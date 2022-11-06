Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches

Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION

No reviews yet

3301 Georgia Ave NW

Washington DC, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Apple Sticky Bun

$6.00

Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts

S'mores Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Available weekends only! Rich, Chocolate Brownie topped with mini Marshmallows and Stroopwafel Pieces.

Coffee, Tea & More

Just Coffee

$2.75+

A cup of our very own CYM Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Refreshing Chyrus iced cold brew using CYM's own Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.

Chai

$4.00

Masala Chai Latte

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

Delicious, local Apple Cider, warmed to perfection!

Mulled Chai Cider

$4.75

Delicious Apple Cider with Chai spices, warmed to perfection.

Mem Hot Tea

$3.00

Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Made with our house made chocolate syrup!

Espresso Drinks

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

$4.50

Latte with Cinnamon Syrup and a Cinnamon Brown Sugar topping.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Latte with classic Pumpkin Pie spices topped with Whipped Cream and Stroopwafel pieces.

Americano

$2.50
Cappuccino

$3.75
Espresso

$2.50

Standard (double) shot of espresso

Honey Oat Latte

$5.50

Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey Syrup.

Latte

$4.00

Espresso, steamed Milk and a touch of foam.

Mocha

$4.50

Made with our house made Chocolate syrup!

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.10

Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, Diet Black Cherry

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade- Natalie's uses only 4 ingredients: lemons, ripe strawberries, pure cane sugar and water. Rich in vitamin C & anthocyanins (antioxidant).

Yoo-Hoo

$3.75
Mountain Valley Still Water

$3.50

750ml bottle of Still Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.50

500ml bottle of Sparkling Water

Orangina

$2.50

250ml bottle of Orangina Soft Drink.

Bagels

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagel comes unsliced.

3 Bagels

$7.50

Bagels come unsliced.

6 Bagels

$12.00

Bagels come unsliced.

13 Bagels

$22.00

Bagels come unsliced.

Schmearz + Fixin's

We like it extra, so we recommend at least four 1/2 pints of spreads and/or shmears per baker’s dozen.
CYM Schmearz

1/2 Pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

$20.00

1/2 Pound

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

$10.00

1/2 Pound

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

1/2 Pound

Veggie Fixin's for 4

$6.00

This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and capers.

CYM Signatures

All bagels toasted.
The Bacon Sun City

$10.50

Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Pastrami Sun City

$10.50

Pastrami, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The No-Meat Sun City

$7.00

Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Sonata

$11.00

Impossible™ Sausage, Bodega-style Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Ancho Chili Crisp, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Sesame bagel.

The Thunderbird

$10.00

Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.

The Royal Palm

$11.00

Plain cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, on everything.

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

$5.50

Plain cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, on everything.

The Boca Club

$11.00

Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time.

The Century Garden

$8.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Carrot Slaw, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Plain bagel.

The Gleneagle

$10.00

Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Romaine Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel.

The Island Court

$7.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Cranberry-Apple Jam, Honey Graham Cracker Crumble on a Plain bagel.

The Coral Lake

$11.00

Smoked Veggie Cream Cheese, Sopressata, Pickles, Spicy Honey on a Garlic Honey Sriracha bagel.

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

$2.50

Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!

Melty Things

The Grandezza

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto* and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel. Pesto* *contains dairy, pesto does not contain pine nuts

The Town Shore

$11.50

Sopressata, Arugula, Apple, Cheddar, Spicy Honey, and Dijon melted on Challah.

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

It's back! Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Pepperoni and Pesto on a Plain bagel.

Mal's Big Deli Classics

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Whitefish Salad

$15.00

Whitefish Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Sides

Latkes

$7.00

3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.

Yuca Cheesy Bread

$5.00

2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)

Chips

$2.50

Zapp's Salted or Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips. 2oz bag.

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Whole Sour Pickle.

Sweets

Apple Sticky Bun

$6.00

Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts

S'mores Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Available weekends only! Rich, Chocolate Brownie topped with mini Marshmallows and Stroopwafel Pieces.

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.

Confetti Cookie

$3.50

Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$3.50

This cookie is what sweet & salty dreams are made of. It's got it all: Toffee, Peanut Butter Cup pieces, PRETZELS! and, of course, Chocolate chunks! *Item does contain Peanut and Tree Nuts

Chocolate Babka Muffin

$4.50

Our chocolate babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form!

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

$4.50

It's like Sweet Potato Pie in a muffin!

Extraz / Swag

Napkins, Plates + Cutlery

$0.75

Priced per person.

Bag o' Coffee

$14.00

"Just Coffee" roasted locally by Lost Sock Roasters just for us!

CYM Bandana

$12.00

Pink bandana with teal CYM logo

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

$5.00

A CYM x The Neighborgoods collaboration. Card is blank inside. The Neighborgoods is a local, woman-owned business celebrating "gifts for everyday life."

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

$20.00

CYM T-Shirt with Miami Vice vibes.

Carbivore T-Shirt

$20.00

The Carbivore: easily the realest dino of all time!

Tie-Dye Logo Sweatshirt

$45.00

Tie-dye sweatshirt with teal/blue CYM logo.

CYM Tie-Dye T-Shirt

$20.00

Sherbet-ish Tie-Dye T-shirt with White CYM logo.

Salmon Mug Patch Hat

$25.00

Pink snapback with CYM mug patch.

CYM Miami Vice Hat

$25.00

Nylon, Flat Bill Snapback with CYM Miami Vice Logo.

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

$15.00

8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt and sunflower oil.

Carbohydrates Baseball Shirt

$20.00
CYM Logo Patch Hat

$25.00

CYM Logo Patch Hat in Black, Mint and White.

CYM Logo Ceramic Mug

$12.00

Ceramic mug with CYM logo and telephone.

Jet Ski Neoprene Water Bottle

$15.00

22 oz. Squeezable LDPE Bottle with High-Quality Neoprene (Wetsuit Material), insulating sleeve, and push-pull cap.

Yellow Crewneck Manatee Sweatshirt

$46.00

Yellow crewneck sweatshirt with embroidered manatee and CYM logo. For every sweatshirt sold, we're donating $1 to the Save the Manatee Club, the world’s leading manatee conservation organization.

Pink Icon Travel Mug

$25.00

17 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

CYM Logo Tote Bag

$15.00

Canvas tote bag with CYM logo.

CYM Cozy Robe

$50.00

Extra Cozy & Plush White Robe with Hood (one size)

CYM Camper Mug

$22.00

12oz Insulated CYM Camper Mug

All hours
Sunday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Monday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
PARK VIEW LOCATION: 3301 GEORGIA AVE NW Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20010

