Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes 4587 Livermore Outlets Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We pride ourselves in offering vibrant burgers with bold, drool-worthy flavors. Each burger is flame-grilled to perfection and made signature with our curated toppings, guaranteed to deliver a balanced bite, every time. And it's not just beef-our chicken and mushroom patties, our salads and snacks get just as much love. We have a passion for fresh, high-quality ingredients and a hand-crafted experience. Come see see for yourself.
Location
4587 Livermore Outlets Drive, Livermore, CA 94551
