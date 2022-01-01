Main picView gallery

Cal's Corner 382 State Hwy 13

review star

No reviews yet

382 State Hwy 13

Nekoosa, WI 54457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Bosco Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Haystack Tanglers

$7.50

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Zesty Beef Eggrolls

$10.99

Corn Fritters

$8.99

Cauliflower Bites

$8.99

Fried pickles

$8.99

Broasted Chicken

2 pc Broasted Chicken

$8.99

4 pc Broasted Chicken

$10.99

2 pc *White* Broasted Chicken

$10.99

4 pc *White* Broasted Chicken

$14.99

2 pc *Dark* Broasted Chicken

$10.99

4 pc *Dark* Broasted Chicken

$14.99

2 pc dark special w/baby red

$7.99

Burger

1/2 lb Burger

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Daily Specials

Mon- Wings

$9.99

Tuesday- Prime Rib Sandwichw/fries

$10.99

Wed- 2 pc Broasted Chicken

$7.99

Thur- Steak Night

$22.50

Sat- Prime Rib

$26.99

Sun.-Pork Roast

$13.95

Mon- Chicken Caesar Sandwich w/Fries

$8.99

Wed.-Prime Rib Salad

$10.99

Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$12.99

Dinners

Boneless Pork Chop

$15.99

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

4 Cheese Pasta

$9.99

Fish Fry

3 pc cod

$14.99

Seafood Platter

$18.99

4 pc Bluegill

$11.99

5 pc Bluegill

$14.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs w/Fries

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese w/Fries

$4.99

Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.50+

Point Rootbeer

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Clothing

Tshirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

TSHIRT XXL AND UP

$24.00

Sauces

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.50

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Garden Salad with Fried Chicken

$8.99

Gift Card Redemption

10.00

-$10.00

15.00

-$15.00

20.00

-$20.00

25.00

-$25.00

30.00

-$30.00

35.00

-$35.00

40.00

-$40.00

45.00

-$45.00

50.00

-$50.00

75.00

-$75.00

100.00

-$100.00

Gift Card Purchase

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30 00

$30.00

$35.00

$35.00

$40.00

$40.00

$45.00

$45.00

$50.00

$50.00

$100.00

$100.00

Red Bull Can

Red Bull Can

$4.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

382 State Hwy 13, Nekoosa, WI 54457

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hoozels at The Lakes in Rome
orange star4.7 • 79
1497 Alpine Drive Nekoosa, WI 54457
View restaurantnext
SWITCHED II INC - 2609 Highway 73
orange starNo Reviews
2609 Highway 73 Nekoosa, WI 54457
View restaurantnext
JUNKYARD BAR AND GRILL - 9047 State Hwy 13 S
orange starNo Reviews
9047 State Hwy 13 S Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View restaurantnext
Shady Aker's BBQ - 1881 County Rd Z
orange star5.0 • 4
1895 County Rd Z Arkdale, WI 54613
View restaurantnext
Bucky’s Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
166 South Main Street Adams, WI 53910
View restaurantnext
Anchor Bay Bar and Grill - 1259 Anchor Landing Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
3460 N. Biron Dr. Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nekoosa

Hoozels at The Lakes in Rome
orange star4.7 • 79
1497 Alpine Drive Nekoosa, WI 54457
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nekoosa
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston