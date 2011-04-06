American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Callen's Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hand crafted food served in a comfortable environment at an affordable price.
Location
12981 State Route 20, Coupeville, WA 98239
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
No Reviews
141 Hudson Street Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurant