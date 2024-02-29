Church & State Nashville Midtown - Lobby
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cambria Hotel Nashville Midtown
Location
1612 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville - 1700 Church Street
No Reviews
1700 Church Street Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Slim + Husky's - Nashville/5th + Broadway
4.2 • 57
5056 Broadway Pl Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chauhan Ale And Masala House - 123 12Th Ave North
No Reviews
123 12Th Ave North Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Hattie B's - Nashville - Lower Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant