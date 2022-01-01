Seafood
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
5 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy! Locally owned. Dedicated to First Responders.
Location
910 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tavern in Surfside - 8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S
No Reviews
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant