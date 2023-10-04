Full Menu

Appetizers

Fried Dills

$5.99

Dill pickles deep fried in our home made blatter

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Sweet corn deep fried in our home made batter and served with local maple syrup

Onion Rings

$5.99

Onion rings deep fried to perfection

Loaded Potato Skins

$5.99

Potato wedges deep fried then covered with melted cheddar cheese, ranch and bacon

Chicken Wings Dozen

$12.49

Chicken wings deepfried the smuther in your favorite sauce

Chicken Wings Half Dozen

$6.49

Chicken wings deepfried the smuther in your favorite sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.99

House made nachos topped with our pulled pork, melted cheddar, onions, tomatoes and jalepenos

Brisket Nachos

$12.99

House made nachos topped with our slow smoked brisket, melted cheddar, onions, tomatoes and jalepenos

App Platter (3)

$12.99

App Platter (5)

$17.49

Soup and Salads

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Soup of the Day

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh chopped hearts of romaine lettuce with our slow cooked chicken breast, chopped onion, pecans, and mozzerella cheese

Texas Tossed Salad

$13.99

Fresh chopped hearts of romaine lettuce with our slow smoked bbq beef brisket, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, and french fries

Fresh Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh chopped hearts of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes and onions

Burgers and Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Our slow smoked and hand shredded pork on a Kaiser Roll

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Our slow smoked chicken and hand pulled on a Kaiser roll

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

Our tender prime rib sliced thin topped with peppers, onions and American cheese. Put on a kaiser roll

Burger w/ FF

$13.99

8oz patties cooked to your liking and comes with full serving of fries

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Wraps

Chick Bac Ranch Wrap

$12.49

Flour tortilla filled with chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with our in house made ranch

Texas Torpedo Wrap

$13.49

Tomato basil tortilla filled with tender slow smoked brisket, lettuce, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, and smothered in your choice of ranch or thousand island dressing

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.25

Baked Idaho potato topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken. Smothered in melted cheddar cheese and southern sweet bbq sauce then sprinkled with onions and bacon

Carolina wrap

$11.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.79

Salt Potatoes

$3.79

Coleslaw

$3.79

Potato Salad

$3.79

Mac and Cheese

$3.79

Chateau Vegetables

$3.79

French Fries

$3.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

House Salad

$3.79

sweet pot bis

$1.50

Corn Bread

$1.10

Dinner Roll

$0.55

BBQ Platters

Spare Ribs

$15.00

Half rack of tender spare ribs cooked low and slow. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Baby Back Ribs

$22.49

Half rack of juicy baby back ribs cooked low and slow. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Brisket

Brisket

$18.99

Brisket that is seasoned and slow cooked for 14 hours for a melt in your mouth experience

BBQ Chick

$13.49

Chicken half that is seasoned and smoked to falling off the bone delicious

Cajuns

$10.99

In house made sausage links that have just enough spice and heat to ale you want more

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Smoked and slow cooked for 14hours to then be ripped apart by hand delicious pulled pork

Pulled Chick

$12.99

Pulled chicken is made from smoked chicken halves that is fall off the bone good

CH 2

$20.99

Choose any 2 meats from the platters and your choice of 2 sides

CH 3

$25.99

Choose any 2 meats from the platters and your choice of 2 sides

BBG Combo Platter Choose 4

$30.99

Choose any 2 meats from the platters and your choice of 2 sides

Feed a Family

$64.99

Child \ Senior Menu

1/4 Rack Spare Ribs

$8.99

Chicken Quarter

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Pulled Pork Slider

$5.99

Pulled Chicken Slider

$5.99

4 oz Sirloin Burger

$6.99

Grilled Hot Dog

$4.99

Mac and Cheese

$5.29

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Large Cookie made with sweet, semi sweet and dark Chocolate chips

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.99

Large cookie made with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Carmel Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate Brownie made with chocolate chips and filled with a layer of caramel in the middle

Peanut Butter Nut Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate brownie with a layer of melt in your mouth peanut butter (contains real peanuts)

Apple Blossom

$5.49

A personalized mini Apple pie

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.49

Moist chocolate cake with melted chocolate fudge running all over

Apple Crisp

$3.79

Our amazing apple slurry topped off with a brown sugar and oats topping then baked to perfection

Bowl of ice cream

$3.50

Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

$5.49

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

$5.49

Summer 2023 Menu

Summer Menu

Bar-B-Cubano

$13.00

Our signature slow-smoked pulled pork topped with ham,Swiss cheese, dill pickles,and drizzled with our Carolina Gold sauce.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce topped with chicken breast, tomatoes, onions,bacon,hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese with choice of dressing.

Alabama Wrap

$13.00

Take our pulled chicken, bacon, lettuce and mozzarella cheese smothered in our new Alabama White Sauce. All wrapped inside a white flour tortilla.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions, Swiss Cheese and drizzled with our tongue tickler BBQ sauce. Comes with French fries.

(1) Slider

$7.00

(2) Sliders

$11.00

(3) Sliders

$15.00

Fall 2023 Menu

Fall Menu

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries cooked to a golden crisp then topped with pecans, toasted marshmallow, and drizzled with caramel

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Slow smoked, hand pulled Pulled Pork combined with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with Southern Sweet BBQ sauce then grilled to perfection on a fresh Ciabatta bun

Nightmare on Elmira St

$13.49

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$10.00

Farmer's Friend Flat Bread

$10.00

Pulled Pork Flat Bread

$10.00

1/2 and 1/2

$8.00