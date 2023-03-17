Main picView gallery
Latin American
Bakeries

Cali Viejo 436 E. Brandon Blvd

No reviews yet

436 E. Brandon Blvd.

Brandon, FL 33511

Food Items

Smaller Plates

6 Oz. Churrasco

$18.00

6 Oz Grilled Skirt Steak

Ropa Vieja

$15.00

Shredded Beef

Carne Asada

$15.00

Thin cut top sirloin with grilled onions.

Bistec Empanizado

$14.00

Breaded steak.

Pernil

$12.00

Pulled Pork

Lomo de Cerdo Apanado

$15.00

Pork chops (Bone IN)

Lomo De Cerdo ASADO

$15.00

Pechuga Asada

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast.

Pechuga Apanado

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast.

Pechuga en Salsa de Hongos

$15.00

Chicken with mushroom sauce.

Tilapia al Grill

$14.00

Grilled tilapia fillet

Tilapia Apanada

$15.00

Breaded tilapia fillet

Tilapia en Salsa de Hongos

$15.00

Tilapia in mushroom sauce.

Plato Vegetariano

$14.00

Vegetarian platter

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$13.00

Family Meals

Each meal package includes a protein and 2 sides choices. Each meal package is enough to feed 4 people. Additional sides are available for $12 each. Please call ahead at least 2 hours.

Beef Milanesa Family

$45.00

Bourbon Chicken Family

$48.00

Breaded Fish (Tilapia Fillet) Family

$44.00

Chicken & Yellow Rice Family

$48.00

Chicken Milanesa Family

$46.00

Chicken Parmesan Family

$48.00

Chimichurri Chicken Family

$44.00

Garlic Mushroom Chicken Family

$48.00

Grilled Pork Loin Family

$44.00

Grilled Skirt Steak Family

$52.00

Lomo Saltado Family

$48.00

Paella Family

$59.00

Pork Chop Family

$46.00

Pork Milanesa Family

$48.00

Pulled Pork Family

$36.00

Ropa Vieja Family

$44.00

Rotisserie Chicken Family

$32.00

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Family

$46.00

Sauteed Tilapia (Fillet) Family

$44.00

Seafood Chowder Family

$63.00

Shrimp Scampi Family

$58.00

Steak & Onions Family

$44.00

Stewed Beef Family

$48.00

Tilapia in Mushroom Sauce Family

$51.00

Bandeja Paisa Family Meal

Fajitas Family Meal

Pasta Family Meal

Breaded Chicken

$9.00

Breaded Pork

$9.00

Breaded Steak

$9.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Palomilla Steak

$8.00

Pork Chop

$8.00

Pork Loin

$8.00

Ropa Vieja

$9.00

Shrimp

$11.00

Skirt Steak

$11.00

Tilapia (fillet)

$8.00

Brownies

$12.00

Cookies

$6.00

Flan

$12.00

Tiramisu

$17.00

Tres Leches

$15.00

Gallon Coffee

$24.00

Gallon Lemonade

$9.00

Gallon Iced Tea

$9.00

2L Coke

$4.00

2L Diet Coke

$4.00

2L Sprite

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

To Share

Jalea para 2

$40.00

Calamari, shrimp, mussels, fish fried, yuca and potato wedges with garlic cream topped with red onions, corn and cilantro.

Parrillada

$70.00

Churrasco, grilled chicken breast, BBQ pork ribs, pork sausage and black sausage. served with yellow rice, black beans, green plantains, grilled potatoes and salad.

Mar y Tierra

$74.00

Skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, pork chops, breaded fish and garlic shrimp, served with yellow rice, black beans, green plantains and salad.

Picada Cali Viejo para 2

$40.00

Pork sausages, black sausage, grilled chicken breast, steak, pork ribs, pork rinds, yuca, green plantains, yellow potatoes and potato wedges.

Picada Cali Viejo para 4 TO GO ONLY

$80.00

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

Cuban Style

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded steak.

Churrasco Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

Pernil Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork

Steak & Onions Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Steak

Crunchy Salads

Your choice of meat, fresh romaine lettuce, corn, beans and our secret sauce served in a cripsy tortilla bowl.

Crunchy Salad No Meat

$9.00

Churrasco Bowl

$15.00

Grilled skirt steak with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$13.00

Shredded Beef with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl

Pechuga de Pollo Asado Bowl

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with veggies served in a cripsy tortilla bowl

Pasta

Pasta con Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, creamy garlic sauce with spinach and tomato.

Pasta con Camarones

$20.00

Pasta with Shrimp

Chefs Specials

Bandeja Paisa

$23.00

Grilled palomilla served with white rice, red beans, sweet plantains, arepa, avocado, fried egg, pork belly, chorizo and salad.

Carne Encebollada

$20.00

Steak with onions served with rice, beans, sweet plantains and salad.

Bisteck a Caballo

$22.00

Simmered steak with onions and tomatoes served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, fried egg and salad.

Higado Encebollado

$19.00

Liver with onions, served with rice, beans and arepa.

Frijolada

$24.00

Latin seasoned beans with shredded beef, pork belly, sweet plantains, corn and avocado, served with rice, arepa and creole sauce.

Chuleta Valluna

$21.00

Breaded pork loin served with rice, beans, green plantains and salad.

12 Oz. Churrasco

$27.00

Skirt steak with onions served with rice, beans, sweet plantains and salad.

Arroz con Pollo

$18.00

Shredded chicken mixed with yellow rice and vegetables served with sweet plantains and salad.

Colombian Tamal

$14.00

Served with rice and arepa.

Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Cazuela de Mariscos

$27.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$22.00

Churrasco y Camarones

$27.00

Pargo Rojo Frito

$29.00

Paella

$25.00

Arroz Chaufa

$20.00

Tabla Mixta

$24.00

Served with Green Plantains and Salad

Sobrebarriga En Salsa Criolla

$22.00

Served with Green Plantains and House Salad

Churrasco Colombiano

$27.00

Mofongo churrasco

$27.00

Mofongo camarón

$27.00

Mofongo Pollo

$24.00

Costillas A La BBQ

$19.00

Lengua En Salsa Criolla

$22.00

Tablazo

$29.00

Toston Sandwiches

Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).

Ropa Vieja Toston Swch

$13.00

Shredded beef, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).

Camarones Toston Swch

$17.00

Shirmp, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).

Carne Asada Toston Swch

$13.00

Grilled palomilla steak, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).

Pollo Asado Toston Swch

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).

Churrasco Toston Swch

$17.00

Grilled skirt steak, Cheese, lettuce and tomato on tostones (fried green plantain).

Sides and Extra Protein

Side Avocado

$4.00

Arepa Sola Pequena

$0.75

Black Beans

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side French Fries +3.00

$4.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Fried Yuca

$4.50

Green Plantain

$4.50

Green Salad

$4.00

Grilled Potatoes

$4.00

Lentils

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Moro Rice

$4.50

Mushroom Sauce

$4.50

Red Beans

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Sweet Plantain

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Breaded Chicken Side

$7.00

Breaded Pork Side

$6.00

Breaded Steak Side

$7.00

Chicken Breast Side

$6.00

Palomilla Steak Side

$6.00

Pernil Side

$6.00

Pork Chop Side

$6.00

Pork Loin Side

$6.00

Ropa Vieja Side

$6.00

Shrimp Side

$9.00

Skirt Steak Side

$10.99

Tilapia Side

$6.00

Papa Criolla

$5.00

KIDS Menu

Chicken Fingers KIDS

$7.50

Rotisserie Chicken KIDS

$8.50

Carne KIDS

$8.50

Pechuga a la plancha KIDS

$8.50

Large Sides

Yellow Rice

$9.00

White Rice

$9.00

Moro Rice

$9.00

Red Beans

$9.00

Black Beans

$9.00

Lentils

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Grilled Potatoes

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00

Green Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Steamed Veggies

$9.00

Sweet Plantains

$9.00

Tostones

$9.00

Fried Yuca

$9.00

Salsas 8oz

$8.00

Starters

Appetitzers

Antojitos Sampler

$18.00

Bits of pork sausage, pork belly, black sausage, fried arepa and 6 mini empanadas

Camarones Empanizados

$12.00

Chicharron c/Arepa

$7.00

Chicharron Con Tostones

$12.00

Chorizo c/Arepa

$5.50

Cuban Empanada (x6)

$10.00

Empanadas Colombianas (x6)

$9.00

Maduros con Queso

$9.00

Morcilla c/Arepa

$5.50

Salchipapa

$10.00

Tequeños(x8)

$9.00

Toston Platter

$12.00

Trio

$12.00

Chicharron, morcilla, and chorizo.

Yuca con Queso Fresco

$9.00

6 Alitas

$7.99

Soup / Salad

Soup / Salad

Caldo de Pollo

$8.00

Chicken, potatoes, pasta, carrots and peas, celery and of chicken broth.

Caldo de Camarones

$12.00

Tender prices of shrimp and tilapia fillet in a vibrant tomato and fish broth

Sopa de Lentejas

$5.50

Ensalada de Frijoles

$12.00

Red or black beans, grilled chicken breast or grilled steak, Romaine lettue, cherry, tomatoes, red onions and house dressing.

Ensalada Cesar

$8.00

House Salad

$7.00

Beverages

Soda y Otros

Apple and Eve Apple Juice

$1.50

Apple and Eve Orange Juice

$1.50

Avena

$4.00

Blended Sweet Tea

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$3.95+

Colombiana Can

$2.95

Crush Orange

$2.75

Freskolita Can

$3.00

Inca Cola Can

$2.95

Jugo Naranja Natural

$3.00

Jugos Hit

$2.50

Limonada Fountain

$2.95

Malta India

$3.00

Manzana (Postobon) can

$2.95

Milo liquado

$3.50

Mntn Dew Can

$2.45

NesQuick

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Pony Malta

$2.95

Popular Kola Bottle

$2.95

Postobon Naranja Bottle

$2.95

Postobon Piña Bottle

$3.00

Postobon Uva Bottle

$2.95

Postobon Uva Can

$2.95

Redbull

$3.00

Soda Can TO GO

$1.50+

Sprite

$2.99+

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coke Botella

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Colombiana 2LT

$4.99

Manzana bottle

$3.00

Smoothies

Mango

$5.00

Pina / Pinneaple

$5.00

Guanabana / Soursop

$5.00

Mora / Blackberry

$5.00

Parcha / Passion Fruit

$5.00

Guayaba / Guava

$5.00

Lulo

$5.00

Limonada

$3.50

Tomate de Arbol / Tomato

$5.00

Fresa / Strawberry

$5.00

Tamarindo / Tamarind

$5.00

Mandarina / Tangerine

$5.00

Papaya

$5.00

Natural Orange Juice

$8.00

Mint Lemonade

$6.50

Pineapple Mint

$6.50

Coffe / Cafe

Cafe con Leche Grande

$3.75

Cafe con Leche Pequeno

$3.00

Chocolate Caliente Grande

$4.00

Chocolate Caliente Pequeno

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.75

Capuccino

$4.50

Cafe Americano

$1.75

Espresso

$1.50

Cafe Cortadito

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Caramel Frappucino

$5.50

Double Espresso

$2.50

Mocha

$5.00

Breakfast

Eggs

Louis Special

$10.00

2 Huevos, 2 Bacon or Ham or Sausage patties, and Fries or home fries!

Bob Special

$11.00

Tender Pork Chop with 2 eggs and fries or home fries

Peter Special

$12.00

Pancakes

Pancake Platter

$10.00

3 Pancakes w/2 eggs and choice of meat

French Toast Platter

$10.00

3 Slices of french toast w/2 eggs and choice of meat

Omelettes

Vegetarian

$9.00

Cheese, Bell peppers, tomato and mushrooms

Supreme

$11.00

Green peppers, spanish onions, ham, sausage, bacon and cheese

Chicken Fiesta

$12.00

Grilled chicken, green peppers, white onions, tomatoes and cheese

Specialties

Calentado Cali Viejo

$16.00

Mixed rice with lentils, 2 eggs, grilled steak, pork sausage and big arepa with cheese

Calentado Valluno

$13.00

Mixed rice with lentils, 2 eggs, grilled steak and sweet plantain bits

Calentado Especial

$12.00

Mixed rice with lentils, 2 eggs, grilled steak and small arepa

Calentado Tradicional

$9.00

Mixed Rice and Beans, 2 eggs, arepa

Colombian Tamal

$14.00

Served with white rice and arepa

