A map showing the location of Cali Tacos - Santa AnaView gallery

Cali Tacos - Santa Ana

1,273 Reviews

$

1631 E 17th St #I

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Order Again

Popular Items

West Coast Taco
The Cali Burrito
Fish Taco

Breakfast

Ham & Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Ham & Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Made with Fresh Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Bacon & Potato Breakfast Burrito

Bacon & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Made with Fresh Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Sausage & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Made with Fresh Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Chorizo & Potato Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Made with Fresh Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Ham & Potato Breakfast Burrito

Ham & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Made with Fresh Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Bean & Pico Breakfast Burrito

$9.75

Made with Fresh Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Steak & Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Made with Fresh Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Made with Fresh Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Tacos

West Coast Taco

$4.35

With Guacamole & Pico, and your choice of meat

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

With Sour Cream and Pico

Fish Taco

$4.25

With Pico, Cabbage, and Tartar Sauce

3 Rolled Tacos

$5.99

With Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, & Cotija Cheese

5 Rolled Tacos

$7.99

With Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, & Cotija Cheese

12 Rolled Tacos

$13.75

With Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, & Cotija Cheese

Calis Finest

Cali Fries

$13.59

With Guacamole & Cheddar Cheese, and your choice of meat

Cali Chips

$13.59

With Guacamole & Cheddar Cheese, and your choice of meat

Supreme Fries

$14.99

With Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Beans & Pico, with your choice of meat

Supreme Chips

$14.99

With Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Beans & Pico, with your choice of meat

Angel Fries

$14.99

Cali Quesadilla

$8.99

Served with your choice of meat

Quesadilla

$5.89

Served with Cheddar Cheese

CALI-DILLA

$14.50

FTB

$15.50

Burritos

The Cali Burrito

$11.55

With Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, your choice of meat and either Fries or Potatoes

The Angel Burrito

$14.99

With Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Rice, Fries, Cali Sauce, Double Wrapped with your choice of meat

Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

With Rice, Sour Cream, and Pico

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

With Rice, Beans, Pico, Guacamole, Lettuce, and Cheddar Cheese

West Coast Burrito

$10.99

With Guacamole, Pico, and your choice of meat

Fish Burrito

$9.99

With Pico, Cabbage, Tartar Sauce

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Supreme Burrito

$11.25

Santa Ana Burrito

$9.50

Monarch Burrito

$12.75

Extras

Extra Beans

Extra Beans

$0.99
Extra Carrots w/Jalepenos

Extra Carrots w/Jalepenos

Extra Cotija Cheese

$1.35
Extra Pico

Extra Pico

$1.35
Extra Rice

Extra Rice

$0.99
Extra Sour Cream

Extra Sour Cream

$1.35
Extra Yellow Cheese

Extra Yellow Cheese

$1.35
Extra Guacamole

Extra Guacamole

$2.25

Side Orders

1/2 Pint Beans

$3.25

1/2 Pint Rice

$3.25

8oz Cali Sauce

$3.99

8oz Guacamole

$5.99

8oz Pico

$2.99

8oz Sour Cream

$3.99

Bunuelos

$3.99

Chips

$3.99

French Fries

$4.99

Side of Meat

$4.55

Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.05

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

TO-GO Container

$0.50

4oz Pico

$1.99

4oz Sour Cream

$1.99

4oz Guacamole

$2.99

COMBO

$4.25

8oz Red Salsa

$2.99

8oz Green Salsa

$2.99

Drinks

Large Drink (24 Oz)

$2.75

LRG Glass Coke Bottle

$2.99

Jumex

$1.25

Glass Pepsi Bottle

$2.35

Bottled Water

$1.99

Jarritos Mandarin 12.5oz

$1.95

Jarritos Pineapple 17.7oz

$2.25

Sangria

$1.95

SM Glass Coke bottle

$2.35

Topo Chico

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Always Fresh!

Location

1631 E 17th St #I, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

