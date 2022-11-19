Gastropubs
Cambridge Brewing Company
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nationally acclaimed and locally cherished, the Cambridge Brewing Company has been at the forefront of the Pub Brewery movement since our inception in 1989. Our focuses on high quality craft beers and seasonally inspired New England fare have led to numerous accolades and a devoted clientele. Our desire to exceed guest expectations informs and motivates us daily.
1 Kendall Square, Bldg 100 Suite B1102, Cambridge, MA 02139
