Calypso Bar & Chill 1026 Geyer Ave

1026 Geyer Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63104

Mardi Gras

Specialty Drink (32 oz Bucket)

$16.00

Mixed Drink

$9.00

Beer/Seltzer

$8.00

Liquor Shot

$8.00

Voodoo Shot

$6.00

Plum Bomb

$10.00

Cake Pops

$4.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Long-sleeved Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Calypso Bar and Chill offers food and drinks that are a fusion of flavors from New Orleans and The Caribbean. Here you will also find a beautiful all-season, covered patio that is inviting and dog-friendly.

1026 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104

