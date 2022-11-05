Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches

Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill

review star

No reviews yet

701 8th St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Popular Items

The Bacon Sun City
CYOB Sandwich
The Thunderbird

Weekend Specials

S'mores Brownie

S'mores Brownie

$6.00

Available weekends only! Rich, Chocolate Brownie topped with mini Marshmallows and Stroopwafel Pieces.

Apple Sticky Bun

Apple Sticky Bun

$6.00

Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts

Coffee, Tea & More

Just Coffee

Just Coffee

$2.75+

A cup of our very own Just Coffee blend with Lost Sock Roasters.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Refreshing Chyrus cold brew using CYM's own Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.

Chai

Chai

$4.00

12oz Chai Latte

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

Delicious, warmed Apple Cider.

Mulled Chai Cider

Mulled Chai Cider

$4.75

Delicious Apple Cider with Chai spices, warmed to perfection!

Mem Hot Tea

Mem Hot Tea

$3.00

Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Made with our house made chocolate syrup!

Espresso Drinks

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

$4.50

Latte with Cinnamon Syrup and a Cinnamon Brown Sugar topping.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Latte with classic Pumpkin Pie spices topped with Whipped Cream and Stroopwafel pieces.

Latte

Latte

$4.00
Honey Oat Latte

Honey Oat Latte

$5.50

Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

9oz Cappuccino

Americano

Americano

$2.50

12oz Americano

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50

12oz Mocha

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Double Shot of Espresso

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Soda

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.10

Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade- Natalie's uses only 4 ingredients: lemons, ripe strawberries, pure cane sugar and water. Rich in vitamin C & anthocyanins (antioxidant).

Mountain Valley Still Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

$3.50

750ml bottle of Still Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.50

500ml bottle of Sparkling Water

Yoo-Hoo

Yoo-Hoo

$4.25
Orangina

Orangina

$2.50

250ml bottle of Orangina Soft Drink.

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagel comes unsliced.

3 Bagels

3 Bagels

$7.50

Bagels come unsliced.

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$12.00

Bagels come unsliced.

13 Bagels

13 Bagels

$22.00

Bagels come unsliced.

Schmearz + Fixin's

We like it extra, so we recommend at least four 1/2 pints of spreads and/or shmears per baker’s dozen.
CYM Schmearz

CYM Schmearz

1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

$20.00

1/2 Pound

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

$10.00

1/2 Pint

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

1/2lb of Tuna Salad.

Veggie Fixin's for 4

Veggie Fixin's for 4

$6.00

This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, and capers.

CYM Signatures

The Bacon Sun City

The Bacon Sun City

$10.50

Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Pastrami Sun City

The Pastrami Sun City

$10.50

Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.

The No-Meat Sun City

The No-Meat Sun City

$7.00

Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Thunderbird

The Thunderbird

$10.00

Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.

The Sonata

The Sonata

$11.00

Impossible™ Sausage, Bodega-style Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Ancho Chili Crisp, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Sesame bagel.

The Royal Palm

The Royal Palm

$11.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

$5.50

Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Boca Club

The Boca Club

$11.00

Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time.

The Century Garden

The Century Garden

$8.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Carrot Slaw, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Plain bagel.

The Coral Lake

The Coral Lake

$11.00

Smoked Veggie Cream Cheese, Sopressata, Pickles, Spicy Honey on a Garlic Honey Sriracha bagel.

The Gleneagle

The Gleneagle

$10.00

Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Island Court

The Island Court

$7.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Cranberry-Apple Jam, Honey Graham Cracker Crumble on a Plain bagel.

Melty Things

The Grandezza

The Grandezza

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel.

The Town Shore

The Town Shore

$11.50

Sopressata, Arugula, Apple, Cheddar, Spicy Honey, and Dijon melted on Challah.

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Pepperoni, Pesto on a Plain bagel.

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

$2.50

Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!

Mal's Big Deli Classics

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Whitefish Salad

Classic Whitefish Salad

$15.00

Whitefish Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Sides

Latkes

Latkes

$7.00

3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.

Yuca Cheesy Bread

Yuca Cheesy Bread

$5.00

2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything.

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Zapp's Salted or Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips.

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Whole Sour Pickle.

Sweets

Apple Sticky Bun

Apple Sticky Bun

$6.00

Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts

S'mores Brownie

S'mores Brownie

$6.00

Available weekends only! Rich, Chocolate Brownie topped with mini Marshmallows and Stroopwafel Pieces.

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.50

Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie.

Kitchen Sink Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$3.50

This cookie is what sweet & salty dreams are made of. It's got it all: Toffee, Peanut Butter Cup pieces, PRETZELS! and, of course, Chocolate chunks! *Item contains Peanut and Tree Nuts

Chocolate Babka Muffin

Chocolate Babka Muffin

$4.50

Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

$4.50

It's like Sweet Potato Pie in a muffin!

Extraz / Swag

Napkins, Plates + Cutlery

Napkins, Plates + Cutlery

$0.75

Priced per person.

CYM Bandana

CYM Bandana

$12.00

Pink bandana with teal CYM logo

CYM Miami Vice Hat

CYM Miami Vice Hat

$25.00

Nylon, Flat Bill Snapback with CYM Miami Vice Logo.

Teal Bagel Patch Hat

Teal Bagel Patch Hat

$25.00

Teal dad hat with CYM bagel patch.

CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt

CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt

$20.00

Sherbet-ish Tie-Dye T-shirt with White CYM logo.

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

$20.00

CYM T-Shirt with Miami Vice vibes.

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

$5.00

A CYM x The Neighborgoods collaboration. Card is blank inside. The Neighborgoods is a local, woman-owned business celebrating "gifts for everyday life."

Neck Gaiter

Neck Gaiter

$10.00

Tubular bandana/neck scarf.

Bag o' Coffee

Bag o' Coffee

$14.00

"Just Coffee" roasted locally by Lost Sock Roasters just for us!

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

$15.00

8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all-natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil.

CYM Pride Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt with CYM Rainbow Logo. All T-Shirt sales include a donation to Whitman-Walker Health.

CYM Pride Pink T-Shirt

$25.00

Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt with CYM Rainbow Logo. All T-Shirt sales include a donation to Whitman-Walker Health.

Big Packable "EVERYTHING BAG"

Big Packable "EVERYTHING BAG"

$18.00

Pink, Teal, and Yellow packable tote bag made out of equally chic and durable ripstop nylon.

Jet Ski Neoprene Water Bottle

Jet Ski Neoprene Water Bottle

$15.00

22 oz. Squeezable LDPE Bottle with High-Quality Neoprene (Wetsuit Material), insulating sleeve, and push-pull cap.

Ceramic CYM Logo Coffee Mug

Ceramic CYM Logo Coffee Mug

$12.00
CYM Logo Patch Hat

CYM Logo Patch Hat

$25.00

CYM Logo Patch Hat in Black, Mint or White.

Manatee Patch Hat

Manatee Patch Hat

$25.00

Nylon, Flat Bill Snapback with CYM Manatee Mascot.

CYM Camper Mug

CYM Camper Mug

$20.00

12oz insulated CYM camper mug

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

CAPITOL HILL LOCATION: 701 8th St SE Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

Website

Location

701 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

