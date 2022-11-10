Restaurant header imageView gallery

Persona Pizzeria

No reviews yet

905 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

16" VEGGIE
12" MARGHERITA
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

PIZZA

12" CREATE - YOUR - OWN

12" CREATE - YOUR - OWN

$14.45

Your pizza, your way! Choose your sauce/base then add your cheese, proteins, and veggies.

12" 1 - TOPPING

12" 1 - TOPPING

$10.95

When 1 topping is all you want

12" CHEESE

$10.95
12" MARGHERITA

12" MARGHERITA

$12.45

Margherita sauce, Sea Salt, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

12" CARNE

12" CARNE

$14.45

Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Minced Garlic

12" CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

12" CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$14.45

Chipotle Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken topped with Crema, Chipotle Sauce, Pico de Gallo

12" PESTO CHICKEN

12" PESTO CHICKEN

$14.45

Pesto Sauce, Chicken, and Artichokes. Substitute Mock Chicken (Vegetarian) for $2.00

12" VEGGIE

12" VEGGIE

$14.45

Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes.

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.45

Bleu Cheese Dressing, Shredded Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

12" BBQ CHICKEN BACON RANCH

12" BBQ CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.45

Smokey BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Bacon + Ranch Dressing

12" ENSALATA DI PROSCIUTTO

12" ENSALATA DI PROSCIUTTO

$16.45

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Prosciutto, topped with Mixed Greens tossed in a Vinaigrette

12" SUPREME

12" SUPREME

$16.45

Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Chipotle Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives

16" CREATE - YOUR - OWN

16" CREATE - YOUR - OWN

$22.95

Your pizza, your way! Choose your sauce/base then add your cheese, proteins, and veggies.

16" CHEESE

$20.95
16" MARGHERITA

16" MARGHERITA

$20.95

Margherita sauce, Sea Salt, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

16" 1 - TOPPING

16" 1 - TOPPING

$20.95

When 1 topping is all you want

16" BBQ CHICKEN BACON RANCH

16" BBQ CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$22.95

Smokey BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Bacon + Ranch Dressing

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$22.95

Bleu Cheese Dressing, Shredded Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

16" CARNE

16" CARNE

$22.95

Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Minced Garlic

16" CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

16" CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$22.95

Chipotle Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken topped with Crema, Pico de Gallo

16" ENSALATA DI PROSCIUTTO

16" ENSALATA DI PROSCIUTTO

$24.95

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Prosciutto, topped with Mixed Greens tossed in a Vinaigrette

16" PESTO CHICKEN

16" PESTO CHICKEN

$22.95

Pesto Sauce, Chicken, and Artichokes. Substitute Mock Chicken (Vegetarian) for $2.00

16" SUPREME

16" SUPREME

$25.95

Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Chipotle Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives

16" VEGGIE

16" VEGGIE

$22.95

Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes.

Pizza Dough ball - 12"

$3.00

SPECIALS

Sandwich and salad and drink

$10.95

Slice And Soda

$6.95

Beer And Slice

$7.95

CALZONE

CALZONE

CALZONE

$12.95

SALADS

Burrata, Tomato, & Pesto Salad

Burrata, Tomato, & Pesto Salad

$10.45Out of stock

Burrata, Tomatoes, Pesto, Arugula, Vinaigrette Dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.95

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Sea Salt, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce , Parmesan, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken ($1.00)

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.45

Romaine Lettuce , Parmesan, Croutons, Buffalo Chicken, & Caesar Dressing

BACON + BLEU SALAD

BACON + BLEU SALAD

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Choice of Dressing

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, and Vinaigrette Dressing. Add Chicken (1.00), Add Mock Chicken ($2.00)

Greek Chicken Salad

$9.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing

Antipasto

$10.95

PASTAS

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$9.45

Penne pasta, alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan

CHEESY CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHEESY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$10.45

Our creamy, Alfredo Chicken oven-baked penne pasta with bacon and topped with parmesan. .

Baked Penne & Meatballs with Marinara

Baked Penne & Meatballs with Marinara

$10.45

Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, and Ricotta, topped with Mozzarella

Mozzarella Cheese Crusted Penne

$10.45

Melty, cheesy, and delicious

SANDWICHES

SOCAL

SOCAL

$9.95

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ranch Dressing, BBQ, Chipotle Sauce (served hot)

ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$9.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Vinaigrette Dressing, Oregano (served cold)

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$9.95

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Meatballs, Sprinkled with Parmesan (served hot)

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.95

Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

WINGS

6 WINGS

6 WINGS

$8.45

Choose from Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Cajun Rub, Chipotle Lime Rub, Garlic Parmesan, or Hot Honey Buffalo

12 WINGS

12 WINGS

$14.95

Choose from Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Cajun Rub, Chipotle Lime Rub, Garlic Parmesan, or Hot Honey Buffalo

24 wings

24 wings

$28.45

Choose from Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Cajun Rub, Chipotle Lime Rub, Garlic Parmesan, or Hot Honey Buffalo

SIDES

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.95

Garlic Sauce, Parmesan, and a side of Marinara

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.95

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and a side of Marinara

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Bag Chips

$1.00

DESSERT

Cinnamon roll

$2.95Out of stock

Graham Cracker, Chocolate Ganache, Marshmallows

Cinnamon Breadsticks

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$5.45

Served with icing

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Water Bottle

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Large Fountain

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.95

Jarrito's Orange

$2.95

Jarrito's Pineapple

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.25

Aple Juice

$2.25

Small Perrier

$2.50

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.25

La Croix Berry

$2.25

La Croix Mango

$2.25

La Croix Tangerine

$2.25

La Croix Coconut

$2.25

Soda Can

$2.25

Yerba Mate

$3.99

Michelada

Modelo

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

805

$8.00

Draft

Draft

$5.00

Pitch

$15.00

Pitcher

Slice/beer

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Persona is a fast, casual pizzeria where friends, family, and guests come together to enjoy pizza YOU create! After you create-your-own pizza, we fired it up quick in our 800 degree oven! And we mean quick, our pizzas cook in less than 2 minutes. With our use of imported Italian flour along with our fresh local ingredients, our pizzas have an authentic Italian taste. Persona offers a tasty gluten free pizza crust, as well as gluten free sandwiches and even a gluten free beer! Start creating- your-own pizza now!

905 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

