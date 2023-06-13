- Home
Camber
763 Reviews
$$
221 W Holly St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Popular Items
Iced Latte
Espresso, Grace Harbor milk, over ice. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Mount Zen
Big Joy espresso, honey-lavender syrup, whole or oat milk, garnished with lemon essence. Served hot or iced.
Latte
Espresso and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
House Pastry
Buttermilk Biscuit
A soft pillow of a biscuit made with buttermilk. Add a side of a house made jam & salted butter.
Brown Butter, Sage, Goat Cheese Scone
A savory scone made with Cairnspring Edison flour, Cypress Grove goat cheese, browned butter, and sage.
Lemon Poppyseed Scone
A buttermilk scone made with lemon juice & zest and poppyseed. Classic. Delicious.
Chocolate Espresso Muffin
Our classic muffin updated for fall made with an espresso chocolate swirl and a coffee-cake crumble on top. *contains dairy, gluten, egg
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A classic made with brown butter and chopped Vahlrona chocolate feves.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
A classic snickerdoodle, scratch made with Cairnspring flour.
Lemon Olive Oil Cake (GF)
A bright lemon-orange citrus cake made with rice and almond flour. *Dairy-free. Contains eggs.
Topped Focaccia (GF)
Wednesday Special, rotating toppings.
Breakfast & Lunch (Thurs-Mon 8a-12p)
Breakfast Sandwich
Choose from the following: The Standard - house maple chicken breakfast sausage, medium fried egg, farmhouse cheese, sunflower seed gremolata & garlic aioli. B.E.C. - our take on a bacon egg & cheese with spicy calabrian chile mayo. P.E.C. - medium fried egg, basil pesto & farmhouse cheese. Vegan - tofu "egg", roasted garlic black bean spread, cilantro jalapeno zhug & pickled red onions on house GF focaccia. Note: the ingredients of each sandwich cannot be mixed and matched, we are only able to accommodate the substitutions and additions provided.
Avocado Tartine (V)
Thinly sliced avocado topped with seed & pistachio dukkah, lemon zest, Graza olive oil & flaky salt.
Ricotta & Jam Tartine
Ricotta, seasonally rotating house-made jam, coffee blossom honey. Your choice of Water Tank Bakery Skagit Wheat or house-made GF buckwheat millet bread.
Caprese Tartine
Basil pesto and warm roasted cherry tomatoes topped with fresh burrata cheese and balsamic glaze.
Lox Tartine
Cold-smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, english cucumber, pickled red onions, capers, fresh dill & black pepper.
Breakfast Salad
Mixed greens, Whatcom Blue cheese, pickled beet egg, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, fresh seasonal fruit & lemon vinaigrette.
Granola Bowl
House seed & millet granola, fresh seasonal fruit, choice of oat or whole milk. *Granola does not contain nuts!
Yogurt Bowl
Airy whipped Grace Harbor Farms yogurt, house seed & millet granola, fresh seasonal fruit.
Brew & Pour-Over
Classics & Seasonal
Sundance
Mizuba ceremonial grade matcha whisked to cloud-like perfection, ginger-lime-lemongrass syrup, shaken & chilled with your choice of whole or oat milk.
Mount Zen
Big Joy espresso, honey-lavender syrup, whole or oat milk, garnished with lemon essence. Served hot or iced.
On a Passing Cloud
Big Joy espresso, maple syrup, oat milk, garnished with orange essence & cinnamon. Served hot or chilled.
Lattes & Espresso
Cappuccino, Etc.
incl. Cortados & Macchiatos. Small espresso & milk drinks with a little more foam.
Espresso
Double shot of espresso, default is Big Joy. Our current Single Origin offering is Ethiopia Goro, a washed process with notes of grapefruit, dulce de leche, and lavender.
Americano
Espresso stretched with hot water.
Iced Americano
Espresso stretched with water & ice.
Latte
Espresso and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Iced Latte
Espresso, Grace Harbor milk, over ice. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Mocha
Espresso, house-chocolate sauce, and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Iced Mocha
Espresso, house-chocolate sauce, Grace Harbor milk, over ice. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Tea Lattes & Golden Milk
Matcha Latte
Mizuba matcha steamed Grace Harbor, and the option to sweeten with maple syrup. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Iced Matcha Latte
Mizuba matcha and Grace Harbor milk over ice. Option to sweeten with maple syrup. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Hojicha Latte
Hojicha is a pan-roasted green tea, ground into a powder, lending a smokey and earthy flavor profile. We prepare this latte just like our matcha lattes, option to sweeten with maple syrup. *Barista tip: we prefer this with oat milk!
Iced Hojicha Latte
Hojicha is a pan-roasted green tea, ground into a powder, lending a smokey and earthy flavor profile. We prepare this latte just like our matcha lattes, option to sweeten with maple syrup. *Barista tip: we prefer this with oat milk!
Golden Milk
House-made fresh ginger-turmeric blend, and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Iced Golden Milk
House-made fresh ginger-turmeric blend, Grace Harbor milk, over ice. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
House Chai
House-made chai made with organic Assam black tea, whole spices, and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Iced Chai
House-made chai made with organic Assam black tea, whole spices, and Grace Harbor milk, over ice. Substitute milk for Minor Figures Oat Milk.
London Fog
Earl Grey tea, vanilla, and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Iced London Fog
Earl Grey tea, vanilla, Grace Harbor milk, over ice. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Loose-Leaf Teas & Herbal
Loose-Leaf Tea
Artemis Tea (organic) and Mizuba Matcha (organic) brewed each at a specific temperature & over a specific time for best extraction & flavor.
Iced Tea
Artemis Tea (organic) and Mizuba Matcha (organic) brewed each at a specific temperature & over a specific time for best extraction & flavor.
Herbal Tea
Premium non-caffeinated herbal teas from Artemis Tea (organic), each brewed at a specific temperature over a certain time for best taste.
Iced Herbal Tea
Premium non-caffeinated tisanes from Artemis Teas (organic), each brewed at a specific temperature over a certain time for best taste.
Hot Chocolate & Steamed Milk
Coffee Blends
Big Joy Espresso 12oz.
Our deepest roast: excellent for drip for those who like a robust cup of coffee. We use it for all of our milk-based espresso drinks at the cafe and it brews a dynamic, layered solo shot. Our current Big Joy is a blend of Guatemala El Rincon & Guatemala La Providencia. Together these coffees produce a densely sweet brew showcasing complex sugar flavors and crisp fruit character.
Big Joy Espresso 2lb.
Our deepest roast: excellent for drip for those who like a robust cup of coffee. We use it for all of our milk-based espresso drinks at the cafe and it brews a dynamic, layered solo shot. Our current Big Joy is a blend of Guatemala El Rincon & Guatemala La Providencia. Together these coffees produce a densely sweet brew showcasing complex sugar flavors and crisp fruit character.
Skyline Espresso 12oz.
For Skyline, we select and roast coffees that produce articulate sweetness, complexity, and body. Our roast profile is optimized for espresso extraction. Our current offering is a blend of two outstanding coffees. Colombia San Adolfo lends cocoa sweetness balanced with juicy blackberry notes. Ethiopia Dame Dabaye contributes lively flavors such as orange zest, kiwi, and jasmine. Together these coffees produce a brew with crisp fruit character and resonant sweetness.
Skyline Espresso 2lb.
For Skyline, we select and roast coffees that produce articulate sweetness, complexity, and body. Our roast profile is optimized for espresso extraction. Our current offering is a blend of two outstanding coffees. Colombia San Adolfo lends cocoa sweetness balanced with juicy blackberry notes. Ethiopia Dame Dabaye contributes lively flavors such as orange zest, kiwi, and jasmine. Together these coffees produce a brew with crisp fruit character and resonant sweetness.
Decaf, 12oz.
Goodnight Moon consists of carefully selected small batch decaffeinated coffees. The roast profile is well-suited for all brewing methods. This offering comes from the COOPAFSI cooperative in the San Ignacio province at the top of the Cajamarca region in northern Peru. Farms within the co-op are located in the buffer zones of environmentally protected areas and must operate with particular sensitivity to their natural landscape. This means working with organic methodologies to ensure a commitment to the protection of wildlife and native species. Local creatures that inhabit these areas include spectacled bears, jaguars, and tapirs—hence the tapir’s appearance in the name of this special coffee. Red honey processing, in which about half the mucilage is left on the coffee seed before drying, results in a sweet cup with notes of raspberry, cherry, pound cake, and raisin.
Mosaic Blend 12oz.
Mosaic is crafted to highlight the unique flavor characteristics of one or more coffees. Our roasters explore a variety of roast profiles and recipes to achieve a distinctive result. Mosaic should appeal to those with a more eclectic palate. This version of Mosaic is a blend of a washed coffee from Fidel Huancas, Cup of Excellence-winning producer from the village of San Ignacio, and a natural lot from Eli Espinoza. Eli grows and processes coffee on his four hectare farm in the village of Chirinos, and has also taken top honors in COE for his naturally processed coffee. Having purchased from both farmers for several seasons, we are thrilled by the consistency and dynamism of their coffees.
Moonrise Blend 12oz.
Moonrise is a blend of Ethiopia Hache natural from Sidama, and Colombia Leonardo Montilla- a single producer lot from the famed growing area of Buesaco in the Nariño region. Together these coffees produce a syrupy brew with pronounced fruit notes. We particularly love this blend for espresso. Naturally processed coffees keep the whole cherry intact during drying, which imparts intense fruit character and body to the cup. Hache lends juicy notes of navel orange and blueberry. Leonardo’s coffee is fully washed and adds complex sweetness and refreshing acidity.
Single Origin Coffees
Ethiopia Goro, 12 oz.
We love the complexity of the best coffees from Guji, and this one does not disappoint. This beautiful offering is brimming with notes of grapefruit, lime, lavender, and rich dulce de leche sweetness. This coffee is perfect for filter or espresso. Producers in Ethiopia’s southern region of Guji mostly grow their coffee in the lush surrounding; under the shade of indigenous trees like Cordia Africana, Acacia, and Albizzia. This coffee was processed at a site by the name of Goro Sodu. The coffee was grown and harvested from nearby highland farms averaging 8-15 hectares each. Farmers are paid a premium for ripe cherry selection, resulting in outstanding quality.
Ethiopia Nigusse Nare, 8 oz.
This is the first year that renowned Ethiopian producer Nigusse Nare has experimented with extended fermentation, a process that consisted of first pulping the cherries, then sealing them in barrels to ferment for 40-60 hours, washing, and, finally, drying on raised beds. This intricate technique resulted in a uniquely nuanced flavor profile with notes of watermelon, huckleberry, and passionfruit. Nigusse farms ten hectares of land in the Huro Hibiro village of Bensa, Sidama. Here he grows various varieties from the Jimma Agricultural Research Center, selected for their disease resistance, high yield, and cup quality. His coffee is all processed and dried at his family home, and he has consistently produced exceptional coffees.
Kenya Karatina AA, 12 oz.
A classic Nyeri profile for those who love crisp fruit notes and singing acidity. Karatina showcases fresh flavors of pomegranate and redcurrant balanced with earthy darjeeling tea in the finish. Within Nyeri County, along the slopes of Mt. Kenya is the Karatina Factory, or wet mill. 1,450 smallholders in this region contribute coffee cherries to this mill and belong to the Barichu Cooperative Society. Situated at 1,650 meters above sea level, this region is defined by its bright red soils, full of rich nutrients for coffee trees. The high altitude allows for ideal temperatures and rainfall for the slow maturation of coffee cherries. Smallholders in this region grow coffee on small plots of land and pick the cherries during harvest to deliver to the mill.
Colombia Zanaida Adarme, 12 oz.
We often taste coffees that are overwhelmed by processing – these coffees have a tendency to wash out terroir. Honey processed coffees can be a mixed bag. Here, we have an example of a coffee with a symbiotic balance of terroir and process. We taste notes of kiwi, apricot, blackberry, lychee, and a refined sugar sweetness. This stunning lot comes to us from producer Zanaida Adarme, based in Aponte Village, which is tucked in a mountainous backdrop at elevations of 2200 masl. Initially, she started processing all of her coffee exclusively as washed, as is common in the region of Nariño. A couple of years ago she started to produce honey-processed, by the recommendation of a neighbor.
Honduras Benigno Mejía, 12 oz.
Along with shortbread sweetness, this delicious coffee showcases layers of fresh fruit notes such as huckleberry, raspberry, and orange zest. This late harvest offering comes to us from the Las Flores village of Santa Barbara, where Benigno Mejía Garcia has been farming coffee since 1973. This lot is 100% Parainema, a cultivar that is a member of the Sarchimore hybrid family that is mainly found in Honduras. Benigno has garnered accolades for his Parainema crop, winning the Best of Honduras competition in 2018. After picking, parchment is dry fermented for fifteen hours before being washed four times. The coffee is then dried using a parabolic solar dryer.
Guatemala Punta del Cerro, 12 oz.
This beautiful lot from the Villatoro family is structured and sweet with notes of muskmelon, dark chocolate, and black currant. In the remote western highlands of Huehuetenango, in a small high valley called Hoja Blanca, the Villatoros manage a multigenerational family enterprise of small coffee farms. Rodin graduated as an agronomic engineer with his thesis on hydroponics. He is one of the five third generation Villatoros being groomed to oversee the family’s network of small farms. Each year the younger generation of the Villatoro family takes on more ownership of the family lots, planting new varieties, driving education and experimental processing, and cupping in the family lab.
Retail Shelf
Mizuba Daily Matcha
Mizuba's daily matcha! 40g is about 20 servings.
Coffee Blossom Honey Jar, 12 oz
The best honey you'll ever pair with coffee. A 12 oz jar of gold lovingly collected at origin in Guatemala. This specific lot comes from Jorge Mendez, a coffee producer in Huehuetenango, Guatemala. We use this honey behind the bar and it is Camber staff approved!
Merchandise
Coffee Journal - Marbled
Whether you’re a home barista or a barista at your local coffee shop, you’re probably always trying to remember how the coffee tasted yesterday, last week, or that one time at that one place. Now you don’t have to guess! We’ve created a simple, small, 48-page coffee journal for you to keep track of all the delicious coffee you’re tasting.
Enamel Pin, Tile
Brittany Schade Postcard
Art by Brittany Schade.
Brewing Equipment
Hario V60 Filters
Hario V60 Glass Brewer, Black
Chemex Filters
Chemex, Bamboo Collar
Kalita 185 Filters
Kalita Wave 185 Brewer
Aeropress Filters
Aeropress Go
Baratza Encore Burr Grinder, Black
The Encore is the best entry-level, motorized ceramic conical bur grinder on the market. You can grind for all brewing types on this baby, it's easy to keep clean, and it's covered by a great warranty! In classic black.
Baratza Encore Burr Grinder, White
The Encore is the best entry-level, motorized ceramic conical bur grinder on the market. You can grind for all brewing types on this baby, it's easy to keep clean, and it's covered by a great warranty! In new white.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.
