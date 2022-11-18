Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

California Roll Sushi

1,492 Reviews

$$

33757 Woodward Avenue

Birmingham, MI 48009

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll - R10
California Roll - R1
Crunchy California - R2

Lunch Special

S1. Any 2 Rolls (Reg or Spicy)

S1. Any 2 Rolls (Reg or Spicy)

$10.99

Pick two rolls among the followings: CALIFORNIA ROLL/ SHRIMP CALIFORNIA ROLL/ YELLOWTAIL & ONION ROLLS/ TUNA ROLL/ SALMON ROLL / SMOKED SALMON ROLL/ PHILADELPHIA ROLL/ ALASKAN ROLL/ SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

S2. 4pcs Nigiri+ 1 Roll

S2. 4pcs Nigiri+ 1 Roll

$11.99

4 Nigiri of Chef's Choice and pick one roll among the followings: CALIFORNIA ROLL/ SHRIMP CALIFORNIA ROLL/ YELLOWTAIL & ONION ROLLS/ TUNA ROLL/ SALMON ROLL / SMOKED SALMON ROLL/ ALASKAN ROLL/

S3. 4pcs Sashimi + 1 Roll

S3. 4pcs Sashimi + 1 Roll

$11.99

4 sashimi of Chef's Choice and pick one roll among the followings: CALIFORNIA ROLL/ SHRIMP CALIFORNIA ROLL/ YELLOWTAIL & ONION ROLLS/ TUNA ROLL/ SALMON ROLL / SMOKED SALMON ROLL/ ALASKAN ROLL

New Menu

Bulgoki over black rice

$17.99

Bulgoki(made of thin, marinated slices of beef)over black & brown rice, quinoa, onion, carrot, mushroom, brussels sprouts, scallion, garlic, sesame oil.

Bulgoki over white rice

$15.99

Bulgoki(made of thin, marinated slices of beef) over white rice, onion, carrot, scallion, garlic, sesame oil.

Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork

Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork

$15.99Out of stock

Pork loin covered with potato starch, rice vinegar, soy sauce, cook wine, lemon, cane sugar, ginger, scallion and pineapple.

K-Dumpling(beef), 5pcs

K-Dumpling(beef), 5pcs

$7.99

Korean dumpling made with a unique wave to hold in extra filling and flavor. Juicy inside and crispy outside, One bite and you'll fall in love with it. Ingredients: Bean Thread, Fully Cooked Beef, Soy Sauce , Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Oat Fiber, Salt, Pineapple Juice Powder, Yeast Extract, Jalapeno, Cabbage, Carrot, Sugar. Dough : Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch.

K-Hotdog

K-Hotdog

$7.99

Korean style hotdog, Mozzarella cheese and sausage inside.

K-Hotdog with Potato

K-Hotdog with Potato

$8.99Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese and sausage inside, potato or sweet potato outside.

Appetizers

Chicken Lettuce Wrap - A19

Chicken Lettuce Wrap - A19

$9.50

Minced chicken, onion, green onion, carrot, served with iceberg lettuce

Crab Rangoon (5pcs) - A22

Crab Rangoon (5pcs) - A22

$7.50

It consists of cream cheese, sometimes sweetened, plus, usually, very small bits of imitation crab, stuffed into a wonton wrapper and deep-fried, served with a duck sauce.

Crab Salad - A16

Crab Salad - A16

$6.99

Crab salad, avocado, beet

Edamame - A9

Edamame - A9

$3.99

soybeans in the pod

Gyoza(Pork) - A4

Gyoza(Pork) - A4

$4.99

5pcs- Stuffed dumplings with pork and veggies

House Salad (Avocado) - A2

House Salad (Avocado) - A2

$6.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger Dressing

Jalapeno Bomb - A10

Jalapeno Bomb - A10

$5.99

Spicy tuna, cream cheese stuffed jalapeno, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

K-Dumpling(beef), 5pcs

K-Dumpling(beef), 5pcs

$6.99

Korean dumpling made with a unique wave to hold in extra filling and flavor. Juicy inside and crispy outside, One bite and you'll fall in love with it. Ingredients: Bean Thread, Fully Cooked Beef, Soy Sauce , Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Oat Fiber, Salt, Pineapple Juice Powder, Yeast Extract, Jalapeno, Cabbage, Carrot, Sugar. Dough : Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch.

Miso Soup - A1

$1.99

softened miso paste with tofu, green onion and seaweed

New - Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork(s)

$8.99Out of stock

Organic Edamame

$4.99
Rice Cake - A14

Rice Cake - A14

$5.99

Spicy tuna, rice, deep fried, eel suace, kick sauce top,

Sashimi Sampler (6pcs) - A11

Sashimi Sampler (6pcs) - A11

$13.99

Chef's Choice of 6 pieces of raw fish

Seaweed Salad - A3

Seaweed Salad - A3

$4.99
Shrimp Tempura A - A6

Shrimp Tempura A - A6

$8.99

5pcs- Breaded and fried shrimps

Small Salad (No Avocado) - A20

Small Salad (No Avocado) - A20

$2.99

Iceberg lettuce, ginger dressing

Spicy Crab Salad - A17

Spicy Crab Salad - A17

$6.99

Spicy crab salad, avocado

Sushi Sampler (4pcs) - A12

Sushi Sampler (4pcs) - A12

$8.99

Chef's Choice of 4 pieces of Nigiri

Vegetable Gyoza - A5

Vegetable Gyoza - A5

$4.99

5pcs- Stuffed dumplings with veggies

Vegetable Spring Roll -A7

Vegetable Spring Roll -A7

$3.99

3pcs of vegetable rolls with cabbage, spring onions and carrots.

Shrimp Shumai(7 pcs)

Shrimp Shumai(7 pcs)

$5.50

Steamed shrimp & veggie dumplings with sauce(4 pcs)

Chicken Wings(small : 7 pcs)

Chicken Wings(small : 7 pcs)

$9.99
Chicken Wings(large: 15 pcs)

Chicken Wings(large: 15 pcs)

$19.99
French Fries(seasoned) - Small

French Fries(seasoned) - Small

$4.99

Seasoned French Fries

French Fries(seasoned) - Large

French Fries(seasoned) - Large

$6.99

Seasoned French Fries

Basic Roll

Alaskan - R13

Alaskan - R13

$6.99

8pcs- Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado

California Roll - R1

California Roll - R1

$5.50

8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado

California Special - R3

California Special - R3

$5.50

8pcs- Crab salad, avocado

Crunchy California - R2

Crunchy California - R2

$5.99

8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, crunch top

Eel Roll - R55

Eel Roll - R55

$6.99

eel, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce on top

Philadelphia - R15

Philadelphia - R15

$6.99

smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Salmon Roll - R11

Salmon Roll - R11

$5.99

8pcs-Salmon (Rice Out)

Shrimp California - R4

Shrimp California - R4

$6.50

8pcs- Cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll - R17

Shrimp Tempura Roll - R17

$6.50

5pcs shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado,

Smoked Salmon Roll - R14

Smoked Salmon Roll - R14

$5.99

8pcs smoked salmon

Spicy California - R5

Spicy California - R5

$6.50

8pcs spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo top

Spicy Salmon Roll - R12

Spicy Salmon Roll - R12

$6.50

8pcs- Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo top

Spicy Scallop Roll - R16

Spicy Scallop Roll - R16

$6.50

8pcs spicy scallop, cucumber, spicy mayo top

Spicy Tuna Roll - R10

Spicy Tuna Roll - R10

$6.50

8pcs- Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo top

Tempura California - R6

Tempura California - R6

$6.50

8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, deep fried, eel sauce top

Tempura Spicy California - R7

Tempura Spicy California - R7

$6.99

8pcs- Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado, deep fried, spicy mayo top

Tuna Roll - R9

Tuna Roll - R9

$6.50

8pcs- Tuna (Rice out side)

Yellowtail & Onion - R8

Yellowtail & Onion - R8

$6.50

8pcs- yellowtail, green onion (Rice Outside)

Futomaki

Futomaki

$11.99

8pcs Tamago(egg), Crabstick, cucumber, kanpyo, carrot

Fried Egg Noodle

Pan fried egg noodle with egg, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion

Fried Noodle (Beef)

$12.99

Fried Noodle (Chicken)

$10.99

Fried Noodle (Shrimp)

$12.99

Fried Noodle(Veggie)

$10.99

Fried Rice

We are using organic mixed vegetables(carrots, sweet corn, peas and green beans)

Beef Fried Rice

$12.99

Beef, egg, carrot, pea, onion

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken, egg, carrot, pea, onion

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

Shrimp, egg, carrot, pea, onion

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.99

Egg, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, pea, onion

Hibachi

Broccoli,mushroom, zucchini, onion, carrot grilled with garlic butter. Served with white rice, noodles, and miso soup or salad
Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)

Chicken Teriyaki Hibachi

Chicken Teriyaki Hibachi

$17.99

Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)

Salmon Hibachi

$19.99Out of stock

Scallop Hibachi

$19.99

Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)

Shrimp + Chicken Hibachi

$24.99

Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)

Shrimp + Scallop Hibachi

$24.99
Shrimp Hibachi

Shrimp Hibachi

$18.99

Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)

Steak + Chicken Hibachi

Steak + Chicken Hibachi

$25.99

Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)

Steak + Shrimp Hibachi

$25.99
Steak Hibachi

Steak Hibachi

$19.99

Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)

Tofu Hibachi

Tofu Hibachi

$14.99

Served with Miso soup or small salad, noodle, mixed vegetable(mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), a choice of sauce, white rice or vegetable fried rice(+$2.50), extra noodle(+$2.99), extra vegetable(+$2.99), extra spicy(+$1.00)

Vegetable Hibachi

Vegetable Hibachi

$12.99

Broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion grilled with garlic butter, served with white rice, noodles, and miso soup or salad.

Ice Cream

Boba

$2.99

Greek Yogurt

$2.99

Melona

$1.99
Samanco(Boba)

Samanco(Boba)

$3.99
Samanco(Green Tea)

Samanco(Green Tea)

$3.99

Mochi(assorted)

$8.99

Mochi(Strawberry)

$8.99

Nigiri

Crabstick Nigiri (Kani)

Crabstick Nigiri (Kani)

$2.99
Eel Nigiri (Unagi)

Eel Nigiri (Unagi)

$3.50
Egg Nigiri (Tamago)

Egg Nigiri (Tamago)

$3.50
Fried Tofu (Inari) Nigiri

Fried Tofu (Inari) Nigiri

$2.99
Octopus Nigiri (Tako)

Octopus Nigiri (Tako)

$3.99
Shrimp Nigiri (Ebi)

Shrimp Nigiri (Ebi)

$3.99
Smoked Salmon Nigiri

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$3.99
Escolar White Tuna

Escolar White Tuna

$3.99
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri (Tobiko)

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri (Tobiko)

$3.50
Mackerel Nigiri (Saba)

Mackerel Nigiri (Saba)

$3.50
Salmon Nigiri (Sake)

Salmon Nigiri (Sake)

$2.99
Salmon Roe Nigiri (Ikura)

Salmon Roe Nigiri (Ikura)

$3.50
Scallop Nigiri (Hotategai)

Scallop Nigiri (Hotategai)

$3.50
Smelt Roe Nigiri (Masago)

Smelt Roe Nigiri (Masago)

$3.50
Squid Nigiri (Ika)

Squid Nigiri (Ika)

$3.50
Tilapia Nigiri (Izmidai)

Tilapia Nigiri (Izmidai)

$3.50
Tuna Nigiri (Maguro)

Tuna Nigiri (Maguro)

$2.99
Yellowtail Nigiri (Hamachi)

Yellowtail Nigiri (Hamachi)

$3.50

Poke Bowl

Bulgogi(Beef) Poke

Bulgogi(Beef) Poke

$15.99

Bulgogi(beef) Poke is topped with crab Salad, carrot, edamame, cucumber, avocado & crunchy potato

Chicken Poke

$15.99

Chicken , Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$15.99

Salmon, Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.

Shrimp Poke

Shrimp Poke

$15.99

Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$15.99

Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.

Tofu Poke

Tofu Poke

$13.99

Fried Tofu, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.99

Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunchy Potato over White Rice or Lettuce.

Ramen

Vege Ramen

$9.99

New Korean style spicy ramen served with vegetables in deep broth

Chicken Ramen

$10.99

New Korean style spicy ramen served with beef in deep broth

Beef Ramen

$12.99
Shrimp Ramen

Shrimp Ramen

$12.99

New Korean style spicy ramen served with shrimp in deep broth

Udon

Sansai Udon

Sansai Udon

$11.99

Thick noodle served with Japanese vegetable in a hot, rich broth

Inari Udon

Inari Udon

$12.99

Japanese noodle soup served with fried tofu(inari)

Shrimp Tempura Udon

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$13.99

Japanese Noodle soup served with deep fried shrimp

Roll Tray

Medium Tray(53pcs)

$59.99

California, Spicy California, Spicy Tuna, Alaskan, Crunchy, Rainbow, Spider

Large Tray(72pcs)

$89.99

California, (2)Spicy California, Spicy Tuna, Rainbow, Amigo loco, Kayla’s Special, Yumyum, Fire Cracker

Veggie Tray(59pcs)

Veggie Tray(59pcs)

$54.99

Avo & Cucumber, AAC, Pickled Radish, Kanpyo, Shitake, Frutti Veggie, Angry Buddah, 3pcs Inari Nigiri

Sashimi

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$3.50
Egg Sashimi (Tamago)

Egg Sashimi (Tamago)

$3.50

Shrimp Sashimi (Ebi)

$3.50
Crabstick Sashimi (Kani)

Crabstick Sashimi (Kani)

$2.99
Eel Sashimi (Unagi)

Eel Sashimi (Unagi)

$3.50

Inari Sashimi

$2.99

Octopus Sashimi (Tako)

$3.50
Flying Fish Roe Sashimi (Tobiko)

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi (Tobiko)

$3.50
Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)

Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)

$3.50
Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura)

Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura)

$3.50
Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

$2.99
Scallop Sashimi (Hotategai)

Scallop Sashimi (Hotategai)

$3.50
Smelt Roe Sashimi (Masago)

Smelt Roe Sashimi (Masago)

$3.50
Squid Sashimi (Ika)

Squid Sashimi (Ika)

$3.50
Tilapia Sashimi (Izmidai)

Tilapia Sashimi (Izmidai)

$3.50
Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)

Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)

$2.99
Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$3.50
Escolar White Tuna

Escolar White Tuna

$3.50

Specialty Rolls

Dynamite - R66

Dynamite - R66

$14.99

8pcs-Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with spicy salmon, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, eel sauce, Sriracha

Fire Cracker - R53

Fire Cracker - R53

$12.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy crab, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, baked, eel sauce top

Salmon Cracker - R54

$12.99

8pcs-Crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy mayo baked, crunchy, eel sauce

Amazing Salmon - R58

$8.99

8pcs- Fried Salmon, Avocado, topped with crunchy flake, eel sauce, spicy mayo 

Amigo Loco - R42

Amigo Loco - R42

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with spicy crab, crunchy, jalapeno, eel sauce, chili sauce

Caterpillar - R43

$12.99

8pcs eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce

Chicken Tempura - R63

Chicken Tempura - R63

$9.99

8pcs-Chicken strip, eel sauce

Crunchy - R40

Crunchy - R40

$11.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, cucumber, topped with crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Dragon - R41

Dragon - R41

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, crabstick, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce

Pineapple Fantasy - R46

Pineapple Fantasy - R46

$10.99

8pcs-Pineapple, cooked shrimp, avocado, topped with crunchy potato, eel sauce, yumyum sauce

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$14.99

8pcs-Shrimp tempura, topped with popcorn chicken, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Shrimp Lover - R39

Shrimp Lover - R39

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with crab salad, cooked shrimp, eel sauce

Snow White - R65

Snow White - R65

$13.99

8pcs-Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, topped with crabstick, crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Spider - R38

Spider - R38

$11.99

5pcs-Fried soft shell crab, avocado, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce top

Kayla's Special (Deep-fried Roll) - R50

Kayla's Special (Deep-fried Roll) - R50

$11.99

8pcs- Crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, fried, crunchy potato, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Las Vegas (Deep-fried Roll) -R47

Las Vegas (Deep-fried Roll) -R47

$11.99

8pcs- Salmon, avocado. cream cheese, deep fried, jalapeno. chili sauce, eel sauce

Spicy Girl (Deep-fried Roll) - R49

Spicy Girl (Deep-fried Roll) - R49

$12.99

8pcs- Spicy tuna, cream cheese, fried, topped with jalapeno, crunchy potato, yumyum sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sunday Morning(Deep-fried Roll) - R52

Sunday Morning(Deep-fried Roll) - R52

$7.99

8pcs-Salmon, Cream cheese, deep fried, eel sauce top

Superbowl(Deep-fried Roll) - R51

Superbowl(Deep-fried Roll) - R51

$12.99

8pcs-Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, fried, topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Tropical (Deep-fried Roll) - R62

Tropical (Deep-fried Roll) - R62

$15.99

10pcs- Tuna, mango, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, panko fried, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo

Try Me (Deep-fried Roll) - R65

Try Me (Deep-fried Roll) - R65

$14.99

10pcs-Shrimp tempura, crabstick, cream cheese, jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Yumyum (Deep-fried Roll) - R59

Yumyum (Deep-fried Roll) - R59

$14.99

10pcs- Tuna, salmon, red snapper, cream cheese, topped with eel sauce, yumyum sauce (Fish is not completely cooked inside)

Double Tuna - R66

Double Tuna - R66

$13.99

8pcs-Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, crab salad, crunchy, spicy mayo

Lemon Tree - R33

Lemon Tree - R33

$11.99

8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, lemon, pesto mayo

New C.R.S. Burrito - R57

New C.R.S. Burrito - R57

$12.99

Spicy tuna, Shrimp Tempura, crab salad, avocado, wrapped in rice and soy paper

Rainbow - R35

Rainbow - R35

$12.99

8pcs- Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, topped with 4 kinds of fish

Salmon Lover - R36

Salmon Lover - R36

$13.99

8pcs- Spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with crab salad, salmon, spicy mayo. crunchy

Sex on the Beach - R32

Sex on the Beach - R32

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with mango, salmon, tuna. eel sauce, spicy mayo

Signature - R34

Signature - R34

$17.99

10pcs- Fried soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, topped with salmon, white tuna, tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Spicy Rainbow - R56

Spicy Rainbow - R56

$13.99

Spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber, topped with 4 kinds of fish, jalapeno, spicy mayo

Trio - R30

Trio - R30

$11.99

8pcs- Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, topped with masago

Tuna Lover - R37

Tuna Lover - R37

$14.99

8pcs tuna, white tuna, topped with spicy mayo, crunchy

Volcano - R31

Volcano - R31

$11.99

5pcs- Salmon, spicy crab, avocado, topped with masago, spicy mayo

Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$14.99

beef, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion, teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.99

Chicken, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion, teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$14.99

shrimp, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion, teriyaki sauce

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$12.99

Tofu, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, onion, teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Roll

AAC - R22

AAC - R22

$5.50

8pcs-avocado, asparagus, cucumber

Angry Buddha - R64

Angry Buddha - R64

$11.99

Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, kanpyo, carrot, topped with jalapeno, vegan spicy mayo, potato crunchy

Avocado & Cucumber - R21

Avocado & Cucumber - R21

$5.99

Avocado and Cucumber(8 pcs)

Avocado - R18

Avocado - R18

$5.50

8pcs- Avocado Rice Outside

Buddah's Harvest - R28

Buddah's Harvest - R28

$9.50

8pcs asparagus, kanpyo, avocado, cucumber, carrot, vegan mayo top

Carrot - R20

Carrot - R20

$4.99

Carrot, Rice outside, 8pcs

Cucumber - R19

Cucumber - R19

$4.99

8pcs- Rice Outside

Frutti Veggie - R27

Frutti Veggie - R27

$8.50

8pcs Pineapple, avocado, carrot

Hardly Vegetarian - R29

$9.25

8pcs Inari, cream cheese, avocado, carrot, crunch, eel sauce top

Kanpyo - R24

$5.50

8pcs sweet gourd strips

Pickled Radish - R25

Pickled Radish - R25

$5.50

8pcs pickled Radish

Shitake - R23

Shitake - R23

$5.50

8pcs seasoned mushroom

Sweet Potato Tempura - R26

Sweet Potato Tempura - R26

$8.25

10pcs- Japanese Sweet Potato

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Crush

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Mt. Dew

$1.75

Perrier

$1.50Out of stock

Spindrift

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.75

Sugar free Coke

$1.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Vernors

$1.75

Water

$1.50

La Croix(Pina Friase, Mure Pepino, Cerise Limon)

$1.50

S.Pellegrino

$1.75

Sunkist Zero Sugar

$1.75

Izze

$2.50

Sparkling ICE(No Sugar)

$2.00

Side

Extra side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Extra side Spicy Mayo

$0.99

Extra side Spicy Vegan Mayo

$0.75

Extra side Sushi Rice

$3.50

Extra side White Rice

$3.00

Extra side Yumyum Sauce

$0.50

Special Soy Sauce(Low Sodium)

$1.00

Extra Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Extra Teri Sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

33757 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
California Roll Sushi image

Map
