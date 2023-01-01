Restaurant header imageView gallery

Call Your Mother-Tennyson St

No reviews yet

3880 Tennyson St

Denver, CO 80212

Coffee, Tea & More

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

A cup of a delicious South American blend roasted by Huckleberry Roasters.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Refreshing Huckleberry Nitro Cold Brew.

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$3.00

It's unsweetened black tea and it's ICED!!!

Blood Orange Hibiscus Iced Tea

Blood Orange Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.25

A delightfully sweet and fruity citrus tea will ALL the refreshment and NONE of the caffeine or sugar.

Chai

Chai

$4.00

12oz Sherpa Chai Latte. Add espresso to make it a "Dirty" Chai!

Mem Hot Tea

Mem Hot Tea

$3.00

Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Made with CYM-made chocolate syrup!

Coffee Carrier

Coffee Carrier

$33.00

Serves 10. Includes cream, sugars, stirrers and cups.

Espresso Drinks

Lavender Honeycomb Latte

Lavender Honeycomb Latte

$5.00

A lightly sweet, slightly floral (but NOT soapy), Spring-y latte. Approachable levels of lavender, topped with honeycomb cereal crunchies. Served Hot or Iced.

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

$4.50

Latte with CYM-made Cinnamon Syrup.

Latte

Latte

$4.50
Honey Oat Latte

Honey Oat Latte

$5.50

Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Americano

Americano

$3.25
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Mocha with CYM-made Chocolate Syrup.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Double shot of Espresso.

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Soda

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.10

Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.00

500ml bottle of Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

$3.00

500ml bottle of Still Water

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade- Natalie's uses only 4 ingredients: lemons, ripe strawberries, pure cane sugar and water. Rich in vitamin C & anthocyanins (antioxidant).

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagel comes unsliced.

3 Bagels

3 Bagels

$7.50

Bagels come unsliced.

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$12.00

Bagels come unsliced.

13 Bagels

13 Bagels

$22.00

Bagels come unsliced.

Schmearz + Fixin's

We like it extra, so we recommend at least four 1/2 pints of spreads and/or shmears per baker’s dozen.
CYM Schmearz

CYM Schmearz

1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

1/2lb of CYM-made Tuna Salad.

Veggie Fixin's for 4

Veggie Fixin's for 4

$6.00

This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, and capers.

CYM Signatures

The Bacon Sun City

The Bacon Sun City

$10.50

Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Pastrami Sun City

The Pastrami Sun City

$10.50

Pastrami, Bodega-style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.

The Impossible™ Sun City

The Impossible™ Sun City

$10.50

Impossible™ sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American & Cheddar cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.

The No-Meat Sun City

The No-Meat Sun City

$7.00

Bodega-Style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Mountain View

The Mountain View

$10.00

Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.

The Sonata

The Sonata

$11.00

Impossible™ Sausage, Bodega-style Egg, Mozzarella, Pickled Radish + Carrots and Zesty Green Sauce on a Sesame bagel.

The Royal Palm

The Royal Palm

$11.50

Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel.

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

$6.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel.

The Boca Club

The Boca Club

$11.00

Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel.

The Gleneagle

The Gleneagle

$10.00

Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel.

The Grand Villa

The Grand Villa

$7.00

One Trick Pony Kinda Crunchy Peanut Butter, CYM-made Granola and Strawberry-Mint Jam on a Cinnamon Raisin bagel.

The Queen's Point

The Queen's Point

$9.50

Roasted Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños and Crispy Shallots on a Cheddar bagel.

The Regency

The Regency

$9.50

Egg Salad, Pickled Radish + Carrots, Potato Chips on a Za'atar bagel.

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

$2.50

Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!

Melty Things

The Grandezza

The Grandezza

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto* and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel. Pesto* *contains dairy, pesto does not contain pine nuts

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pesto on a Plain bagel.

The Inside-out Tuna Melt

The Inside-out Tuna Melt

$11.50

Tuna Salad, Cheddar + American Cheeses on an inside-out Everything bagel.

Tuna Melt on Rye

Tuna Melt on Rye

$11.50

Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye.

The Jetski

The Jetski

$13.00

Pastrami/Brisket, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Jalapeños, melted on a Cheddar bagel.

Lunch Sandwiches

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Spicy Pastrami

Spicy Pastrami

$15.00

Pastrami, Jalapeño, Pickled Carrot + Radish and Jalapeño-Herb Mayo on your choice of Rye or Challah.

Hummus + Avocado

Hummus + Avocado

$13.00

Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Pickled Carrot + Radish, Roasted Pepitas on Rye or Challah.

BLTA

BLTA

$15.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mashed Avocado, Jalapeño-Herb Mayo on Challah or Rye.

Jew-ish Tacos

$4.00+

Sides

Latkes

Latkes

$7.50

3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.

Yuca Cheesy Bread

Yuca Cheesy Bread

$5.00

2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)

Chips

Chips

$4.50

Original (Salted) or Sweet & Spicy Potato Chips from Denver Chip Co.

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Whole Sour Pickle.

Sweets

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

Chocolate Babka Muffin

Chocolate Babka Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.

Strawberry Babka Muffin

Strawberry Babka Muffin

$4.50

Delicious Strawberry Jam wrapped in our classic Babka Dough. Topped with Strawberry Crunch*. *not vegetarian

Extraz / Swag

Bagel & OJ Buds Sweatshirt

Bagel & OJ Buds Sweatshirt

$50.00

Washed Black Crewneck Sweatshirt with Bagel & OJ Buds and CYM Logo

Ceramic CYM Logo Mug

Ceramic CYM Logo Mug

$12.00Out of stock

White Ceramic Mug with CYM logo.

CYM Camper Mug

CYM Camper Mug

$20.00

12oz Insulated CYM Camper Mug

CYM Logo Patch Hat

CYM Logo Patch Hat

$25.00

Hat with CYM logo patch in Black, Mint or White.

CYM Logo Tote Bag

CYM Logo Tote Bag

$15.00

Canvas tote bag with CYM logo.

CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt

CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt

$20.00

Sherbet-ish Tie-Dye T-shirt with White CYM logo.

One Trick Pony Peanut Butter Jar

One Trick Pony Peanut Butter Jar

$8.00

The latest and greatest from the CYM family: One Trick Pony Peanut Butter. Made from just Argentinian peanuts and Patagonian sea salt. No oils, no sugars, no nonsense.

Pink Icon Travel Mug

Pink Icon Travel Mug

$25.00

17 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

White Logo T-Shirt

White Logo T-Shirt

$20.00
Z&Z Za'atar Spice

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

$15.00Out of stock

8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all-natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil.

Napkins + Cutlery

Napkins + Cutlery

$0.50

Priced per person.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

TENNYSON ST LOCATION: 3880 Tennyson St. Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

Website

Location

3880 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212

Directions

