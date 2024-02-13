Callejero
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cuban Cuisine with the Callejero flare prepared by Chef Osmel. Experience a burst of flavors that will make you feel right back on the island.
Location
7223 North Manhattan Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gadi's Bakery (Autentica Pasteleria Cubana) - 7223 N Manhattan Ave, Tampa
No Reviews
7223 North Manhattan Avenue Tampa, FL 33614
View restaurant
SLAM IT "Burgers & Shakes" - 107 N 11th St # 638
No Reviews
8205 North Dale Mabry Highway Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
View restaurant
Iavarone's Italian Steakhouse - 3617 W. Humphrey St.
No Reviews
3617 W. Humphrey St. Tampa, FL 33614
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Egypt Lake-Leto
More near Egypt Lake-Leto