Call Your Mother Deli - Connecticut Ave Conn Ave

Call Your Mother Deli - Connecticut Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5035 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20008

Popular Items

CYOB Sandwich
The Bacon Sun City
CYM Schmearz


Coffee, Tea & More

Just Coffee

Just Coffee

$3.00+

A cup of our very own Just Coffee blend with Lost Sock Roasters.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Refreshing Chyrus iced cold brew using our Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.

Mem Hot Tea

Mem Hot Tea

$3.00

Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Made with CYM-made chocolate syrup!

Lil bud Coffee Can

Lil bud Coffee Can

$5.00

Snapchilled™ Coffee. A limited drop from CYM and Others Coffee. Others Coffee is a DC-based small batch coffee roaster.

Espresso Drinks

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

$4.50

Latte with CYM-made Cinnamon Syrup.

Peppermint Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.25

Latte with CYM-made Peppermint and Chocolate Syrups.

Latte

Latte

$4.50
Honey Oat Latte

Honey Oat Latte

$5.50

Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Americano

Americano

$3.25
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Mocha with CYM-made Chocolate Syrup.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Double shot of Espresso

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Soda

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.10

Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.50

500ml bottle of Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

$3.50

750ml bottle of Still Water

Yoo-Hoo

Yoo-Hoo

$4.25

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagel comes unsliced.

3 Bagels

3 Bagels

$7.50

Bagels come unsliced.

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$12.00

Bagels come unsliced.

13 Bagels

13 Bagels

$22.00

Bagels come unsliced.

Schmearz + Fixin's

CYM Schmearz

CYM Schmearz

1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

$20.00

1/2 Pound

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

$10.00

1/2 Pint

Veggie Fixin's for 4

Veggie Fixin's for 4

$6.00

This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, and capers.

CYM Signatures

The Bacon Sun City

The Bacon Sun City

$10.50

Liberty Delight Farm Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Pastrami Sun City

The Pastrami Sun City

$10.50

Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.

The No-Meat Sun City

The No-Meat Sun City

$7.00

Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Mountain View

The Mountain View

$9.50

Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.

The Thunderbird

The Thunderbird

$10.00

Logan's Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.

The Sonata

The Sonata

$11.00

Impossible™ Sausage, Bodega-style Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Ancho Chili Crisp, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Sesame bagel.

The Royal Palm

The Royal Palm

$11.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

$5.50

Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Gleneagle

The Gleneagle

$10.00

Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Grand Villa

The Grand Villa

$7.00

One Trick Pony Kinda Crunchy Peanut Butter, CYM-made Granola and Cranberry-Apple Jam on a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel.

The Horizon

The Horizon

$8.00

Mashed Avocado, Fritos, Pickled Cabbage + Onion and Jalapeños on an Everything Bagel.

The Queen's Point

The Queen's Point

$9.50

Smoked Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños and Crispy Shallots on a Cheddar bagel.

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

$2.50

Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!

Melty Things

The Grandezza

The Grandezza

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto* and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel. Pesto* *contains dairy, pesto does not contain pine nuts

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pesto on a Plain bagel.

The Inside-out Tuna Melt

The Inside-out Tuna Melt

$11.50

Tuna Salad, Cheddar + American Cheeses on an inside-out Everything bagel.

Tuna Melt on Rye

Tuna Melt on Rye

$11.50

Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye.

Lunch Sandwiches

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Spicy Pastrami

Spicy Pastrami

$15.00

Pastrami, Jalapeño, Pickled Cabbage + Onion and Jalapeño-Herb Mayo.

Hummus + Avocado

Hummus + Avocado

$13.00

Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Pickled Cabbage + Onion, and Roasted Pepitas.

Sides

Latkes

Latkes

$7.00

3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.

Yuca Cheesy Bread

Yuca Cheesy Bread

$5.00

2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Salted or Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips.

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Whole Sour Pickle.

Sweets

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.

Peanut Butter & Grape Laffy Taffy Cookie

Peanut Butter & Grape Laffy Taffy Cookie

$3.50

Our B+W cookie dough with Peanut Butter Glaze and Grape Icing. A spin on a classic and 2x the nostalgia!

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.50

Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

Chocolate Babka Muffin

Chocolate Babka Muffin

$4.50

Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.

Banana Dulce de Leche Babka Muffin

Banana Dulce de Leche Babka Muffin

$4.50

Incredible combo of Banana and Dulce de Leche flavors wrapped up in our classic Babka dough and drizzled with a Banana glaze.

Extraz / Swag

All Star Sweatshirt

All Star Sweatshirt

$45.00

Inspired by the iconic 1996 NBA All-Star game jersey. Playful, fun, sporty and fly - slip this hoodie on and instantly become JUST LIKE MIKE.

All Star T-Shirt

All Star T-Shirt

$20.00

Inspired by the iconic 1996 NBA All-Star game jersey. Playful, fun, sporty and fly.

Ceramic CYM Logo Mug

Ceramic CYM Logo Mug

$12.00

White Ceramic Mug with CYM logo.

CYM Everything Bagel Chips

CYM Everything Bagel Chips

$5.00

CYM's very own Everything Bagel Chips!

CYM Camper Mug

CYM Camper Mug

$20.00

12oz Insulated CYM Camper Mug

CYM Granola

CYM Granola

$15.00

CYM's house made Vegan Granola* *contains peanuts

CYM Logo Patch Hat

CYM Logo Patch Hat

$25.00

Hat with CYM logo patch in Black, Mint or White.

CYM Mug Beanie

CYM Mug Beanie

$20.00

Coral woven beanie hat with CYM Mug patch.

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

$5.00

A CYM x The Neighborgoods collaboration. Card is blank inside. The Neighborgoods is a local, woman-owned business celebrating "gifts for everyday life."

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

$15.00

8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all-natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
5035 Connecticut Ave NW

5035 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

