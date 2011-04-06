Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Callen's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

12981 State Route 20

Coupeville, WA 98239

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish and Chips
Northwest Clam Chowder (GF)
Key Lime Cheesecake

Desserts

Callen's Chocolate Truffle Cake

$10.00

Rich chocolate cake served warm with raspberry compote, whipped Chantilly cream and vanilla ice cream.

Fresh Baked Hope's Cookies

$3.00

Choose from chocolate chip or Macadamia, coconut chocolate chip.

Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.00

Made with gluten-free graham cracker crust, with blueberry compote and whipped Chantilly cream.

Entrees

Ahi Steak

$23.00

Morel crusted Ahi Tuna steak served with morel mushroom dust, sauce romesco, scallion rice cakes, and asparagus spears.

Alaskan Weathervane Scallops Pomodoro

$23.00

EV Olive oil, elephant garlic, fire roasted tomatoes tossed with angel hair pasta and topped with seared Alaskan Weathervane Scallops, Grana Parmesan and balsamic glaze.

Beecher's Flagship Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Beecher's handmade cheeses from Seattle's Pike Place Market, served with herb toast.

Black Angus Top Sirloin Steak

$22.00

6oz with house steak butter. Served with smashed rosemary-garlic potatoes and vegetables du jour.

Cedar Planked Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

$24.00

Wild caught fillet roasted on a cedar plank and topped with lemon-dill butter, served with salt roasted Yukon Gold potatoes and vegetables du jour.

Fish and Chips

$16.00+

Beer battered fillets with shoestring fries and Callen's house-made roasted onion tartar sauce.

Scampi Grilled Wild Prawns with Asparagus and Basil Gnocchi

$24.00

Extra large prawns grilled with scampi butter and served with gnocchi tossed in sweet basil pesto with fresh asparagus spears.

Risotto

$19.00

Sherman Farm Hubbard Squash Risotto with wild mushrooms, Hubbard squash and cave aged Gruyere cheese. Topped with Whidbey Island Winery Sangiovese gastrique

Stroganoff

$25.00

Smoked Duck Stroganoff. House-smoked duck breast on a fresh baked croissant with bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, ripe tomatoes, and cilantro lime sauce.

Apricot Chicken

$22.00

pan fried organic Jidori chicken thighs topped with sage-apricot ragout. Served with white truffle smashed Yukon potatoes and sauteed Brussel sprout leaves with baby lima beans.

Small Plates

Callen's Black Pepper Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Callen's black pepper Caesar dressing, crisp romaine, house croutons, Parmesan and lemon

Callen's Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg wedge, smoked bacon, Danish bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, pickled red onion, Whidbey Island's Eventide Farm Microgreens. VG

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Caprese and Arugula Salad. Fresh mozzarella pearls, heirloom tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, arugula, balsamic reduction and Alaskan sea salt.

Coconut Prawns

$13.00

Jumbo Coconut Gulf Prawns coated with coconut milk, coconut flakes, and panko then fried. Served with Callen's chili-lime dipping sauce.

Northwest Clam Chowder (GF)

$7.00+

Callen's - made from scratch

Young Greens Salad

$10.00

young greens, pickled red onion, grape tomato, English cucumber, sunflower seeds, Whidbey Island's Eventide Farm Microgreens.

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Baby Lima Beans, leeks, Parmesan crisps, bacon lardon, pine nuts and balsamic glaze. GF

Seafood Salad

$24.00

All Day Breakfast Items

Bagel and Lox

$11.00

Whidbey Island Bagel with cream cheese, Gerard, and Dominique's Salmon Lox

Whidbey Farmhouse Breakfast

$12.00

2 farm fresh eggs, smashed breakfast potatoes and fresh fruit du jour.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

2 farm fresh eggs, thick sliced bacon, Tillamook aged white cheddar, and spinach on a ciabatta roll.

Sandwiches

Pulled Smoked Pork Sandwich

$18.00

slow smoked in-house for 12 hours , served on a ciabatta roll with BBQ sweet chipotle slaw and crispy onion

Callen's Adult Grilled Cheese with Fire Roasted Tomato Bisque

$16.00

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheese, Camembert and fresh basil pesto on Oystercatcher sourdough bread. Served with Fire Roasted Tomato Bisque as the side

Salmon BLT

$20.00

wild caught Sockeye salmon filet, ripe tomato, smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado and pesto aioli on brioche bun

Burger

$14.00

Grass Fed Natural Northwest Raised Burger. Brioche Bun, bib lettuce, onion, ripe tomato and pickles. Black bean vegan option available.

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$18.00

Meatloaf Sandwich with Bacon Ketchup. meatloaf made with Snake River Farms Wagyu beef and Kurobuta Pork. Served on ciabatta roll with house made bacon ketchup, roasted garlic aioli and fresh arugula.

Fish Tacos

$17.00

seared Alaskan cod with mango salsa, chipotle slaw, cilantro lime cream and avocado. GF

Duck Croissant

$17.00Out of stock

House Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Tostadas

$17.00

Salads

Young Greens Salad

$10.00

young greens, pickled red onion, grape tomato, English cucumber, sunflower seeds, Whidbey Island's Eventide Farm Microgreens.

Callen's Black Pepper Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Callen's black pepper Caesar dressing, crisp romaine, house croutons, Parmesan and lemon

Callen's Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg wedge, smoked bacon, Danish bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, pickled red onion, Whidbey Island's Eventide Farm Microgreens. VG

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Caprese and Arugula Salad. Fresh mozzarella pearls, heirloom tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, arugula, balsamic reduction and Alaskan sea salt.

Seafood Salad

$24.00

Beer

Bodhi (can)

$7.00

Coors Light 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Corona 12oz Bottle

$7.00

FinnRiver Black Currant Cider

$13.00

FinnRiver Pear Cider

$13.00

Heineken 12oz Bottle

$7.00

Rainier - 12oz Bottle

$6.00

N/A Bevs

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

20 oz Sierra Mist

$3.75

20 oz Pepsi

$3.75

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$3.75

20 oz Dr Pepper

$3.75

20 oz Diet Dr Pepper

$3.75

20 oz Diet Coke

$3.75

Essentia Bottled Water

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea No Sugar

$3.75

Wine by Bottle

Seven Falls Merlot

$32.00

Lamarca Prosecco Split

$8.00

House Red BTL

$28.00

House White BTL

$28.00

Bottle Ste Michelle Mimi

$32.00

Expedition Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

1/2 Bottle L' Cole Chrdonnay

$19.00

To Go Hot Drinks

8oz Hot Choc

$3.20

12oz Hot Choc

$3.40

16oz Hot Choc

$3.60

20oz Hot Choc

$3.80

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand crafted food served in a comfortable environment at an affordable price.

Website

Location

12981 State Route 20, Coupeville, WA 98239

Directions

Gallery
Callen's image
Callen's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
orange starNo Reviews
141 Hudson Street Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurantnext
Bishop Block Bottle Shop & Garden
orange starNo Reviews
714 Washington St Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurantnext
The Castle - Port Townsend
orange star4.6 • 11
651 Cleveland St. Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurantnext
Cama Beach Cafe & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1880 SW Camano Dr Camano Island, WA 98282
View restaurantnext
Tapped Camano
orange starNo Reviews
848 N Sunrise Blvd Camano Island, WA 98282
View restaurantnext
China City Restaurant & Lounge - Freeland
orange starNo Reviews
1804 Scott Road Freeland, WA 98249
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Coupeville
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston