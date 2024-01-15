Calle 33
33 West Loockerman Street
Dover, DE 19904
Main Menu
Appetizer
- 8pc Wings$12.00
8 Traditional Bone-In Wings.
- 10pc Wings$14.00
10 Traditional bone-in wings.
- Cauliflower Wings$12.00
- Stuffed Jalapeños$10.00
Jalapeños filled with our cheese mixture.
- Esquites$8.00
Corn in a cup.
- Birria-Style Fries$12.00
French fries, queso, beef birria, pico, topped with pickled onion and cilantro, drizzled with cream Fresca.
- Birria Ramen$13.50
Our homemade broth in noodles, topped with beef birria, onions and cilantro. For and extra touch add cheese on top.
- Appetizer Quesadilla$8.00
Cheese blend in a large flour tortilla.
- Birria-Style Quesadilla$12.00
Birria Style Quesadilla.
- California Fries$12.00
French fries topped with queso blanco, queso Amarillo, carne asada, cilantro, red onion and drizzled with sour cream. Add guacamole for $2.
- Ceviche$13.00
Combination of our diced fish or shrimp. Marinated in lime juice mixed with red onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and tomato.
- Nachos$8.00
Chips topped with queso Amarillo, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, your choice of protein and drizzled with cream Fresca. Add guacamole for $2.
- Tortilla Soup
- 6ct Tender and Fries$15.00
Dips
- Dip Sampler$8.00
A sample of our queso blanco, queso Amarillo, spicy bean dip and guacamole.
- Queso Blanco
Creamy white Monterey Jack cheese sauce with a hint of mild jalapeños.
- Queso Amarillo
A warm blend of melted cheese, jalapeños, onion and cilantro.
- Homemade Guacamole
Ripe avocados, onions, tomatoes, lime juice with a mild hint of jalapeños.
Tres Tacos
- Tacos De Carne Asada$16.00
- Tacos Al Pastor$16.00
- Tacos De Chorizo$16.00
- Tacos De Carnitas$16.00
- Tacos De Lengua$16.00
- Tacos De Birria$16.00
- Tacos De Camaron$17.00
- Tacos De Fajita Chicken$16.00
- Tacos De Salmon$21.00
- Flight of Tacos$22.00
- Tacos De Tilapia$17.00
- Coma Tacos$16.00
Two dipped corn or flour tortillas, Oaxaca cheese, carne asada, stuffed jalapeños served with salsa Cancun.
- The Oaxaca$14.00
Two dipped corn or flour tortillas, topped with Oaxaca cheese and your choice of protein.
- Esquites Tacos$16.00
Two dipped corn or flour tortillas, carne asada and topped with our Esquites.
Entrees
- Carne Asada$18.00
A grilled thin steak marinated in our special sauce.
- Carne a la Diabla$18.00
Spicy braised pork.
- Enchiladas$16.00
Three enchiladas with your choice of filling. Topped with your choice of sauce and drizzled with crema fresca and cotija cheese.
- Brochetas$18.00
Two skewers. Layered with caramelized onions and peppers.
- Carne Con Salsa Verde$18.00
Medium heat, braised pork.
- Carnitas$17.00
Mild braised pork.
- Tamales$16.00
Two hand made tamales. Covered in salsa verde and topped with cotija cheese.
Fajitas
- Fajitas Para Dos$34.00
Fajitas to share.
- Combo Supreme$23.00
Pick any three proteins.
- Fajitas Para Uno
Sizzling skilled with caramelized onions and peppers.
- Pineapple Fajita
- Molcajete$30.00
Seasoned steak, chicken and shrimp served in a piping hot traditinal mortar dish with grilled jalapeños, onions, nopales and queso fresco.
Vegetarian
- Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Traditional Cauliflower Wings.
- Baja Tacos$14.00
Three cauliflower tacos, al pastor style.
- Veggie Skewers$13.00
Two skewers layered with veggies.
- Jackfruit Tacos$14.00Out of stock
Three jackfruit tacos, al pastor style.
- Veggie Tacos$14.00
Three tacos filled with grilled cactus, black beans, corn. Topped with pico.
Burritos, Quesadillas, Chimichanga
- Chimichanga$17.00
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, deep fried and topped with queso amarillo.
- Fajita Burrito$16.00
Fajita style burrito with your choice of protein, filled with black beans, grilled onion and peppers. Topped with queso blanco and cilantro.
- Burrito Bowl$14.00
Choice of protein (price will vary) topped with black beans, rice, queso blanco, pico de gallo, and our homemade crema fresca.
- House Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty with your choice of toppings.
- Quesadilla Grande$14.00
Melted cheese blend with your choice of protein in a large flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Way South of Philly$17.00
Our version of a Philly cheesesteak made burrito style.
- Globe Master Burrito$17.00
Carne asada, fries, refried beans, queso, guacamole and crema fresca, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Salads
- Taco Salad$14.00
A large deep-fried tortilla filled with beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fajita onions and peppers, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Mexican Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, corn, radishes, black beans, topped with cilantro and cotija cheese. Paired with our cilantro ranch dressing.
- Chicken Ceaser Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, ceaser dressing topped with Parmesan.
- Santa Fe Salad$12.00
Fresh greens, sliced tomato, red onion, avocado, and grapefruit.
- Western Salad$15.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our homemade chipotle honey BBQ sauce placed over mixed greens, diced tomatoes, jack cheese and topped with crema Fresca.
Dressing
Kids Menu
Sides
Add on
Desserts
- Chocolate Cake$8.00
Warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate fudge
- Churros$8.00
A Mexican favorite tossed in cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with chocolate. Served with ice cream and whipped cream.
- Flan$8.00
Vanilla Custard.
- Fried Ice Cream$6.00
Fried ice cream rolled in Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal.
- Xango$8.00
Homade cheesecake deep fried, rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with caramel or raspberry syrup. Topped with whipped cream.
- Sopapillas$6.00
Crunchy flour tortillas with a butter sauce, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and ice cream.
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.00
One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream.