Calliope's - West Bellfort

No reviews yet

7590 West Bellfort Avenue

Houston, TX 77071

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Fish Plate
Boudin Balls (4)
Mixed Gumbo

Appetizers

Fried Wings App

$8.99+
Flavored Wings App

Flavored Wings App

$9.50+
Crawfish Cheese Rolls

Crawfish Cheese Rolls

$4.99+
Boudin Balls (4)

Boudin Balls (4)

$7.50

Grilled Boudin Link

$7.50
Crawfish Pie

Crawfish Pie

$5.25

Small PoBoys (7in)

Small Half-Half Poboy

$11.99

Small Fried Shrimp Poboy

$9.99

Small Fried Catfish Poboy

$9.99

Small Fried Tilapia Poboy

$9.99

Small Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$10.25

Small Grilled Catfish Poboy

$10.25

Small Grilled Tilapia Poboy

$10.25

Small Club + Cheese Poboy

$10.99

Small CheeseBurger Poboy

$9.75

Small Hot Sausage Poboy

$9.75

Small Surf & Turf Poboy

$10.50

Small Roast Beef & Gravy Poboy

$10.25

Small Fried Chicken Poboy

$9.25

Small Grilled Chicken Poboy

$9.25

Small Fried Oysters Poboy

$11.99

Small Fried CRAW-fish Poboy

$12.99

Small Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$12.99

Regular PoBoys (10in)

Regular Half-Half Poboy

$14.99

Regular Fried Shrimp Poboy

$12.25

Regular Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$12.75

Regular Fried Catfish Poboy

$12.25

Regular Grilled Catfish Poboy

$12.75

Regular Fried Tilapia Poboy

$12.25

Regular Grilled Tilapia Poboy

$12.75

Regular CheeseBurger Poboy

$11.99

Regular Hot Sausage Poboy

$12.50

Regular Surf & Turf Poboy

$13.99

Regular RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy

$12.99

Regular Fried Chicken Poboy

$11.99

Regular Grilled Chicken Poboy

$11.99

Regular Fried Crawfish Poboy

$18.99

Regular Fried Oysters Poboy

$15.99

Regular Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$18.99

Large PoBoys (14in)

Large Half-Half Poboy

$19.99

Large Fried Shrimp Poboy

$16.50

Large Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$16.99

Large Fried Catfish Poboy

$16.50

Large Grilled Catfish Poboy

$16.99

Large Fried Tilapia Poboy

$16.50

Large Grilled Tilapia Poboy

$16.99

Large RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy

$17.50

Large Surf & Turf Poboy

$18.99

Large Hot Sausage Poboy

$17.50

Large CheeseBurger Poboy

$17.50

Large Fried Chicken Poboy

$15.99

Large Grilled Chicken Poboy

$15.99

Large Fried Oysters Poboy

$22.99

Large Fried Crawfish Poboy

$25.99

Large Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$25.99

Bun

Bun Fried Shrimp

$7.75

Bun Grilled Shrimp

$8.50

Bun Fried Catfish

$7.75

Bun Grilled Catfish

$8.50

Bun Grilled Chicken

$7.25

Bun Surf and Turf

$8.99

Bun Roastbeef With Gravy

$8.99

Bun CheeseBurger

$7.50

Bun Hot Sausage

$7.50

Bun Fried Pork Chop

$7.25

Bun Pork Chop Grilled

$7.99

Fried Platters

8pc Fried Shrimp Plate

$9.99

Fried Fish Plate

$9.99+

Fried Oysters Plate

$12.50+

2pc Fried Soft Shell Crab Plate

$19.99
5 Fried Shrimp - 1pc Fish Plate

5 Fried Shrimp - 1pc Fish Plate

$12.25

5 Fried Shrimp-3 Oysters Plate

$12.25

8 Fried Shrimp 2 Fish Plate

$18.50

Seafood Special

$19.50

Seafood Sampler

$19.99

12pc Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.99

Grilled Platters

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$10.50+

Grilled Fish Plate

$10.50+

5pc Grilled Shrimp-1 Fish Plate

$13.25

8 Grilled Shrimp+ 2 Fish Plate

$19.50

Wing & More Platters

Fried Wings Platter

$10.99+

Flavored Wings Platter

$10.99+

Fried Pork Chop Platter

$9.99+

4pc Grilled Chicken Tenders

$11.99

4pc Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Grilled Pork Chop Platter

$10.25+

Boiling Pot

Suicide Shrimp Box (Spicy)

$16.00
Turkey Neck Cravin Box (Spicy)

Turkey Neck Cravin Box (Spicy)

$13.00

Includes 1 Turkey Neck, corn, potato and boiled egg, served over white rice.

Turkey Neck

$10.99

Boiled Shrimp (with Shell)

$9.99+

Snow Crab

$17.99+

Peeled Boiled Shrimp

$10.99+

Calliope Catch

$28.00

Boiling Feast

$34.99

2 Lb Boiled Crawfish

$17.98

3Lb Boiled Crawfish

$26.97

Fried Rice

Cally-O Fried Rice

$9.99+

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.50+

Crawfish Fried Rice

$9.99+

Sausage Fried Rice

$8.50+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.50+

Veggie Fried Rice

$6.99+

Favorites

Jambalaya (Chicken&Sausage)

$11.95Out of stock

Shrimp Étouffée

$11.25

Crawfish Étouffée

$12.99

Combination Etouffee

$13.99

Calliope Red Bean

$11.95

Red Bean+Rice

$4.25+

Gumbo

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$4.75+

Mixed Gumbo

$5.25+

Kid's

Kids Catfish Box (4pc)

$7.25

Kid Shrimp Box

$7.25

Kid Chick Nuggets (6pc)

$6.99

Salads

Cajun Shrimp Salad (spicy)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Fried Soft Shell Crab Salad

$19.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Grilled Fish Salad

$11.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Sides

French Fries

$2.75+

Seasoned Fries

$2.75+

Jalapenos Hush Pups

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$3.25+

Cajun Fries

$3.25+

TX Garlic Bread (2)

$2.50

Pork Egg Roll

$1.75

Sm Dirty Rice

$3.99

White Rice

$1.25+

Cole Slaw

$1.50+

Small Fries Gravy Cheese

$3.50

Largr Fries Gravy Cheese

$4.50

Sauce

1000 Island (Big)

$1.00

Big Firehouse Sauce

$2.00

Bourbon Sauce

$2.00

Cajun Zing Sauce

$2.00

Side Cayenne Pepper

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Honey BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Small Nola Sauce

$0.75

Spicy BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Side Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

Spicy Tartar

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Big Shot

$1.99

Bottle Soda

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.25

Fountain Drink

$2.75+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99+

Daiquiris

Hurricane

$5.99+

Liquid Marijuana

$5.99+

Mango

$5.99+

Maui Wowie

$5.99+

Pina Colada

$5.99+

Mix Daiquiri

$6.99+

Blue Raspberry

$5.99+

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
With roots deep in the soulful soil of South Louisiana and a love of sharing Cajun and New Orleans culture with our guests, Calliope's offers Houstonians an authentic taste of our beloved Louisiana home. Before you ask, yes -- we're the real deal! Every dish we serve is prepared following tried-and-true family recipes and using the freshest ingredients and seafood we can find. Our gumbo, boiled crawfish, and red beans and rice will transport you to the very heart of Cajun Country, and as soon as you bite into one of our authentic Nola poboys, you'll think you're in the French Quarter. Our family has opened multiple locations throughout the south, especially in Mississippi, and there's nothing we love more than sharing the sounds, feel, and flavors of Louisiana with you, Houston, so come see us soon. We're always letting the good times roll!

7590 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX 77071

