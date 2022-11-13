Calvino's Pizza imageView gallery

Calvino's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

4628 Golf Drive

Windsor, WI 53598

Popular Items

No Bone Wings
Garlic Parm Bombs
BYO Large

*NEW* Specialty Pizzas

Taco Pizza Large

Taco Pizza Large

$16.99

Ground beef, re fried beans, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, tortilla chips, taco sauce, Wisconsin cheddar and Wisconsin mozzarella

Taco Pizza Extra Large

Taco Pizza Extra Large

$19.99

Ground beef, re fried beans, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, tortilla chips, taco sauce, Wisconsin cheddar and Wisconsin mozzarella

Pizzas

Large Pizzas Are 12 Inches and Extra Large Pizzas Are 16 Inches.
BYO Large

BYO Large

$11.99

Create Your Own Pizza!

BYO Extra Large

BYO Extra Large

$15.99

Create Your Own Pizza!

All Veg Large

All Veg Large

$16.99

Red sauce, onions, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

All Veg Extra Large

All Veg Extra Large

$19.99

Red sauce, onions, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Barbie Large

The Barbie Large

$14.99

Sweet barbecue sauce, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, onions and a blend of Wisconsin mozzarella and Wisconsin cheddar cheeses.

The Barbie Extra Large

The Barbie Extra Large

$18.99

Sweet barbecue sauce, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, onions and a blend of Wisconsin mozzarella and Wisconsin cheddar cheeses.

The Henson Large

The Henson Large

$14.99

Ranch dressing, bacon, chicken, tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Henson Extra Large

The Henson Extra Large

$18.99

Ranch dressing, bacon, chicken, tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Kona Large

The Kona Large

$14.99

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Kona Extra Large

The Kona Extra Large

$18.99

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Original Large

The Original Large

$11.99

Red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

The Original Extra Large

The Original Extra Large

$15.99

Red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

The Rocky Large

The Rocky Large

$14.99

Red sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Rocky Extra Large

The Rocky Extra Large

$18.99

Red sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

Super Classic Large

Super Classic Large

$16.99

Red sauce, Italian sausage, onions, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

Super Classic Extra Large

Super Classic Extra Large

$19.99

Red sauce, Italian sausage, onions, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Wisconsin Large

The Wisconsin Large

$11.99

Red sauce, Wisconsin cheddar and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Wisconsin Extra Large

The Wisconsin Extra Large

$15.99

Red sauce, Wisconsin cheddar and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

The Benny Large

The Benny Large

$14.99

House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, spinach, topped with a ranch drizzle

The Benny Extra Large

The Benny Extra Large

$18.99

House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, spinach, topped with a ranch drizzle

Appetizers

Garlic Parm Bombs

Garlic Parm Bombs

$8.00

Garlic balls coated in garlic butter and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

Wisconsin Cheese Bread

Wisconsin Cheese Bread

$13.00

12-Inch cheese bread cut into strips made with Wisconsin cheeses

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds Served with Ranch Dressing

No Bone Wings

No Bone Wings

$10.00

Breaded boneless wings served with your choice of our signature sauces. Buffalo, Teriyaki, or BBQ

Bone IN Wings

Bone IN Wings

$10.00

Traditional wings served with your choice of our signature sauces. Buffalo, Teriyaki, or BBQ

Chicken Strips and Fries

Chicken Strips and Fries

$14.00

Four fried chicken tenders served with fries and a side of ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Pretzel bites lightly salted served with Wisconsin beer cheese

Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Crispy chicken breast served on fettuccine pasta topped with house red sauce and cheese

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.00

Grilled chicken served on fettuccine pasta tossed with broccoli and rich Alfredo sauce topped with Parmesan cheese

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Blackened shrimp served on fettuccine pasta tossed with red pepper and rich Alfredo sauce topped with Parmesan cheese

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Chopped greens topped with tomatoes, cheese, and cucumber with your choice of dressing.

Bleu's & Berries Salad

Bleu's & Berries Salad

$14.00

Lettuce greens topped with grilled chicken , bacon, bleu cheese, dried cranberries, tomatoes, and cucumbers, served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Grillin' Chicken

Grillin' Chicken

$14.00

Lettuce greens topped with Grilled chicken, olives, tomatoes, onions, bacon, egg, and blend of cheeses served with choice of dressing

The Club

The Club

$12.00

Lettuce greens topped with Sliced turkey, ham, egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and blend of cheeses served with choice of dressing

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.00

BBQ Grilled Chicken , lettuce, tomatoes, blend of cheeses, and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with your choice of a side and a cookie

Windsor Club Wrap

Windsor Club Wrap

$14.00

Sliced turkey, ham , lettuce, tomatoes, blend of cheeses, and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with your choice of a side and a cookie

Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla , served with your choice of a side and a cookie

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blend of cheese, and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Children

Hot Dog & Fries

Hot Dog & Fries

$8.00

Grilled hot dog served with fries, a cookie, relish, ketchup, and mustard

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Two breaded chicken tenders served with fries and cookie and a side of ranch.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese with American cheese served with fries and cookie

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$12.00

12-Inch dough coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with cream cheese frosting.

Cinnamon Bombs

Cinnamon Bombs

$8.00

Dough balls covered in cinnamon sugar topped with cream cheese frosting.

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$13.00

Charbroiled Burger with, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Charbroiled Burger with, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side. Choice of American, Gouda, or Cheddar Cheese.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$13.00

Charbroiled Burger with, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce and pickles served with a side and cookie

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Garden Burger with, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken , mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side of chips and cookie

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken , mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side of chips and cookie

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken, topped with buffalo sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with a side of chips and cookie

Beverages

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Dipping Sauces

House Red Sauce

House Red Sauce

$0.80
Ranch

Ranch

$0.80
Sweet BBQ

Sweet BBQ

$0.80
Garlic

Garlic

$0.80
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.80
Cream Cheese Frosting

Cream Cheese Frosting

$0.80
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.80
Nacho Cheese

Nacho Cheese

$0.80

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Chopped greens topped with tomatoes, cheese, and cucumber with your choice of dressing.

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.50

One bag of classic potato chips.

All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Order Online for Delivery or Carry Out

Location

4628 Golf Drive, Windsor, WI 53598

Directions

