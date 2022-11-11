Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Callaghan's Coffee Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

109 South Main St.

PO Box 22

Brooklyn, MI 49230

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.15+

Drip Coffee Refill

$0.65

Any Size

Americano

$2.95+

Pour Over (16 oz. only)

$3.80

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.30

2 shots of espresso in a cup.

Latte

$4.30+

Cappuccino

$4.30+

Macchiato

$4.30+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.20+

Draft Coffee - Nitro

$4.20+Out of stock

Extra Espresso

Cafe Con Leche

$4.15+

1/2 drip coffee 1/2 Steamed Milk of choice

Tea

Tea Latte

$4.30+

Hot Tea

$2.40+

Loose Leaf tea steeped in hot water.

Iced Tea

$2.05+

Unsweetened black tea

Ice Tea & Lemonade

$2.05+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.05+

Tea Refill

$1.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.25

Wild Berry Smoothie

$5.25

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.05+

Frozen Lemonade 20oz.

$5.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Non Coffee Drinks

Steamer

$2.05+

Milk

$1.65+

Hot Chocolate

$2.60+

Puppuccino

$0.40

8 oz. cup 1/2 filled with whip for dogs.

Orange Juice

$2.80+

Glass of Water

$0.25+

Soda

$4.80
Autumn Cocoa

Autumn Cocoa

$2.60+

Food

Donut Holes

$2.00Out of stock
Doughnut

Doughnut

$1.75

Bagel

$2.75

Toast

$2.75

Muffin

$3.50

Hashbrown

$1.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00

English Muffin Sandwich

$3.75

A La Carte

Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Grab & Go

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Parfait

$3.00Out of stock

String Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.00

6 Pack Root Beer

$12.00

Bliss Bakeshop

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.75

Buttercream Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Decorated Sugar Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Cake Slice

$2.50

Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock

PB Rice Crispy

$2.00Out of stock

King Cake

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie Or Blondie

$2.00Out of stock

Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

8 Pck Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peppermint Cake Truffle

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Candy Bar

$3.00Out of stock

2 Pack Candy Bars

$6.00Out of stock

Cake Truffle

$1.50Out of stock

C3 Merchandise

VOY CBD Snaps

$3.00

C3 Tshirt

$20.00

C3 Baseball Cap

$20.00

Premium Baseball Cap

$25.00

Stickers

$3.00

16 oz. Tumbler

$10.00

C3 Orange 20oz. Tumbler

$25.00

32 oz. Clear Tumbler

$15.00

Leather Sleeve

$7.00

Candles

Large Jar Candle

$12.00

Small Votive Candle

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee Cup Candle

$10.00Out of stock

Amber Candle

$12.00Out of stock

Teacup Candle

$12.00Out of stock

Honey

Bourbon Honey

$18.00

Regular Honey

$10.00

Honey Straw

$0.25

Clay Coffee Mugs

Random Clay Coffee Mug

$15.00

C3 Speckled Mug

$25.00

C3 Mug/Tumbler (Clay)

$20.00

Clay Pour Over

$25.00

Pour over & creamer set

$30.00Out of stock

Halloween Mug

$25.00

Large Halloween Mug

$30.00Out of stock

Blue set of mugs

$50.00

Brooklyn Picture

Picture

$75.00

12 oz. Bagged Coffee

Callaghan's House Blend

$15.00

Sumatra

$18.00

Brazil Cerrado

$15.00

Ethiopia Gera Estate

$18.00

Pride Blend

$15.00

Decaf Brazil

$18.00

Decaf Honduras

$18.00

Classic Espresso

$15.00

Sundown Half Caff

$15.00

Guatemala Antigua

$15.00

Lake House Blend

$15.00

Spooky Blend

$18.00

9 oz. Bagged Coffee

Barrel Aged

$18.00

2# Bagged Coffee

House Blend 2#

$34.00

Guatemala Antigua 2#

$34.00Out of stock

Sumatra 2#

$41.00Out of stock

LakeHouse Blend 2#

$34.00Out of stock

Espresso 2#

$32.00

Espresso 2#

$34.00Out of stock

Coffee To Go Brew

Coffee TO GO includes: (16) 8 oz. cups & lids Stir sticks, sugar/sweetener, creamer

160 Oz House Blend- Coffee Box TOGO

$30.18

160 Oz. Decaf- Coffee Box TOGO

$30.18

160 Oz. Cold Brew Box To Go

$41.50

Hot Cocoa To Go

$34.91

Assorted Doughnuts

1 Dozen Doughnuts **MUST ORDER 48 HOURS AHEAD**

$18.00

1/2 Dozen Preorder Doughnuts

$9.00

2 Dozen Doughnuts **MUST ORDER 48 HOURS AHEAD**

$36.00

Half Dozen Paczki

$10.00Out of stock

Dozen Paczki

$20.00Out of stock

40 Doughnut Holes

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Callaghan's Coffee Cafe is a locally owned and operated coffee house. We offer delicious specialty coffee & tea drinks, smoothies, snacks, pastries and sandwiches. Our cozy atmosphere invites you to come in and relax while enjoying our menu items. All of us at Callaghan's look forward to meeting you.

Location

109 South Main St., PO Box 22, Brooklyn, MI 49230

Directions

Gallery
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe image
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe image
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe image

