Persona Pizzeria
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Persona is a fast, casual pizzeria where friends, family, and guests come together to enjoy pizza YOU create! After you create-your-own pizza, we fired it up quick in our 800 degree oven! And we mean quick, our pizzas cook in less than 2 minutes. With our use of imported Italian flour along with our fresh local ingredients, our pizzas have an authentic Italian taste. Persona offers a tasty gluten free pizza crust, as well as gluten free sandwiches and even a gluten free beer! Start creating- your-own pizza now!
905 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
