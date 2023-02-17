Restaurant header imageView gallery

Callaloo

review star

No reviews yet

351 N Mulberry St

Lancaster, PA 17603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Bao Buns
Doubles (V)
Curried Chicken


Pepper Sauce

Callaloo Pepper Sauce

Callaloo Pepper Sauce

$8.50

5oz bottle

SeoulMates Kimchi

SeoulMates Kimchi

SeoulMates Kimchi

$10.00

Napa cabbage kimchi, 16oz

SeoulMates Vegan Kimchi

SeoulMates Vegan Kimchi

$10.00

Vegan Napa cabbage kimchi, 16oz

Bulgogi Cheesesteak Kits

Bulgogi Cheesesteaks for Two

$32.00

ASSEMBLE YOUR OWN CHEESESTEAKS. All ingredients will be together with hoagie rolls on the side. Shaved beef, bulgogi marinade, sautéed onion, house made kimchi, homemade cheese sauce.

Bulgogi Cheesesteaks for Four

$59.00

ASSEMBLE YOUR OWN CHEESESTEAKS. All ingredients will be together with hoagie rolls on the side. Shaved beef, bulgogi marinade, sautéed onion, house made kimchi, homemade cheese sauce.

Chef's Specials

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

Guava BBQ sauce. Choice of macaroni pie or sweet potato fries.

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$20.00

Bulgogi marinated tenderloin tips, basmati rice, house made kimchi, pickled carrot & daikon, purple cabbage, scallion, sesame, Sriracha mayo, sunny side up egg

Wings

Korean Wings

Korean Wings

$17.00

Twelve wings, house made sweet & spicy sauce, sesame seed, scallion

Starters

Doubles (V)

Doubles (V)

$4.50

Fried bread (bara), curried chickpeas, cucumber chutney, tamarind, chadon beni

Shishito Peppers (V, GF)

Shishito Peppers (V, GF)

$10.00

Blistered Shishito peppers, roasted garlic aioli

Seasonal Soup (V, GF)

$6.50

Trini Corn Soup. Yellow sweet corn, yellow split peas, pumpkin, carrots, Yukon gold potatoes, coconut milk, cilantro.

Quart Seasonal Soup (V, GF)

Quart Seasonal Soup (V, GF)

$14.00

Trini Corn Soup. Yellow sweet corn, yellow split peas, pumpkin, carrots, Yukon gold potatoes, coconut milk, cilantro.

Aloo Pepper Roti

$14.00

Crispy roti, cumin, garlic, habanero seasoned potatoes, cilantro lime sour cream

Fried Chicken Bao Buns

Fried Chicken Bao Buns

$12.75

Sweet & spicy soy glaze, pickled ginger mayo, cucumber chutney

Cassava Fries (V, GF)

Cassava Fries (V, GF)

$7.50

Crispy cassava, adobo

Dinner Plates

Coconut Jerk Chicken (GF)

$18.50

House made jerk marinade, grilled boneless chicken thighs, coconut jerk sauce, scallions, basmati rice

Callaloo & Dumplings (V)

Callaloo & Dumplings (V)

$18.00

Sweet potato dumplings, Callaloo, crispy sweet potato, touch of habanero

Curried Fish & Shrimp (GF)

Curried Fish & Shrimp (GF)

$21.00

Lightly fried swai, coconut curry broth, butterflied shrimp, sautéed spinach, basmati rice

Char Siu Pork Belly

$20.00

Local pork belly, house made char siu glaze, kimchi fried rice

Ddukbokgi

Ddukbokgi

$18.00

Chewy rice cakes, carrots, mushrooms, scallion, spinach, touch of pepper sauce, red chili flakes, house made stir fry sauce.

Buss-Up-Shut Dinners

Curried Beef

Curried Beef

$21.50

Braised beef, Yukon gold potatoes, curried chickpeas, roasted pumpkin, cilantro

Curried Chicken

Curried Chicken

$17.00

Braised chicken thighs, Yukon gold potatoes, curried chickpeas, roasted pumpkin, cilantro

Curried Vegetables (V)

Curried Vegetables (V)

$16.00

Yukon gold potatoes, curried chickpeas, roasted pumpkin, cilantro

Family Meals

Curried Chicken for Four

$60.00

Doubles and buss-up-shut & curried chicken for four.

Curried Beef for Four

$75.00

Doubles and buss-up-shut & curried beef for four.

Curried Vegetables for Four (V)

$60.00

Doubles and buss-up-shut & curried vegetables for four.

Coconut Jerk Chicken for Four

$70.00

Doubles and coconut jerk chicken w/ basmati rice for four.

Sides

Buss-Up-Shut (V)

Buss-Up-Shut (V)

$4.50

Flatbread, flaky like a pastry, soft like a tortilla

Pepper Buss-Up-Shut (V)

$5.50

Habanero infused flatbread, flaky like a pastry, soft like a tortilla

Mac & Cheese Pie

Mac & Cheese Pie

$6.00

Macaroni, cheddar

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$10.00

House made kimchi, carrot, onion, scallion, soy, sesame, egg. This dish cannot be modified.

Curry Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

Curry Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp, sweet potato, carrot, onion, scallion. This item cannot be modified.

SeoulMates Vegan Kimchi

SeoulMates Vegan Kimchi

$4.00

Napa cabbage, apple, onion, scallion, mushroom paste

Basmati Rice (V, GF)

Basmati Rice (V, GF)

$3.25
Pineapple Chow (V, GF)

Pineapple Chow (V, GF)

$6.50Out of stock

Fresh pineapple, cilantro, garlic, salt, touch of habanero

Sauces

12oz Habanero Aioli

$6.00

Side Habanero Ailoi

$0.75

12oz Garlic Sauce

$6.00

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.75

12oz Tamarind Sauce

$6.00

Side Tamarind Sauce

$0.75

12oz Chadon Beni Sauce

$6.00

Side Chadon Beni Sauce

$0.75

12oz Cucumber Chutney

$6.00

Side Cucumber Chutney

$0.75

Side Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Dulce de Leche

$0.75

Desserts

Coconut Bread Pudding

Coconut Bread Pudding

$6.00

Dulce de leche caramel sauce

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Graham cracker crust, fresh lime juice, whipped cream

Take Out Ginger & Lemongrass Creme Brûlée

Take Out Ginger & Lemongrass Creme Brûlée

$7.00

Pot de Creme

$7.00

Dark chocolate, cream, fresh strawberries.

Signature Drinks & Sodas

Sorrel

$3.50

Roselle hibiscus

LLB

$3.25

Lemon, lime, bitters

Jarritos Mango Soda

$3.00

12.5oz bottle

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

$3.00

12.5oz bottle

Merchandise

Youth Large Tee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Callaloo, our passion is to create delicious food through chef-driven creativity and authentic flavor. You will receive an unforgettable and inspiring range of flavors and combinations.

Website

Location

351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

300 West James
orange starNo Reviews
300 West James Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Our Town Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
252 N. Prince St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Brendee's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
449 W Lemon Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Belvedere
orange starNo Reviews
402 N Queen St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Decades
orange star4.6 • 890
438 N Queen St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Sa La Thai
orange starNo Reviews
337-339 N Queen St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston