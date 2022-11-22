American
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
2,435 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
London inspired eatery featuring spit roasted meats and other bites.
Location
555 Capitol Mall, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Honey and The Trapcat - Kitchen and Cocktails
No Reviews
1023 Front St STE A Sacramernto, CA 95814
View restaurant
University of Beer - Sacramento
No Reviews
1510 16th Street Suite 300 Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
More near Sacramento