Calvino's Pizza
4628 Golf Drive
Windsor, WI 53598
Popular Items
*NEW* Specialty Pizzas
Taco Pizza Large
Ground beef, re fried beans, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, tortilla chips, taco sauce, Wisconsin cheddar and Wisconsin mozzarella
Taco Pizza Extra Large
Ground beef, re fried beans, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, tortilla chips, taco sauce, Wisconsin cheddar and Wisconsin mozzarella
Pizzas
BYO Large
Create Your Own Pizza!
BYO Extra Large
Create Your Own Pizza!
All Veg Large
Red sauce, onions, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
All Veg Extra Large
Red sauce, onions, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Barbie Large
Sweet barbecue sauce, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, onions and a blend of Wisconsin mozzarella and Wisconsin cheddar cheeses.
The Barbie Extra Large
Sweet barbecue sauce, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, onions and a blend of Wisconsin mozzarella and Wisconsin cheddar cheeses.
The Henson Large
Ranch dressing, bacon, chicken, tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Henson Extra Large
Ranch dressing, bacon, chicken, tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Kona Large
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Kona Extra Large
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Original Large
Red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
The Original Extra Large
Red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
The Rocky Large
Red sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Rocky Extra Large
Red sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
Super Classic Large
Red sauce, Italian sausage, onions, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
Super Classic Extra Large
Red sauce, Italian sausage, onions, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Wisconsin Large
Red sauce, Wisconsin cheddar and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Wisconsin Extra Large
Red sauce, Wisconsin cheddar and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
The Benny Large
House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, spinach, topped with a ranch drizzle
The Benny Extra Large
House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, spinach, topped with a ranch drizzle
Appetizers
Garlic Parm Bombs
Garlic balls coated in garlic butter and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
Wisconsin Cheese Bread
12-Inch cheese bread cut into strips made with Wisconsin cheeses
Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds Served with Ranch Dressing
No Bone Wings
Breaded boneless wings served with your choice of our signature sauces. Buffalo, Teriyaki, or BBQ
Bone IN Wings
Traditional wings served with your choice of our signature sauces. Buffalo, Teriyaki, or BBQ
Chicken Strips and Fries
Four fried chicken tenders served with fries and a side of ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
Pretzel Bites
Pretzel bites lightly salted served with Wisconsin beer cheese
Pastas
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy chicken breast served on fettuccine pasta topped with house red sauce and cheese
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken served on fettuccine pasta tossed with broccoli and rich Alfredo sauce topped with Parmesan cheese
Shrimp Alfredo
Blackened shrimp served on fettuccine pasta tossed with red pepper and rich Alfredo sauce topped with Parmesan cheese
Salads
Side Salad
Chopped greens topped with tomatoes, cheese, and cucumber with your choice of dressing.
Bleu's & Berries Salad
Lettuce greens topped with grilled chicken , bacon, bleu cheese, dried cranberries, tomatoes, and cucumbers, served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grillin' Chicken
Lettuce greens topped with Grilled chicken, olives, tomatoes, onions, bacon, egg, and blend of cheeses served with choice of dressing
The Club
Lettuce greens topped with Sliced turkey, ham, egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and blend of cheeses served with choice of dressing
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
BBQ Grilled Chicken , lettuce, tomatoes, blend of cheeses, and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with your choice of a side and a cookie
Windsor Club Wrap
Sliced turkey, ham , lettuce, tomatoes, blend of cheeses, and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with your choice of a side and a cookie
Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla , served with your choice of a side and a cookie
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blend of cheese, and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Children
Desserts
Burgers
Classic Hamburger
Charbroiled Burger with, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side.
Cheeseburger
Charbroiled Burger with, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side. Choice of American, Gouda, or Cheddar Cheese.
BBQ Burger
Charbroiled Burger with, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce and pickles served with a side and cookie
Veggie Burger
Garden Burger with, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken , mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side of chips and cookie
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken , mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side of chips and cookie
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken, topped with buffalo sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side of chips and cookie
Beverages
Dipping Sauces
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
4628 Golf Drive, Windsor, WI 53598