Cambridge Market & Cafe - Campbell Ln

87 Reviews

$

760 Campbell Ln #100

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Salad
Meatloaf (2 Pairings)
White Bean Chowder

Specials

Personal Pan of Chicken Pot Pie. Roasted whole chicken, cut down and smoked in house with veggie medley and house made cream sauce. over a 1lb of food!

Blackened Salmon Over Broccoli

$16.00

Blackened Salmon with a Pineapple Salsa over Steamed Broccoli and your choice of one Side

Orange Chicken Over Rice

$13.00

Fried Orange Chicken Over White Rice with Steamed Broccoli

By the Pint

Broccoli Salad Pint

$8.49

Brussel Sprouts Pint

$8.49

Chicken Salad

$10.49

Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.

Fruit Pint

$8.49

Mix of strawberries, red seedless grapes, melon and pineapple.

Pimento Cheese

$10.49

Fancy shredded cheddar blended with mayo, pimentos, pecans and seasonings

Veggie Pints

$8.49

Please specify: Apples, Carrots, Corn, Grape Salad, Green Beans, Mac and Cheese, or Mashed Potatoes

For The Greenies

Artful Caesar entree

$9.00

Romaine topped with fried artichokes, house-made bacon fat croutons, and Italian 3 cheese blend; tossed in Caesar dressing.

Artful Caesar side

$4.99

Romaine topped with fried artichokes, house-made bacon fat croutons, and a Italian 3 cheese blend; tossed in Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Rob's Salad

$12.00

Romaine and spring mix topped fried chickpeas, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine topped with grape tomatoes, candied bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken.

Garden Salad Entree

$9.00

Romaine and spring mix topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and house-made bacon fat croutons.

Market Salad Fruit Plate

$10.00

Bed of spring mix topped with our Chicken Salad or Pimento Cheese and surrounded by fruit; served with 2 mini muffins.

Power Hour Salad

$10.00

Spinach topped with cucumbers, raisins, grape tomatoes, quinoa, chopped eggs, and candied pecans.

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Romaine and spring mix topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and house-made bacon fat croutons.

Prime Market Meals

3 Veggie Plate

$8.00

4 Veggie Plate

$10.00

Cambridge Salmon (2 Pairings)

$15.00

Cambridge Salmon (3 Pairings)

$17.00

Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)

$11.00

Hot Chicken Salad (3 Pairings)

$12.99

Marinated Ckn Breast (2 Pairings)

$11.00

Marinated Ckn Breast (3 Pairings)

$12.99

Meatloaf (2 Pairings)

$11.00

Meatloaf (3 Pairings)

$12.99

Hot Chicken Sld ONLY

$6.00

Cambridge Salmon ONLY

$10.00

Meatloaf ONLY

$6.00

Marinated Chicken ONLY

$6.00

Signature Comforts

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Perfectly fried chicken breast dipped in our house-made buffalo sauce on a split top bun with lettuce, swiss cheese and pickles. Comes with one side of your choice.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Pasta tossed with a Cajun cream and cheese sauce and mixed with sauteed onions, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach and finished with grilled chicken and blue cheese crumbles.

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Double Burger

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Roast Beef Manhattan

$11.00

Slice of sourdough bread, roast beef, mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy

Single Burger

$12.00

Signature Sammies

School Boy Classic

$9.49

Our old faithful! House sliced Kentucky Legend Ham with American cheese and mayonnaise. Sliced turkey can be added or substituted upon request.

Smoked Roast Beef

$10.49

Two Sister Schubert rolls served hot and stuffed with our house smoked and sliced roast beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Smoked Turkey Club

$10.49

House sliced roasted turkey served hot on toasted wheat bread with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard sauce.

Classic Sam/Wraps

Classic Chicken Salad

$9.49

Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.

Classic Pimento Cheese

$9.49

Fancy shredded cheddar blend with pimentos, pecans, mayonnaise, and seasonings.

Combos

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$8.49

A cup of homemade soup with a half of 1 of the following: turkey club, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or roast beef sandwich.

Soup & Salad

$8.49

A cup of homemade soup with either a garden or caesar salad.

Soups

White Bean Chowder

$3.99+

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Changes every week.

Desserts

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.00

Chess Pie

$4.00

Push Pop

$1.00

Oreo Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Pie

$5.00

Mini Cheesecake

$5.99

Brownies

$1.99

Seasonal Cheesecake

$6.50

Kids

A Parent's Favorite (3 Veg -2 Oz)

$5.00

Choice of any 3 sides.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic sandwich on white bread with American cheese and 1 side.

PB&J

$6.00

Classic peanut butter sandwich on white bread with grape or strawberry jam and 1 side.

Sliders

$6.00

Two mini cheeseburgers served on slider buns with American cheese and one side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Order of 2 classic chicken tenders, with choice of any one side.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Sides

Apples

$2.50

Broccoli Salad

$2.50

Chips

$1.50

Corn

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Ginger Carrots

$2.50

Grape Salad

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes ONLY

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes w/ gravy

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Solo Sammies

1/2 BLT

$4.00

1/2 Chicken Salad

$4.00

1/2 Pimento Cheese

$4.00

1/2 Smoked Roast Beef

$4.25

1/2 Smoked Turkey Club

$4.25

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Classic Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Smoked Roast Beef

$8.00

Smoked Turkey Club

$8.00

Solo BLT

$7.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Kid's drink

$1.00

Water

Fruit Tea 1/2 Gallon

$7.00

Fruit Tea Gallon

$14.00

Sweet Tea 1/2 Gallon

$3.00

Sweet Tea Full Gallon

$5.00

Unsweet Tea 1/2 Gallon

$3.00

Unsweet Tea Full Gallon

$5.00
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Dining, Delivery, Carry out. We have Sandwiches, Vegetables, Salads, and a good hot meal. Come try us out!

Website

Location

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Directions

