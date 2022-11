Calle Sol 1205 Thomas Ave

Calle Holiday A La Carte Menu

Pre-order our Holiday Menu! Lechon Asado, Boneless Mojo Turkey Breast and sides! Orders MUST be scheduled for pick up on 11/23/22. Our proteins are sold in 2 pound increments which feeds 6 - 8 guests. Our sides are sold in 1/3 pan (feeds 5 - 6 guests) or 1/2 pan (feeds 8 - 10) portions. Please double check that you have scheduled your order for 11/23! Reheat instructions included!