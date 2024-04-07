Calle Cafe Inc 1924 S Chestnut St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Vibrant Mexican eatery with a wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits, enhancing the culinary experience with delightful drinks.
Location
1924 S Chestnut St, Nampa, ID 83686
