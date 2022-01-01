Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill

5 Reviews

$$

910 Lake Arrowhead Rd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Firehouse Shrimp

$10.50

Firehouse Wings (8)

$12.00

Fireman Nachos

$6.50

Mozzarella sticks

$8.00

Pepperoni Roll

$8.50

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Shrimp & Crab Spring rolls

$11.50

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$9.50

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$11.50

BURGERS

Bacon Black & Blue

$15.00

Battalion Burgers

$13.25

Beast Burger

$16.75

Breakfast Burger

$16.25

Firecracker Burger

$16.25

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.25

Entrees

BBQ Platter

$18.50

Chicken Taco's

$20.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.50

Grilled or Blackened Mahi-Mahi

$23.50

Mahi Taco's

$23.50

Pork Tenderloin

$18.50

Santa Fe Chicken

$17.50

Seafood Platter (2 Choices)

$28.50

Shrimp Scampi

$21.50

Shrimp Taco's

$21.50

Smoking Rib Platter (Full)

$28.50

Smoking Rib Platter (Half)

$17.50

Steak Taco's

$22.50

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Shrimp Basket

$8.00

Extra dressing

$0.75

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$7.50

Kids French Toast

$7.50

Mini Waffle

$7.50

Salads

American House Salad

$8.00

Beef Taco Salad

$12.00

Black & Blue Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.50

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Greek Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Taco Salad

$14.00

Steak Taco Salad

$16.00

Taco salad

$8.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.50

Sandwiches

Chicago Dog

$12.50

Chicken Philly

$14.25

Classic Dip

$14.25

Deli Sandwich

$10.50

Fired up Philly

$14.25

Fried Chicken sand

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Sand

$12.25

Haddock Sandwich

$14.25

Investigator (Rueben)

$14.25

Investigator (Turkey)

$14.25

Italian Hoagie

$14.25

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$14.25

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$15.50

Squeling Q

$13.25

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Carolina Slaw

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Extra Dressing/Sauce

$0.75

Fries

$5.00

Fries with bacon and cheese

$6.00

Fries with Cheese

$4.50

Fries with chili and cheese

$6.50

Green Beans

$4.00

Homemade Chips

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Veggie of the day

$4.00

Soup

Cup House Chili

$5.00

Bowl House Chili

$7.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

APPAREL

T SHIRT

$25.00

ADIDAS T SHIRT

$25.00

LONG SLEEVE T SHIRT

$30.00

SWEAT SHIRT

$35.00

HAT

$20.00

EMPLOYEE T SHIRT

$11.00

EMPLOYEE LONG SLEEVE

$15.00

St. Pat's Tee

$20.00

GLASSWARE

SHOT GLASS

$6.00

BEER GLASS

$8.00

KOOZIE'S

BOTTLE KOOZIE

$6.00

CAN KOOZIE

$4.00
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! Locally owned. Dedicated to First Responders.

Location

910 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Directions

Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill image
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill image

