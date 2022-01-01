  • Home
Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes 4587 Livermore Outlets Drive

No reviews yet

4587 Livermore Outlets Drive

Livermore, CA 94551

Popular Items

Russet Fries
The Cali Kid
Chile Smash

Burgers

The Cali Kid

The Cali Kid

$8.95

Aged White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Carmelized Onions, Tomato, Cali Sauce, House Pickle Mix (Pickled Onions and Zucchini)

Happy Hippie

Happy Hippie

$9.95

Sliced Avocado, Havarti, Arugula, Cherry Bomb Sauce, House Pickle Mix (Pickled Onions & Zucchini)

BBQ Bluegrass

BBQ Bluegrass

$10.95

Smoked Gouda, Thick-Cut Bacon, Crispy Onion Ring, Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce, Arugula, Tomato

Green Dream

Green Dream

$11.95

Griddled Mozzarella, Avocado, Green Goddess Sauce, Arugula, House Pickle Mix

Chile Smash

Chile Smash

$10.95

Pepperjack, Avocado, Charred Corn & Jalapeno Relish, Tortilla Strips, Butter Lettuce, Cherry Bomb Sauce

Hangover Helper

Hangover Helper

$11.95

Aged White Cheddar, Thick- Cut Bacon, Sunny Egg, Waffled Hash Brown, Tomato, Cali Sauce, Tabasco

Create Your Own

$8.95

Salad

Taco Chop

Taco Chop

$8.50

Romaine & Arugula Mix, Avocado, Charred Corn & Jalapeno Relish, Queso Fresco, Grape Tomato, Radish, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Cherry Bomb Mayo, Lemon Vinaigrette

Green Goddess Salad

Green Goddess Salad

$8.50

Romaine & Arugula Mix, Avocado, Feta, Radish, Cucumber, Mint, Pepitas, Crispy Chickpeas, Fresh Black Pepper, Green Goddess Dressing, Chimi Verde Sauce

Spicy Caesar

Spicy Caesar

$7.50

Romaine Wedge, Spicy Caesar Dressing, Ground Parmesan, Parsley, Grape Tomato, Fresh Black Pepper, Onion Rings

Sides

Russet Fries

$3.50

Crispy Coated Fries, Cali Seasoning

Thick-Cut Onion Rings

$4.50

Gourmet Breaded Onion Rings

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$4.99

Fried Hand-Breaded Cauliflower, Cali Seasoning, Served with a Side of Buffalo Ranch Dipping Sauce

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$4.99

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Creamy Garlic Sauce, Ground Parmesan, Chopped Parsley

House Frickles

$2.99

Crispy Fried Zucchini and Onion Pickles

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.95

Angus Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Ketchup and Mayo

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Cheddar and Havarti Cheese, Cali Sauce, griddled crisp on an inverted Brioche Bun

Shakes

Vanilla

$6.95

Humboldt Creamery Vanilla Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Whipped Cream, Mini Donut

Salted Malted Caramel

Salted Malted Caramel

$6.95

Humboldt Creamery Vanilla Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Malt Powder, Whipped Cream, Chopped Whopper Candy, Caramel Drizzle, Mini Donut

Strawberry Shortie

Strawberry Shortie

$6.95

Strawberry Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Strawberry Preserve, Whipped Cream, Shortbread Cookie Crumble, Mini Donut

Pumpkin Spice

$6.95

Peppermint Oreo

$6.95Out of stock

Chocolate

$6.95

Rich Chocolate Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Milk Chocolate Drizzle, Chocolate Shavings Whipped Cream, Mini Donut

Sweets

Mini Donuts

Mini Donuts

$5.95

Fried Donut Holes Tossed with Cinnamon Cardamom Sugar

Sauces

Cali Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Cherry Bomb

$0.75

GG Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Ranch

$0.75

Yogurt Ranch

$0.75

Brown Sugar BBQ

$0.75

Beverages

Cola

$2.75

Diet Cola

$2.75

Lemon Lime

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Creme Soda

$2.75

Dr. Burgundy

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

White Claw

$2.50

T-Shirt

$15.00

Cap

$15.00

Tumblers

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves in offering vibrant burgers with bold, drool-worthy flavors. Each burger is flame-grilled to perfection and made signature with our curated toppings, guaranteed to deliver a balanced bite, every time. And it's not just beef-our chicken and mushroom patties, our salads and snacks get just as much love. We have a passion for fresh, high-quality ingredients and a hand-crafted experience. Come see see for yourself.

Website

Location

4587 Livermore Outlets Drive, Livermore, CA 94551

Directions

