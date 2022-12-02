Calusa Brewing - Tap Room

The Green Lab YCH 303 4pk

$18.00

Hazy Double IPA w/ YCH 303 Trial Yakima Chief Notes: YCH 303 Trial is a combination of concentrated lupulin from our cryo hops process and phantasm powder that has been blended to create on co-pelleted hop product. Brewer's Notes: Barley, Wheat, Oats, Cosmic Punch Yeast, Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe Cryo hops and Phantasm Powder. An effort to combine the thiol-boosting character of Cosmic Punch yeast, with the thiol rich Phantasm Powder