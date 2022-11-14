Restaurant header imageView gallery

CAMADO RAMEN TAVERN

320 Lewers St, 1st Floor

Honolulu, HI 96815

Order Again

Merchandise

Blue Shirt

$28.00

Black Shirt

$28.00

White Shirt

$28.00

Camado Hat

$50.00

Camado Bowl

Red bowl

$33.00

White Bowl

$33.00

Black Bowl

$33.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Ramen with a twist, a concept based on old traditions with new style.

320 Lewers St, 1st Floor, Honolulu, HI 96815

