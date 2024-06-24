Restaurant info

Camelo Pizzaria is a family-owned business headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, since 1957. With eight units in the biggest city of Latin America and one in Rio de Janeiro, Camelo has become one of the most traditional pizzas in Brazil, holding eight best pizza awards. The secret Camelo recipe for homemade sauce and dough has been passed along for four generations. Pizza Chef Antônio Macedo, recognized for his creations, conceived the unique formula and the pizza menu served for dinner since 1963. He is, to this date, in charge of ensuring that the pizza quality of all Camelo stores is kept up to the highest standards. With its thin crust and diversified pizzas, and toppings, “Camelo Family” brings along the same atmosphere, cozy environment and pizza at its best. We bring to Orlando a full-service pizzeria, with a full-bar and a layout carefully designed to host families, friends, corporate and private functions, aiming at creating good memories and redefining your pizza experience.