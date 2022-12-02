Restaurant header imageView gallery

Calusa Brewing - Tap Room

No reviews yet

5701 Derek Avenue

Sarasota, FL 34233

Popular Items

Zote 4pk
The Green Lab YCH 303 4pk
Sworn to the Dark (2022) 2 pk

Cans

Zote 4pk

Zote 4pk

$16.00

7.5% NEIPA - Hazy, juicy and fresh, Zote IPA showcases the modern, citrusy character of Citra and Mosaic with classic Cascade and Centennial hops. Our flagship beer, Zote (ZOH-tay) takes its name from antique maps of Florida’s West Coast.

Outbound 4pk

Outbound 4pk

$12.00

4.8% German-style Pilsner - Crisp, complex and classic, this German Lager pours a brilliant, sparkling gold. Made with only the highest-quality German malts, aromatic noble hop varieties and a traditional long, cold maturation. Some things are classics for a reason.

King's Creatures 4pk

King's Creatures 4pk

$14.00

6.9% English Export Stout - Deeply roasty, elegant and sinister; a hypnotic darkness and scary drinkability. Monsters covet and hoard the British malt notes of espresso, toast and light toffee with a traditional ale strain.

On The Tear 4 pk

On The Tear 4 pk

$14.00

Irish Red Ale Traditional ingredients from across the pond combine to make this highly favored classic style. "On The Tear" pours a beautiful deep copper with a luscious white head. Refreshing, full-flavored with a slightly sweet caramel finish. Sláinte

Pixel Vision 4pk

Pixel Vision 4pk

$20.00

5.5% Fruit Beer with Passion Fruit & Lactose - Jammy, juicy and tart, passion fruit visions blast in fruity colorful cubes. An aromatic and sweet party of 16-bit proportions.

Altimate 4pk

Altimate 4pk

$14.00

German-style Altbier Classic German Amber Ale from the region of Dusseldorf. Brewed in the German tradition with Malt, Water, Hops and Yeast.

Kolben Marzen 4pk

Kolben Marzen 4pk

$14.00

5.9% Bavarian-style Märzen - Gorgeous, drinkable and powerful. Märzen beers have deep roots in celebration and the fall season. The classic lager showcases a full, toasty malt character and deep, autumnal colors. PROST!

Allison '22 4pk

Allison '22 4pk

$20.00

Fruit Beer w/ Raspberry and Vanilla Bursting with fruit and vivid color, Allison is a rotating recipe released each October to promote the fight against breast cancer.

Black Blade 4pk

Black Blade 4pk

$16.00

Baltic Porter A cold-fermented and cold-lagered beer style brewed with lager yeast.

Fridge Beer 4pk

Fridge Beer 4pk

$12.00

4.5% American Light Lager Barley, Wheat, Rice, Corn, Yeast & Hops

Crop Tops & Flip Flops 4pk

Crop Tops & Flip Flops 4pk

$16.00

Tropical Lager w/ Lunar Crush Thiol boosting yeast, Citra Spectrum, Phantasm Powder, Citra and Mosaic Cryo hops Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing (Miami, FL)

Sworn to the Dark (2022) 2 pk

Sworn to the Dark (2022) 2 pk

$20.00

Russian Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels for 12 months. Raven-black and seductive, this massive Russian Imperial Stout compels you. With a hypnotic smoothness, it emerges from bourbon barrels cloaked in notes of the darkest malted grains, deeply toasted oak, dark raisin, and honey.

The Green Lab YCH 303 4pk

The Green Lab YCH 303 4pk

$18.00

Hazy Double IPA w/ YCH 303 Trial Yakima Chief Notes: YCH 303 Trial is a combination of concentrated lupulin from our cryo hops process and phantasm powder that has been blended to create on co-pelleted hop product. Brewer's Notes: Barley, Wheat, Oats, Cosmic Punch Yeast, Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe Cryo hops and Phantasm Powder. An effort to combine the thiol-boosting character of Cosmic Punch yeast, with the thiol rich Phantasm Powder

Gnarly Grooves 4pk

Gnarly Grooves 4pk

$20.00

5.5% Tart Fruit Beer with Guava - Bright guava spinning sweet ‘n sour tropical tunes. An opus of fruit and refreshing satisfaction.

The Remnants 2 pk

The Remnants 2 pk

$20.00

Imperial Brown Ale aged in Bourbon Barrels for 12 months. Our treasured imperial brown ale aged in esteemed Elijah Craig toasted bourbon barrels for a year. Deep caramel and chocolate notes combine with toasted oak character in this surviving monument.

Stormrage 4pk

Stormrage 4pk

$18.00

This Double NEIPA is super drinkable, refreshing and powerful. An iridescent haze preludes a crashing citrus aroma and flavors of Citra, Galaxy, and Centennial hops.

Souvenirs 4pk

Souvenirs 4pk

$14.00

Belgian-style Witbier w/ Coriander and Fresh Orange Zest A refreshing & elegant traditional beer style with over 450 years of memorandum. A Wheat-based beer light gold in color with a white dense head, malty-sweet grain flavor, and a zesty, orange-citrusy fruitiness.

Florida Flavor 4pk

$14.00

32oz Crowler Fills

Zote 32oz Crowler

Zote 32oz Crowler

$11.00

7.5% NEIPA - Hazy, juicy and fresh, Zote IPA showcases the modern, citrusy character of Citra and Mosaic with classic Cascade and Centennial hops. Our flagship beer, Zote (ZOH-tay) takes its name from antique maps of Florida’s West Coast.

Velvet Alley 32 Oz Crowler

$18.00

Ftk 32oz

$11.00
Zero Zero 32oz Crowler

Zero Zero 32oz Crowler

$14.00

8% Double NEIPA w/ 100% Mosaic hops - This bright, fresh, hazy Double IPA is a true showcase for the awesome Mosaic hop. Huge aroma and flavor in a prism of citrus, tropical fruits and pine combine with amazing drinkability.

Bottles

Foederhead 500ml

Foederhead 500ml

$10.00Out of stock

6.5% Foeder-fermented American Wild Ale - Tart Wild Ale, with light funk and oak. Foeder fermented beer takes time, planning and scheming...Foeder Goblin approves!

Totemic w/ Second Use Blueberries 375ml

Totemic w/ Second Use Blueberries 375ml

$10.00

4% Table Saison with Second Use Blueberries - Subtle berry character in a rustic, oak-fermented wild ale. Second use blueberries, courtesy of our freinds at Albritton Fruit Farms, add a kiss of fruit character to this classically balanced Table Saison.

Totemic 375ml

Totemic 375ml

$7.00

4.2% Mixed Culture Table Saison. Rustic, refreshing and restorative, this foeder-fermented Table Saison crackles with dry, appetizing character and spirited, friendly funk.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Brewery tasting room featuring a selection of hand crafted beers and rotating food trucks!

5701 Derek Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34233

