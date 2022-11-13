Restaurant header imageView gallery

Call Your Mother Deli - West End

review star

No reviews yet

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW

Washington DC, DC 20037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CYOB Sandwich
The Bacon Sun City
The Thunderbird

Weekend Specials

Apple Sticky Bun

Apple Sticky Bun

$6.00

Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts

Coffee, Tea & More

Just Coffee

Just Coffee

$2.75+

A cup of our very own Just Coffee blend with Lost Sock Roasters.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Refreshing iced cold brew using CYM's own Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.

Chai

Chai

$4.00

12oz Chai Latte

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

Delicious, warmed Apple Cider.

Mulled Chai Cider

Mulled Chai Cider

$4.75

Delicious Apple Cider with Chai spices, warmed to perfection.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

12oz Hot Chocolate, made with our house made chocolate syrup!

Mem Hot Tea

Mem Hot Tea

$3.00

Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.

Espresso Drinks

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

$4.50

Latte with Cinnamon Syrup and a Cinnamon Brown Sugar topping.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Latte with classic Pumpkin Pie spices topped with Whipped Cream and Stroopwafel pieces.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

12oz Latte

Honey Oat Latte

Honey Oat Latte

$5.50

Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

9oz Cappuccino

Americano

Americano

$2.50

12oz Americano

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Double shot of espresso

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Soda

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.10

Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade- Natalie's uses only 4 ingredients: lemons, ripe strawberries, pure cane sugar and water. Rich in vitamin C & anthocyanins (antioxidant).

Yoo-Hoo

Yoo-Hoo

$4.25

15.5oz Bottle of Yoo-Hoo

Orangina

Orangina

$2.50

250ml bottle of Orangina Soft Drink.

Mountain Valley Still Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

$3.50

750ml bottle of Still Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.50

500ml bottle of Sparkling Water

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagel comes unsliced.

3 Bagels

3 Bagels

$7.50

Bagels come unsliced.

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$12.00

Bagels come unsliced.

13 Bagels

13 Bagels

$22.00

Bagels come unsliced.

Schmearz + Fixin's

We like it extra, so we recommend at least four 1/2 pints of spreads and/or shmears per baker’s dozen.
CYM Schmearz

CYM Schmearz

1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

$20.00

1/2 Pound

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

$10.00

1/2 Pint

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

1/2lb of Tuna Salad.

Veggie Fixin's for 4

Veggie Fixin's for 4

$6.00

This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, and capers.

CYM Signatures

The Bacon Sun City

The Bacon Sun City

$10.50

Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Pastrami Sun City

The Pastrami Sun City

$10.50

Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.

The No-Meat Sun City

The No-Meat Sun City

$7.00

Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Thunderbird

The Thunderbird

$10.00

Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.

The Sonata

The Sonata

$11.00

Impossible™ Sausage, Bodega-style Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Ancho Chili Crisp, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Sesame bagel.

The Royal Palm

The Royal Palm

$11.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

$5.50

Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Boca Club

The Boca Club

$11.00

Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time.

The Century Garden

The Century Garden

$8.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Carrot Slaw, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Plain bagel.

The Coral Lake

The Coral Lake

$11.00

Smoked Veggie Cream Cheese, Sopressata, Pickles, Spicy Honey on a Garlic Honey Sriracha bagel.

The Gleneagle

The Gleneagle

$10.00

Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Island Court

The Island Court

$7.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Cranberry-Apple Jam, Honey Graham Cracker Crumble on a Plain bagel.

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

$2.50

Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!

Melty Things

The Grandezza

The Grandezza

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel.

The Town Shore

The Town Shore

$11.50

Sopressata, Arugula, Apple, Cheddar, Spicy Honey, and Dijon melted on Challah.

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pesto on a Plain bagel.

Mal's Big Deli Classics

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Whitefish Salad

Classic Whitefish Salad

$15.00

Whitefish Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Sides

Latkes

Latkes

$7.00

3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.

Yuca Cheesy Bread

Yuca Cheesy Bread

$5.00

2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Zapp's Salted or Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips.

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Whole Sour Pickle.

Sweets

Apple Sticky Bun

Apple Sticky Bun

$6.00

Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.50

Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$3.50

This cookie is what sweet & salty dreams are made of. It's got it all: Toffee, Peanut Butter Cup pieces, PRETZELS! and, of course, Chocolate chunks! *Item does contain Peanut and Tree Nuts

Extraz / Swag

Cutlery Set

Cutlery Set

$0.75

Priced per set.

CYM Camper Mug

CYM Camper Mug

$20.00

12oz Insulated CYM Camper Mug

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

$20.00

CYM T-Shirt with Miami Vice vibes.

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

$5.00

A CYM x The Neighborgoods collaboration. Card is blank inside. The Neighborgoods is a local, woman-owned business celebrating "gifts for everyday life."

Big Spoon Roasters Peanut Butter Jar

Big Spoon Roasters Peanut Butter Jar

$9.75

Big Spoon Roasters' (Durham, NC) flagship Nut Butter is made of locally harvested Peanuts, Raw Organic Wildflower Honey, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, and Jacobsen Sea Salt. 13oz Jar.

Big Packable "EVERYTHING BAG"

Big Packable "EVERYTHING BAG"

$18.00

Pink, Teal, and yellow packable tote bag made out of equally chic and durable ripstop nylon.

CYM Robe

CYM Robe

$35.00

Extra Cozy & Plush White Robe with Hood (one size)

CYM Logo Patch Hat

CYM Logo Patch Hat

$25.00

CYM Logo Patch Hat in Black, Mint or White.

CYM Miami Vice Hat

CYM Miami Vice Hat

$25.00

Nylon, Flat Bill Snapback with CYM Miami Vice Logo.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

CYM West End located at 1143 New Hampshire Ave NW inside Yours Truly Hotel. Good food & good vibes.

Location

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20037

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Call Your Mother - West End image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Beefsteak - GW University
orange star3.6 • 320
800 22nd Street NW Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
Char Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2142 L St NW Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
orange starNo Reviews
2129 I Street Northwest Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
The Prime Rib - Washington, DC
orange starNo Reviews
2020 K Street NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington DC

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington DC
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston