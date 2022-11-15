Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bagels

Call Your Mother Deli - Pike & Rose

review star

No reviews yet

11807 Grand Park Ave

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bacon Sun City
CYOB Sandwich
The Pastrami Sun City

Coffee, Tea & More

Just Coffee

Just Coffee

$2.75+

A cup of our very own Just Coffee blend with Lost Sock Roasters.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Refreshing Chyrus cold brew using CYM's own Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.

Chai

Chai

$4.00

12oz Chai Latte

Mulled Chai Cider

Mulled Chai Cider

$4.75

Delicious Apple Cider with Chai spices, warmed to perfection.

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

Delicious Apple Cider, warmed to perfection!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12oz Hot Chocolate, made with our house made chocolate syrup!

Mem Hot Tea

Mem Hot Tea

$3.00

Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.

Coffee Carrier

Coffee Carrier

$33.00

Serves 10. Includes cream, sugars, stirrers and cups and lids.

Espresso Drinks

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

$4.50

Latte with Cinnamon Syrup and a Cinnamon Brown Sugar topping.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Latte with classic Pumpkin Pie spices topped with Whipped Cream and Stroopwafel pieces.

Americano

Americano

$2.50

12oz Americano

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Double shot of espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.00

12oz Latte

Honey Oat Latte

Honey Oat Latte

$5.50

Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

9oz Cappuccino

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50

12oz Mocha, made with our house chocolate syrup!

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Soda

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.10

Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.

Mountain Valley Still Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

$3.50

750ml bottle of Still Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.50

500ml bottle of Sparkling Water

Yoo-Hoo

Yoo-Hoo

$4.25

15.5oz bottle of Yoo-Hoo

Orangina

Orangina

$2.50

250ml bottle of Orangina Soft Drink.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade- Natalie's uses only 4 ingredients: lemons, ripe strawberries, pure cane sugar and water. Rich in vitamin C & anthocyanins (antioxidant).

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagel comes unsliced.

3 Bagels

3 Bagels

$7.50

Bagels come unsliced.

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$12.00

Bagels come unsliced.

13 Bagels

13 Bagels

$22.00

Bagels come unsliced.

Schmearz + Fixin's

We like it extra, so we recommend at least four 1/2 pints of spreads and/or shmears per baker’s dozen.
CYM Schmearz

CYM Schmearz

1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

$20.00

1/2 Pound

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

$10.00

1/2 Pint

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

1/2 lb of Tuna Salad.

Veggie Fixin's for 4

Veggie Fixin's for 4

$6.00

This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and capers.

CYM Signatures

The Bacon Sun City

The Bacon Sun City

$10.50

Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Pastrami Sun City

The Pastrami Sun City

$10.50

Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.

The No-Meat Sun City

The No-Meat Sun City

$7.00

Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Thunderbird

The Thunderbird

$10.00

Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.

The Sonata

The Sonata

$11.00

Impossible™ Sausage, Bodega-style Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Ancho Chili Crisp, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Sesame bagel.

The Royal Palm

The Royal Palm

$11.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

$5.50

Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Boca Club

The Boca Club

$11.00

Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time.

The Century Garden

The Century Garden

$8.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Carrot Slaw, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Plain bagel.

The Coral Lake

The Coral Lake

$11.00

Smoked Veggie Cream Cheese, Sopressata, Pickles, Spicy Honey on a Garlic Honey Sriracha bagel.

The Gleneagle

The Gleneagle

$10.00

Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Island Court

The Island Court

$7.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Cranberry-Apple Jam, Honey Graham Cracker Crumble on a Plain bagel.

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

$2.50

Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!

Melty Things

The Grandezza

The Grandezza

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Red Pepper Spread, melted on a Plain bagel.

The Town Shore

The Town Shore

$11.50

Sopressata, Arugula, Apple, Cheddar, Spicy Honey, and Dijon melted on Challah.

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pesto on a Plain bagel.

The Racket

The Racket

$13.00

Cauliflower, Latkes, American + Cheddar Cheeses and Jalapeños on a CYM-made Sub Roll. Served with Red Pepper Relish.

Mal's Big Deli Classics

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Whitefish Salad

Classic Whitefish Salad

$15.00

Whitefish Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

A little of this/A little of that

Cauliflower + Latke Tacos

Cauliflower + Latke Tacos

$10.00

3 Cauliflower + Latke Tacos w/ Cheddar Cheese on CYM-made Corn Tortillas. Served with Red Pepper Relish and Lime wedges.

Latkes

Latkes

$7.50

3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.

Yuca Cheesy Bread

Yuca Cheesy Bread

$5.00

2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Whole Sour Pickle.

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Zapp's Salted or Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips.

Sweets

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.50

Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

Chocolate Babka Muffin

Chocolate Babka Muffin

$4.50

Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

$4.50

It's like Sweet Potato Pie in a muffin!

Black & White Cookie Batter Gelato

Black & White Cookie Batter Gelato

$9.00

Made by our pals at Dolcezza, this sweet cream gelato features a chock full of CYM's signature Black & White cookie pieces.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.

Extraz / Swag

Napkins, Plates + Cutlery

Napkins, Plates + Cutlery

$0.75

Priced per person.

Manatee Patch Hat

Manatee Patch Hat

$25.00

Nylon, Flat Bill Snapback with CYM Manatee Mascot

Bag o' Coffee

Bag o' Coffee

$14.00

"Just Coffee" roasted locally by Lost Sock Roasters just for us!

Ceramic CYM Logo Coffee Mug

Ceramic CYM Logo Coffee Mug

$12.00
CYM Camper Mug

CYM Camper Mug

$20.00

12oz insulated CYM camper mug

CYM Team Carbohydrates Onesie

CYM Team Carbohydrates Onesie

$17.00

CYM Team Carbohydrates pink and gray onesie. Snap closure.

CYM Logo Tote Bag

CYM Logo Tote Bag

$15.00

Canvas tote bag with CYM logo.

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

$20.00

CYM T-Shirt with Miami Vice vibes.

CYM Miami Vice Hat

CYM Miami Vice Hat

$25.00

Nylon, Flat Bill Snapback with CYM Miami Vice Logo.

Carbivore T-Shirt

Carbivore T-Shirt

$20.00

The Carbivore: easily the realest dino of all time!

CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt

CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt

$20.00

Sherbet-ish Tie-Dye T-shirt with White CYM logo.

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

$5.00

A CYM x The Neighborgoods collaboration. Card is blank inside. The Neighborgoods is a local, woman-owned business celebrating "gifts for everyday life."

CYM Bandana

CYM Bandana

$12.00

Pink bandana with teal CYM logo

Salmon Mug Patch Hat

Salmon Mug Patch Hat

$25.00

Salmon snapback with CYM mug patch.

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

$15.00

8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all-natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil.

Carbohydrates Baseball Shirt

Carbohydrates Baseball Shirt

$20.00
Big Packable "EVERYTHING BAG"

Big Packable "EVERYTHING BAG"

$18.00

Pink, Teal, and Yellow packable tote bag made out of equally chic and durable ripstop nylon.

Jet Ski Neoprene Waterbottle

Jet Ski Neoprene Waterbottle

$15.00

22 oz. Squeezable LDPE Bottle with High-Quality Neoprene (Wetsuit Material), insulating sleeve, and push-pull cap.

Pink Icon Travel Mug

Pink Icon Travel Mug

$25.00

17 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

CYM Logo Patch Hat

CYM Logo Patch Hat

$25.00

CYM Logo Patch Hat in Black, Mint or White.

Call Your Father Koozie

Call Your Father Koozie

$5.00

Keep your drink cool. Look cool doing it!

Bagel & OJ Buds Sweatshirt

Bagel & OJ Buds Sweatshirt

$50.00

Washed Black Crewneck Sweatshirt with Bagel & OJ Buds and CYM Logo

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

PIKE & ROSE LOCATION: 11807 GRAND PARK AVE, NORTH BETHESDA, MD

Location

11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli image
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli image
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli image
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli image

