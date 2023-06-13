Decaf, 12oz.

$22.00

Goodnight Moon consists of carefully selected small batch decaffeinated coffees. The roast profile is well-suited for all brewing methods. This offering comes from the COOPAFSI cooperative in the San Ignacio province at the top of the Cajamarca region in northern Peru. Farms within the co-op are located in the buffer zones of environmentally protected areas and must operate with particular sensitivity to their natural landscape. This means working with organic methodologies to ensure a commitment to the protection of wildlife and native species. Local creatures that inhabit these areas include spectacled bears, jaguars, and tapirs—hence the tapir’s appearance in the name of this special coffee. Red honey processing, in which about half the mucilage is left on the coffee seed before drying, results in a sweet cup with notes of raspberry, cherry, pound cake, and raisin.