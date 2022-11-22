Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall

2,435 Reviews

$$$

555 Capitol Mall

Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

London inspired eatery featuring spit roasted meats and other bites.

Website

Location

555 Capitol Mall, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Camden Spit & Larder image
Camden Spit & Larder image
Camden Spit & Larder image
Camden Spit & Larder image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tiger Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
722 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Capitol Garage
orange star3.9 • 3,841
1500 K St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Prelude Kitchen & Bar - 1117 11th St
orange starNo Reviews
1117 11th St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Honey and The Trapcat - Kitchen and Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1023 Front St STE A Sacramernto, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
University of Beer - Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1510 16th Street Suite 300 Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

The Melting Pot
orange star4.3 • 1,961
814 15th st Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,522
1322 V St Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
ODD COOKIE - 1015 9th St
orange star4.5 • 995
1015 9th St SACRAMENTO, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Crest Cafe
orange star4.3 • 729
1017 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Solomon's
orange star4.4 • 620
730 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston