panko fried, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo
Try Me (Deep-fried Roll) - R65
10pcs-Shrimp tempura, crabstick, cream cheese, jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Yumyum (Deep-fried Roll) - R59
10pcs- Tuna, salmon, red snapper, cream cheese, topped with eel sauce, yumyum sauce (Fish is not completely cooked inside)
Double Tuna - R66
8pcs-Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, crab salad, crunchy, spicy mayo
Lemon Tree - R33
8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, lemon, pesto mayo
New C.R.S. Burrito - R57
Spicy tuna, Shrimp Tempura, crab salad, avocado, wrapped in rice and soy paper
Rainbow - R35
8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, topped with 4 kinds of fish
Salmon Lover - R36
8pcs- Spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with crab salad, salmon, spicy mayo. crunchy
Sex on the Beach - R32
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with mango, salmon, tuna. eel sauce, spicy mayo
Signature - R34
10pcs- Fried soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, topped with salmon, white tuna, tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Spicy Rainbow - R56
Spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber, topped with 4 kinds of fish, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Trio - R30
8pcs- Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, topped with masago
Tuna Lover - R37
8pcs tuna, white tuna, topped with spicy mayo, crunchy
Volcano - R31
5pcs- Salmon, spicy crab, avocado, topped with masago, spicy mayo
Teriyaki
Beef Teriyaki
beef, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion, teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion, teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki
shrimp, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion, teriyaki sauce
Tofu Teriyaki
Tofu, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion, teriyaki sauce
Vegetable Roll
AAC - R22
8pcs-avocado, asparagus, cucumber
Angry Buddha - R64
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, kanpyo, carrot, topped with jalapeno, vegan spicy mayo, potato crunchy
Avocado & Cucumber - R21
Avocado and Cucumber(8 pcs)
Avocado - R18
8pcs- Avocado Rice Outside
Buddah's Harvest - R28
8pcs asparagus, kanpyo, avocado, cucumber, carrot, vegan mayo top
Carrot - R20
Carrot, Rice outside, 8pcs
Cucumber - R19
8pcs- Rice Outside
Frutti Veggie - R27
8pcs Pineapple, avocado, carrot
Hardly Vegetarian - R29
8pcs Inari, cream cheese, avocado, carrot, crunch, eel sauce top
Kanpyo - R24
8pcs sweet gourd strips
Pickled Radish - R25
8pcs pickled Radish
Shitake - R23
8pcs seasoned mushroom
Sweet Potato Tempura - R26
10pcs- Japanese Sweet Potato
Drinks
Coke
Crush
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Mt. Dew
Perrier
Spindrift
Sprite
Sugar free Coke
Sunkist
Vernors
Water
La Croix(Pina Friase, Mure Pepino, Cerise Limon)
S.Pellegrino
Sunkist Zero Sugar
Izze
Sparkling ICE(No Sugar)
33757 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009