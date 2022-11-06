Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bev's Naperville

No reviews yet

245 S. Washington

Naperville, IL 60540

Popular Items

Bev's Burger
Filet Sliders
Goat Cheese Balls

+Brunch

Cast Iron Pancakes

Cast Iron Pancakes

$14.00

peach compote, maple yogurt, candied almonds

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

*spicy - salsa verde, onion, fried egg, queso fresco, cilantro, crema

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

$15.00

cheddar biscuits, poached egg, sausage gravy

Grand Marnier French Toast

Grand Marnier French Toast

$14.00

strawberry glaze, sweet cream

Short Rib Benedict

Short Rib Benedict

$16.00

poached egg, manchego cheese, caramelized onion, choron sauce

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

green goddess, avocado, red onion, grated egg, herb salad, gaufrette potato

+Jr. Brunch

Jr. Classic

$10.00

(2) eggs any style, (2) sausage or bacon, fresh fruit

Jr. Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

(2) pancakes, maple syrup

Jr. Tutti Fruity

$10.00

french toast, whipped cream, fruity pebbles, maple syrup

+Brunch Sides

Side of Buttered Toast

$3.00

Side of Crispy Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Side of Pork Sausage

$4.00

Side of Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

+Starters

Short Rib Tot

Short Rib Tot

$12.00

braised beef, mashed potato, parmesan cream

Fancy Mussels

Fancy Mussels

$18.00

white wine broth, charred bread

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$22.00

saffron rouille, purple potato, carrots

Goat Cheese Balls

Goat Cheese Balls

$12.00

quince butter, honey

Filet Sliders

Filet Sliders

$18.00

(3) duck-fat onions, herb cheese, sesame bun

Bay Scallop Ceviche

Bay Scallop Ceviche

$18.00

citrus, peppers, avocado, red onion, cilantro

+Mains

Cowboy Ribeye

Cowboy Ribeye

$65.00

Served w/ veal demi-glace // add a foie gras topper +$15

Barrel Cut Filet

Barrel Cut Filet

$48.00

Served w/ veal demi-glace // add a foie gras topper +$15

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

*spicy - New Orleans-style shrimp, stone ground white cheddar grits, bell pepper, bacon, andouille sausage

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$28.00

seared salmon, beluga lentil w/ bacon, sweet pea-basil puree

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$42.00

seared sea bass, miso glaze, carrot-ginger puree, baby bok choy

Sesame Soba Noodles

Sesame Soba Noodles

$19.00

*chilled - pickled papaya, carrot, onion, cucumber, cilantro, cilantro, sesame seeds

+Sides

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Traditional crispy Spanish potatoes with spicy tomato-cayenne aioli

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Japanese Mushrooms

$10.00

Cauliflower Gratin

$9.00

+Greens

Chicken Pecan

Chicken Pecan

$18.00

grilled chicken, apples, goat cheese, bacon, candied pecans, baby spinach, pecan vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$24.00

filet, crisp potatoes, poached egg, grilled red onion, brioche croutons, baby frisee, warm bacon-sherry vinaigrette

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$18.00

grilled chicken, strawberries, pistachios, goat cheese, arugula, strawberry-champagne vinaigrette

Citrus Shrimp

Citrus Shrimp

$22.00

grilled shrimp, mango, oranges, watermelon radish, edamame, carrots, red onion, almonds, goat cheese, boston lettuce, chili-lime vinaigrette

+Handhelds

Steak BLT

Steak BLT

$24.00

grilled filet, smoked bacon, arugula, tomato-herb ragout, creamy goat cheddar, porcini mushroom aioli, French baguette

Bev's Burger

Bev's Burger

$18.00

8 oz. dry-aged Slagel Family Farms patty, shoestring potatoes, american cheese, roasted garlic aioli, pickles, tomato, romaine, sesame bun

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$22.00

*chilled - celery, onion, dill aioli, bacon crumble, New England bun

Avocado Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken, avocado, provolone, chipotle mayo, tomato, frisee, french baguette

+Sweets

Bananas Foster Crème Brûlée

Bananas Foster Crème Brûlée

$10.00

banana + rum scented brûlée, caramelized banana, vanilla cookie

Frozen Lemon Parfait

Frozen Lemon Parfait

$10.00

lemongrass milk sauce, citrus granita

Peanut Butter Mousse

Peanut Butter Mousse

$12.00

ganache, brownie, chocolate sorbet, berry reduction

+Jr. Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A fine dining liquor bar pop-up in DT Naperville paying homage to longtime building owner Beverly Friar. Midcentury modern vibes w/upscale, made from scratch comfort food, craft libations & a unique experience. Brought to you by Empire Restaurant Group.

Location

245 S. Washington, Naperville, IL 60540

Bev's image
Bev's image

