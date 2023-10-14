Food

Appetizers

Boudin Balls (3)

Boudin Balls (3)

$7.50
Crawfish Pies (3)

Crawfish Pies (3)

$7.99
Boudin Eggrolls (3)

Boudin Eggrolls (3)

$9.50

Small PoBoys (7in)

Small Half-Half Poboy

$13.99
Small Fried Shrimp Poboy

Small Fried Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Small Fried Catfish Poboy

$13.99
Small Hot Sausage Poboy

Small Hot Sausage Poboy

$13.99
Small Surf & Turf Poboy

Small Surf & Turf Poboy

$14.99
Small Roast Beef & Gravy Poboy

Small Roast Beef & Gravy Poboy

$14.50

Regular PoBoys (10in)

Regular Half-Half Poboy

$15.99
Regular Fried Shrimp Poboy

Regular Fried Shrimp Poboy

$16.50

Regular Fried Catfish Poboy

$16.50
Regular Hot Sausage Poboy

Regular Hot Sausage Poboy

$16.50
Regular Surf & Turf Poboy

Regular Surf & Turf Poboy

$17.50
Regular RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy

Regular RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy

$16.99

Fried Platters

8 Jumbo Fried Shrimp Plate

$12.50

2pc Fried Fish Plate

$16.50
5 Fried Shrimp + 1 Fish Plate

5 Fried Shrimp + 1 Fish Plate

$16.99

Boiling Pot

Turkey Neck Cravin Box (Mild)

Turkey Neck Cravin Box (Mild)

$15.99

Includes 1 Turkey Neck, corn, potato and boiled egg, served over white rice.

Turkey Neck

$13.99
Boiled Shrimp (with Shell)

Boiled Shrimp (with Shell)

$12.99+
Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$18.99+
Peeled Boiled Shrimp

Peeled Boiled Shrimp

$12.99+
Calliope Catch

Calliope Catch

$27.99

Favorites

Combination Etouffee

Combination Etouffee

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp Pasta

$15.99

Cajun Catfish Etouffee

$16.99

Gumbo

Mixed Gumbo (12oz)

$6.99

Sides

TX Garlic Bread (2)

$2.50

Small Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$3.99

Sauce

Side Cayenne Pepper

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Small Nola Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

Spicy Tartar

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Big Shot

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.50Out of stock