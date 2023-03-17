- Home
Cali Viejo 436 E. Brandon Blvd
No reviews yet
436 E. Brandon Blvd.
Brandon, FL 33511
Food Items
Smaller Plates
6 Oz. Churrasco
6 Oz Grilled Skirt Steak
Ropa Vieja
Shredded Beef
Carne Asada
Thin cut top sirloin with grilled onions.
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded steak.
Pernil
Pulled Pork
Lomo de Cerdo Apanado
Pork chops (Bone IN)
Lomo De Cerdo ASADO
Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken breast.
Pechuga Apanado
Breaded chicken breast.
Pechuga en Salsa de Hongos
Chicken with mushroom sauce.
Tilapia al Grill
Grilled tilapia fillet
Tilapia Apanada
Breaded tilapia fillet
Tilapia en Salsa de Hongos
Tilapia in mushroom sauce.
Plato Vegetariano
Vegetarian platter
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken
Family Meals
Beef Milanesa Family
Bourbon Chicken Family
Breaded Fish (Tilapia Fillet) Family
Chicken & Yellow Rice Family
Chicken Milanesa Family
Chicken Parmesan Family
Chimichurri Chicken Family
Garlic Mushroom Chicken Family
Grilled Pork Loin Family
Grilled Skirt Steak Family
Lomo Saltado Family
Paella Family
Pork Chop Family
Pork Milanesa Family
Pulled Pork Family
Ropa Vieja Family
Rotisserie Chicken Family
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Family
Sauteed Tilapia (Fillet) Family
Seafood Chowder Family
Shrimp Scampi Family
Steak & Onions Family
Stewed Beef Family
Tilapia in Mushroom Sauce Family
Bandeja Paisa Family Meal
Fajitas Family Meal
Pasta Family Meal
Breaded Chicken
Breaded Pork
Breaded Steak
Chicken Breast
Palomilla Steak
Pork Chop
Pork Loin
Ropa Vieja
Shrimp
Skirt Steak
Tilapia (fillet)
Brownies
Cookies
Flan
Tiramisu
Tres Leches
Gallon Coffee
Gallon Lemonade
Gallon Iced Tea
2L Coke
2L Diet Coke
2L Sprite
Bottled Water
To Share
Jalea para 2
Calamari, shrimp, mussels, fish fried, yuca and potato wedges with garlic cream topped with red onions, corn and cilantro.
Parrillada
Churrasco, grilled chicken breast, BBQ pork ribs, pork sausage and black sausage. served with yellow rice, black beans, green plantains, grilled potatoes and salad.
Mar y Tierra
Skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, pork chops, breaded fish and garlic shrimp, served with yellow rice, black beans, green plantains and salad.
Picada Cali Viejo para 2
Pork sausages, black sausage, grilled chicken breast, steak, pork ribs, pork rinds, yuca, green plantains, yellow potatoes and potato wedges.
Picada Cali Viejo para 4 TO GO ONLY
Sandwiches
Crunchy Salads
Crunchy Salad No Meat
Churrasco Bowl
Grilled skirt steak with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Ropa Vieja Bowl
Shredded Beef with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Pechuga de Pollo Asado Bowl
Grilled Chicken Breast with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Pasta
Chefs Specials
Bandeja Paisa
Grilled palomilla served with white rice, red beans, sweet plantains, arepa, avocado, fried egg, pork belly, chorizo and salad.
Carne Encebollada
Steak with onions served with rice, beans, sweet plantains and salad.
Bisteck a Caballo
Simmered steak with onions and tomatoes served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, fried egg and salad.
Higado Encebollado
Liver with onions, served with rice, beans and arepa.
Frijolada
Latin seasoned beans with shredded beef, pork belly, sweet plantains, corn and avocado, served with rice, arepa and creole sauce.
Chuleta Valluna
Breaded pork loin served with rice, beans, green plantains and salad.
12 Oz. Churrasco
Skirt steak with onions served with rice, beans, sweet plantains and salad.
Arroz con Pollo
Shredded chicken mixed with yellow rice and vegetables served with sweet plantains and salad.
Colombian Tamal
Served with rice and arepa.
Lomo Saltado
Cazuela de Mariscos
Camarones al Ajillo
Churrasco y Camarones
Pargo Rojo Frito
Paella
Arroz Chaufa
Tabla Mixta
Served with Green Plantains and Salad
Sobrebarriga En Salsa Criolla
Served with Green Plantains and House Salad
Churrasco Colombiano
Mofongo churrasco
Mofongo camarón
Mofongo Pollo
Costillas A La BBQ
Lengua En Salsa Criolla
Tablazo
Toston Sandwiches
Ropa Vieja Toston Swch
Shredded beef, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).
Camarones Toston Swch
Shirmp, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).
Carne Asada Toston Swch
Grilled palomilla steak, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).
Pollo Asado Toston Swch
Grilled chicken breast, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).
Churrasco Toston Swch
Grilled skirt steak, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).
Sides and Extra Protein
Side Avocado
Arepa Sola Pequena
Black Beans
Caesar Salad
Side French Fries +3.00
Fried Egg
Fried Yuca
Green Plantain
Green Salad
Grilled Potatoes
Lentils
Mashed Potato
Moro Rice
Mushroom Sauce
Red Beans
Steamed Vegetables
Sweet Plantain
White Rice
Yellow Rice
Breaded Chicken Side
Breaded Pork Side
Breaded Steak Side
Chicken Breast Side
Palomilla Steak Side
Pernil Side
Pork Chop Side
Pork Loin Side
Ropa Vieja Side
Shrimp Side
Skirt Steak Side
Tilapia Side
Papa Criolla
KIDS Menu
Large Sides
Starters
Appetitzers
Antojitos Sampler
Bits of pork sausage, pork belly, black sausage, fried arepa and 6 mini empanadas
Camarones Empanizados
Chicharron c/Arepa
Chicharron Con Tostones
Chorizo c/Arepa
Cuban Empanada (x6)
Empanadas Colombianas (x6)
Maduros con Queso
Morcilla c/Arepa
Salchipapa
Tequeños(x8)
Toston Platter
Trio
Chicharron, morcilla, and chorizo.
Yuca con Queso Fresco
6 Alitas
Soup / Salad
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken, potatoes, pasta, carrots and peas, celery and of chicken broth.
Caldo de Camarones
Tender prices of shrimp and tilapia fillet in a vibrant tomato and fish broth
Sopa de Lentejas
Ensalada de Frijoles
Red or black beans, grilled chicken breast or grilled steak, Romaine lettue, cherry, tomatoes, red onions and house dressing.
Ensalada Cesar
House Salad
Crunchy Bowls
Churrasco Bowl
Grilled skirt steak with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Camarones Bowl
Shrimp with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Ropa Vieja Bowl
Shredded Beef with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Carne Asada Bowl
Grilled Steak with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Pechuga de Pollo Asado Bowl
Grilled Chicken Breast with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl
Beverages
Soda y Otros
Apple and Eve Apple Juice
Apple and Eve Orange Juice
Avena
Blended Sweet Tea
Bottled Water
Coca Cola
Colombiana Can
Crush Orange
Freskolita Can
Inca Cola Can
Jugo Naranja Natural
Jugos Hit
Limonada Fountain
Malta India
Manzana (Postobon) can
Milo liquado
Mntn Dew Can
NesQuick
Perrier
Pony Malta
Popular Kola Bottle
Postobon Naranja Bottle
Postobon Piña Bottle
Postobon Uva Bottle
Postobon Uva Can
Redbull
Soda Can TO GO
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coke Botella
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Mountain Dew
Colombiana 2LT
Manzana bottle
Smoothies
Mango
Pina / Pinneaple
Guanabana / Soursop
Mora / Blackberry
Parcha / Passion Fruit
Guayaba / Guava
Lulo
Limonada
Tomate de Arbol / Tomato
Fresa / Strawberry
Tamarindo / Tamarind
Mandarina / Tangerine
Papaya
Natural Orange Juice
Mint Lemonade
Pineapple Mint
Coffe / Cafe
Breakfast
Eggs
Pancakes
Omelettes
Specialties
Calentado Cali Viejo
Mixed rice with lentils, 2 eggs, grilled steak, pork sausage and big arepa with cheese
Calentado Valluno
Mixed rice with lentils, 2 eggs, grilled steak and sweet plantain bits
Calentado Especial
Mixed rice with lentils, 2 eggs, grilled steak and small arepa
Calentado Tradicional
Mixed Rice and Beans, 2 eggs, arepa
Colombian Tamal
Served with white rice and arepa