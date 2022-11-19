Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries

Cambridge Brewing Company

1,110 Reviews

$$

1 Kendall Square

Bldg 100 Suite B1102

Cambridge, MA 02139

Popular Items

Smashed Patty Double Burger
Black Bean Chili
Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Small Plates and Shares

Black Bean Chili

$8.00

griddled corn bread, sour cream, scallion

Nachos

$16.00

vegetarian black bean chili, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$16.00

celery, carrots, buttermilk bleu cheese dressing

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

curry mayo

Eggplant Fries

$12.00

house marinara & romano cheese

Rhode Island Calamari

$14.00

banana peppers, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, lemon fennel aioli

Smoked Cod Cakes

$14.00

roasted tomato sauce, leeks, bacon & white beans

Salads

Harvest Salad

$13.00

shaved sprouts, apples, spicy nuts, cranberries, white cheddar, gingery maple-mustard vinaigrette

Italian Salad

$13.00

romaine, tomatoes, roasted peppers, mozzarella & romano, pepperoncini, cici beans, green beans, balsamic vin

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, spicy caesar

Bowls

Warm Sesame Noodle Bowl

$13.00

spicy cucumbers, peas & mint, shaved radishes

Beet & Lentil Bowl

$13.00

roasted pears, roasted carrots, shaved kale, curry vinaigrette

Honeynut Squash Hummus Bowl

$13.00

fried cauliflower, pepitas, za'atar, warm pita

Pizza

Dough Made Fresh Using Our Spent Grain & Beer

Classic Margherita Pizza

$16.00

house made mozzarella, basil, hand crushed tomatoes

Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

pickled peppers, romano, marinara, fresh garlic & oregano

Roasted Pear & Squash Pizza

$16.00

Pizza Of The Day

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Grass Fed Massachusetts Beef Burgers, Veggie Burgers & Sandwiches

Smashed Patty Double Burger

$18.00

shredded iceberg, special sauce, bread & butter pickles, crispy onion strings, cheddar

Proper Cheeseburger

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, house burger sauce

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

$16.00

guacamole, pepperjack, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato

Salmon Burger

$16.00

red cabbage slaw, garlic horseradish mayo, bibb lettuce

Thai Curry Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

citrus & ginger brined thigh, spicy red cabbage & mango slaw, thai curry mayo

Entrees

Steak Frites

$24.00

roasted garlic whipped potatoes, cherry peppers & asparagus, crispy onions

Beer Battered Fish N Chips

$18.00

Maine pollock, hand cut fries, cole slaw & tartar

Miso Roasted Salmon

$24.00

sweet potato puree, gingery green beans

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

rosemary garlic fingerlings, sauteed spinach

Cauliflower Gnocchi

$20.00

roasted garlic & sundried tomato cream sauce, spinach, sage, evoo fried breadcrumbs

Kids

Kids Sliders

$8.00

tater tots, celery & carrots

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

tater tots, celery & carrots

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

tater tots, celery & carrots

Kids Tenders

$8.00

tater tots, celery & carrots

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

$9.00

marshmallow fluff cream

Growlers

House Lager Growler

$13.00

Zwickelbier 4.25% ABV

APA Growler

$14.00

Cambridge Amber Growler

$13.00

Classic malty American amber ale 4.9% ABV

Porter Growler

$13.00

Attaboy! Growler

$18.00

Not A Love Song

$17.00

Stay Afraid

$17.00

Syzygy Growler

$16.00

Traveler Growler

$17.00

Cans

Flower Child IPA (6 pack)

Flower Child IPA (6 pack)

$12.00Out of stock

Hoppy American IPA 6.5% abv 12 ounce cans

Remain In Light (6 pack)

Remain In Light (6 pack)

$10.00

Classic American-style pilsner 5% abv 12 ounce cans

Working Class Hero (6 pack)

Working Class Hero (6 pack)

$10.00

American saison with citrus peel 4.5% abv 12 ounce cans

Flower Child (4 Pack)

$12.00

Great Pumpkin (4 Pack)

$16.00

Case of Flower Child IPA (12oz cans)

$35.00Out of stock

12 ounce cans

Case of Remain in Light (cans)

$30.75Out of stock

12 ounce cans

Case of Working Class Hero (cans)

$40.00Out of stock

12 ounce cans

Bottles

Arquebus 375mL

$14.00

Benevolence 375mL

$14.00

Hay 375mL

$8.00

Heather 375mL

$9.00

Jack 375mL

$10.00

Perhapsody 375mL

$8.00

Sgt. Pepper 375mL

$9.00

Table 375mL

$9.00

Short King 750mL

$12.00

YEMS 375mL

$12.00

Ambrosius 375 mL

$9.00

Tripel Threat 375mL

$9.00

Case Of Jack Straw

$90.00

Merchandise

Logo Pint Glass

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00
Logo Weeble Glass

Logo Weeble Glass

$7.50
Women's Tank Top

Women's Tank Top

$15.00

Pocket Tee

$20.00
Elements of Beer Tee

Elements of Beer Tee

$20.00
Baseball Tee

Baseball Tee

$25.00

Pullover Hoodie

$40.00
Black Zipper Hoodie

Black Zipper Hoodie

$30.00
Heavy Gray Hoodie

Heavy Gray Hoodie

$35.00

Black Snapback Hat

$15.00
Gray Baseball Hat

Gray Baseball Hat

$10.00

One size with adjustable snapback

Red Trucker Hat

Red Trucker Hat

$10.00

One size with adjustable snapback

Beanie

$12.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

$15.00

Frisbee

$6.00

Blanket

$15.00

Flash Sale!

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Nationally acclaimed and locally cherished, the Cambridge Brewing Company has been at the forefront of the Pub Brewery movement since our inception in 1989. Our focuses on high quality craft beers and seasonally inspired New England fare have led to numerous accolades and a devoted clientele. Our desire to exceed guest expectations informs and motivates us daily.

Website

Location

1 Kendall Square, Bldg 100 Suite B1102, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Cambridge Brewing Company image
Cambridge Brewing Company image
Cambridge Brewing Company image
Cambridge Brewing Company image

