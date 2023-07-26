Camila Surf n' Turf 13 South Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Camila is an old fashion restaurant with a carefully curated wine selection that emphasizes our culinary experience
Location
13 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Caldero Restaurant - 32- 34 South Broadway
No Reviews
32 South Broadway Lawrence, MA 01843
View restaurant
Carleen's Coffee Shop - 209 South Broadway
No Reviews
209 South Broadway Lawrence, MA 01843
View restaurant
CASABE Fruit Store & Delicatessen - 276 Essex St.
No Reviews
276 Essex St. Lawrence, MA 01840
View restaurant