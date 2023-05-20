A map showing the location of Cambria - DC Capitol Riverfront Perch TakeoutView gallery

Cambria - DC Capitol Riverfront Perch Takeout

No reviews yet

69 Q St SW

Washington, DC 20024

BRUNCH

Perch Brunch

Brunch Buffet

$25.00

Bottomless Brunch Buffet

Bottomless Drinks and Mimosas

$25.00

Mimosas | Bellini | Bloody Marys | Margarita

HAPPY HOUR

HH Fried Chicken Wings

$7.00

Honey Mustard Siracha Sauce

HH Grilled Jerk Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Mango Jerck Sauce | Pickled Onions and Peppers

HH Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Mumbo Ketchup | Parmesan Cheese | House Spice

HH Margherita Flat Bread

$7.00

Fresh Pulled Mozzarella | Smoked Tomato Sauce | Basil | Herb Oil

HH Rail Cocktail

$9.00

HH Red Wine

$7.00

HH White Wine

$7.00

HH Sparkling Wine

$7.00

HH Beer

$7.00

DINNER

Small Bites

Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings

$16.00

Honey Mustard Siracha Sauce

Polenta Croquettes

$14.00

Gouda | Parmesan | Saffron Cilantro Aioli

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Mumbo Ketchup

Margherita Flat Bread

$15.00

Fresh Pulled Mozzarella | Smoked Tomato Sauce | Basil | Herb Oil

Grilled Jerk Chicken Skewers

$15.00

Pickled Veggies | Mango Jerk Sauce

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Pickled Peppers | Micro Cilantro | Saffron Cilantro Aioli

Mediterranean Flat Bread

$16.00

Caramelized Onion | Roasted Red Pepper | Kalamata Olives | Goat Cheese | Parmesan Cheese | Herb Oil

LIQUOR

Cocktails RH

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Cambria Margarita

$14.00

The Wharf

$16.00

Southwest Sidecar

$14.00

Perch Long Island

$16.00

Q Street Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cocktails Perch

Cambria Margarita

$14.00

The Wharf

$16.00

Southwest Sidecar

$14.00

Perch Long Island

$16.00

Q Street Old Fashioned

$13.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Rail Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Haku

$12.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Alisar

$15.00

Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Rail Vodka

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$28.00

DBL Haku

$24.00

DBL Belvedere

$36.00

DBL Alisar

$30.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

Rail Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Green Hat

$12.00

Botanist

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Rail Gin

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

DBL Green Hat

$24.00

DBL Botanist

$28.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL Plymouth

$24.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$24.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Rail Rum

$9.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Appleton Estate

$20.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Diplomatico

$20.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$20.00

DBL Rail Rum

$18.00

DBL Mount Gay

$20.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$40.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$24.00

DBL Malibu

$20.00

DBL Goslings Black Seal

$20.00

DBL Diplomatico

$40.00

Tequila

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador Reposado

$10.00

Rail Tequila

$9.00

Volcan Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$60.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$50.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Patron Blanco

$20.00

Patron Reposado

$22.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$14.00

400 Canejos Joven Mezcal

$12.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$16.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

1800 Blanco

$12.00

DBL El Jimador Blanco

$20.00

DBL El Jimador Reposado

$20.00

DBL Rail Tequila

$18.00

DBL Volcan Blanco

$40.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$40.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$44.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$120.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$100.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$36.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$40.00

DBL Patron Blanco

$40.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$44.00

DBL Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$28.00

DBL 400 Canejos Joven Mezcal

$24.00

DBL El Tesoro Blanco

$32.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$28.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$24.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Old Forrester Bourbon

$12.00

Rail Whiskey

$9.00

Russel's Reserve

$12.00

Woodinville Rye

$16.00

48 Laws 4 Grain Bourbon

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Uncle Nearest

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Blanton's

$24.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Mitcher's Rye

$20.00

DBL Old Forrester Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Rail Whiskey

$18.00

DBL Russel's Reserve

$24.00

DBL Woodinville Rye

$32.00

DBL 48 Laws 4 Grain Bourbon

$44.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$24.00

DBL Jameson

$28.00

DBL Crown Royal

$28.00

DBL Uncle Nearest

$36.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$28.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$28.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$28.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$36.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$24.00

DBL Blanton's

$48.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$28.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$28.00

DBL Mitcher's Rye

$40.00

Scotch / Cognac

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$65.00

Ardbeg 5 Year

$24.00

Ardbeg 10 Year

$30.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$20.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$18.00

Glenmorangie 14yr

$22.00

Glenmorangie X

$12.00

Laphroaig 10ry

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$18.00

Hennessy VSOP

$26.00

D'usse

$20.00

Courvoisier VS

$16.00

Martell VS

$10.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$32.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Gold

$48.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$130.00

DBL Ardbeg 5 Year

$48.00

DBL Ardbeg 10 Year

$60.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$40.00

DBL Macallan 12yr

$50.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10yr

$36.00

DBL Glenmorangie 14yr

$44.00

DBL Glenmorangie X

$24.00

DBL Laphroaig 10ry

$36.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$36.00

DBL Hennessy VSOP

$52.00

DBL D'usse

$40.00

DBL Courvoisier VS

$32.00

DBL Martell VS

$28.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Chambord

$16.00

Baileys

$12.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

St. Germaine

$12.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$16.00

Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$24.00

DBL Aperol

$24.00

DBL Campari

$28.00

DBL Chambord

$32.00

DBL Baileys

$24.00

DBL Drambuie

$28.00

DBL Frangelico

$24.00

DBL Rumchata

$20.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$28.00

DBL St. Germaine

$24.00

DBL Solerno Blood Orange

$32.00

DBL Kahlua

$20.00

BEER

Draft

DR Heineken

$9.00

DR Modelo

$9.00

DR Stella Artois

$9.00

DR Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$9.00

DR Guillford Hall Red Ale

$9.00

DR DC Brau Hazy IPA

$9.00

DR Manor Hill IPA

$9.00

DR Denizens Born Bohemian Pils

$9.00

DR Right Proper Senate Lager

$9.00

DR Red Bear Skookum Amber Ale

$9.00

DR Solace Suns Out Hops Out IPA

$9.00

DR Soul Mega Rhythm & Beauty Black Lager

$9.00

DR RAR Stunts

$9.00

DR Port City Optimal Wit

$9.00

Bottled

BT Bud Light

$7.00

BT Miller Lite

$7.00

BT Blue Moon

$7.00

BT Heineken

$8.00

BT Corona

$8.00

BT Guinness

$8.00

BT Amstel Light

$8.00

Canned

CN Senate Lager

$9.00

CN DC Brau Hazy IPA

$9.00

CN 3 Stars Chillum Lager

$9.00

CN Denizens Bohemian Pils

$9.00

WINE

Red Wine

GLS Miguel Torres Carignan Cordillera

$13.00

GLS Chateau La Mothe du Barry

$11.00

BT Miguel Torres Carignan Cordillera

$52.00

BT Chateau La Mothe du Barry

$11.00

White Wine

GLS Nessa Albarino

$12.00

GLS Essay Chenin Blanc

$10.00

BT Nessa Albarino

$48.00

BT Essay Chenin Blanc

$40.00

Rose Wine

GLS Michael Lavelle Iris

$15.00

BT Michael Lavelle Iris

$60.00

Champagne

GLS Salasar Cremant

$12.00

GLS Ca' Del Baio Moscato

$12.00

BT Salasar Cremant

$48.00

BT Ca' Del Baio Moscato

$48.00

BT Moet Chandon Imperial Brut

$200.00

BT Moet Imperial Ice

$275.00

BT Moet Imperial Ice Rose

$300.00

BT Veuve Cliquot

$250.00

BT Dom Peringon Brut

$500.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$35.00

NA BEVERAGES

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Soft Drink

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Soda

Red Bull

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pink Grapefruit Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Location

69 Q St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

