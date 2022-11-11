Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe is a locally owned and operated coffee house. We offer delicious specialty coffee & tea drinks, smoothies, snacks, pastries and sandwiches. Our cozy atmosphere invites you to come in and relax while enjoying our menu items. All of us at Callaghan's look forward to meeting you.
109 South Main St., PO Box 22, Brooklyn, MI 49230
