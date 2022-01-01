Camden Arts Yard imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Camden Arts Yard

review star

No reviews yet

317 Market St

Camden, NJ 08102

UPCOMING EVENTS

DATE CHANGE!! Halloween on Market Street-SATURDAY, 10/29

DATE CHANGE!! Halloween on Market Street-SATURDAY, 10/29

$20.00

Camden Arts Yard presents Halloween on Market!! Join us but costumes are a must, whether sexy or scary!! Grab your costumes & come down, we are throwing the biggest Halloween 🎃 party of the year…SATURDAY, October 29th!!

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
The best place to vibe and chill OUTSIDE is at CAY!!! Enjoy good food, amazing drinks and great music at the best social spot on Market…

317 Market St, Camden, NJ 08102

Camden Arts Yard image

