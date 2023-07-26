BREAKFAST

EGGS BASKETS

2 EGSS ANY STYLE

$7.95

2 EGGS + MEAT

$9.95

3 EGGS + MEAT

$10.95

STEAK + EGGS

$16.95

OMELETTS

MAKE YOUR OWN

$7.95

CHEESE

$8.95

ITALIAN

$10.95

GREEK

$11.95

VEGGIE

$11.95

MEAT LOVER

$12.95

CHILLI

$12.95

CORNED BEEF HASH

$12.95

3 CHEESE

$10.95

BLT

$10.95

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

TRIPLE 2

$10.95

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH

$13.95

OFF THE GRILL

SS PANCAKES

$6.95

SS FRENCH TOAST

$6.95

3 PANCAKES

$7.95

3 FRENCH TOAST

$7.95

WAFFLES

$7.95

BERRIES WAFFLES

$9.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BLT

$7.95

MC CHRIST

$12.95

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.95

SIDE ORDERS

FRUIT

$3.95

HF

$2.95

WHITE TOAST

$1.50

WHEAT TOAST

$1.50

ENGLISH TOAST

$2.25

ITALIAN TOAST

$2.25

RYE TOAST

$2.25

SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.95

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.95

HAM

$3.95

BACON

$3.95

CORNED BEEF HASH

$3.95

BEVERAGES

FRESH O.J.

$4.95

O.J.

$2.95

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95

LEMONADE

$3.95

COFFE

$3.25

TEA

$2.50

MILK

$2.00

SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

WATER

$2.25

EGG BENEDICT

CAMILA BENEDICT

$12.95

REGULAR BENEDICT

$11.95

LUNCH

APPETIZERS

EMPANADAS

$6.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$13.00

SOUPS

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$6.00

CHILLI

$8.00

CLAM CHOWDER

$10.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

DOUBLE BACON CHEESE BURGER

$16.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

CHICKEN PARM

$12.00

STEAK & CHEESE

$12.00

TUNA MELT

$12.00

SALADS

STEAK TIPS SALAD

$15.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95

TUNA SALAD

$11.95

LUNCH PLATES

STEAK TIP PLATE

$16.95

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$14.95

SALMON PLATE

$18.95

DINNER

APPETIZERS

EMPANADAS

$6.00

CHEESE BALLS

$10.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$15.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

CRAB CAKES

$15.00

50 CENT WINGS

$0.50

SOUPS

Butternut Squash

$6.00

Chilli

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Heart Attack Burger

$17.00

House Burger

$16.00

Milanesa Sandwich

$14.00

Swiss Burger

$15.00
Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Steak Tip Sandwich

$16.00

HOUSE SPECIALS

Milanesa a la Napolitana (Chicken)

$20.00

Milanesa a la Napolitana (Steak)

$22.00

Ricotta & Spinach Cannelloni

$18.00

Chicken & Presciutto Cannelloni

$22.00

Chicken, Presciutto, Basil & Ricotta

Lobster Cannelloni

$34.00

Lobster, Basil & Ricotta

PASTAS

Penne, Chicken & Broccoli

$18.00

Tagliatelle Carbonara

$20.00

fettuccine & Steak

$28.00

Tagliatelle & Salmon

$28.00

Fettuccine Fry Diavolo

$28.00

Fettuccine Seafood Alfredo

$34.00

GRILL

GRILL CHICKEN

$18.00

CEDAR PLANKED SALMON

$28.00

SKIRT STEAK

$32.00

RIBEYE

$38.00

SHORT RIB

$28.00

ASADO, CHORI, MORCI

$48.00

PARTY MENU

$50.00

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Plantains

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

DESSERTS

Flan

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

WINE

BY THE GLASS

Beringer - White Zinfandel

$9.00

Catena Vista Flores

$9.00

Aires de Protos Rose

$10.00

Bodegas LAN Rioja - Blanco

$10.00

Havenscourt - Merlot

$10.00

Cantina Gabriel - Sweet Red

$10.00

Stowell Cellars - Rosé Zinfandel

$10.00

Sur de los Andes - Cabernet Reserva

$10.00

Sur de los Andes - Malbec Reserva

$10.00

Sur de los Andes - Malbec & Cabernet

$10.00

Tre Fili - Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Domaine Sonoma - Merlot

$11.00

Protos Tempranillo

$11.00

Protos Tinto Fino

$11.00

Bodegas LAN Rioja - Gran Reserva

$12.00

D.V. Catena

$12.00

LAN D-12 Crianza

$12.00

Flecha Gran Malbec

$12.00

Catena White Clay

$12.00

Catena La Consulta

$13.00

Flecha Cab Franc

$13.00

Protos - Crianza

$13.00

Colome Autentico Malbec

$15.00

Flecha Gran Corte

$15.00

BY THE BOTTLE

Beringer - White Zinfandel

$29.00

Catena Vista Flores

$32.00

Havenscourt - Merlot

$33.00

Cantina Gabriel - Sweet Red

$34.00

LAN Rioja - Blanco

$34.00

Sur de los Andes - Cabernet Reserva

$34.00

Sur de los Andes - Malbec Reserva

$34.00

Tre Fili - Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Aires de Protos Rosé

$35.00

Stowell Cellars - Rosé Zinfandel

$35.00

Sur de los Andes - Malbec & Cabernet

$35.00

Domaine Sonoma - Merlot

$37.00

Protos Tempranillo

$37.00

Protos Tinto Fino

$37.00

LAN D-12 Crianza

$40.00

Catena White Clay

$42.00

D.V. Catena Tinto

$42.00

LAN Rioja - Gran Reserva

$43.00

Flecha Gran Malbec

$43.00

Flecha Cab Franc

$44.00

Catena La Consulta

$44.00

Protos - Crianza

$45.00

Flecha Gran Corte

$55.00

Colome Autentico Malbec

$55.00

Catena Alta Cabernet

$62.00

Catena Alta Malbec

$62.00

Protos Gran Reserva

$70.00

LAN - Culmen Reserva

$82.00

Protos Selección - Finca El Grajo Viejo

$93.00

Catena Argentino

$145.00

Achaval Ferrer Altamira

$150.00

Catena Adrianna Terrae

$160.00

BEER

BOTTLED | CANS

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Harpoon IPA

$5.00

BTL Sam Adams Octoberfest

$5.00

DRAFT [EMPTY MENU]

Test Draft

$2.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Fernet Branca & Coke

$12.00

Fernet Branca & Tonic Water

$12.00

Fernet Branca 1

$15.00

Fernet Branca 2

$15.00

MALBEC SANGRIA

$12.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL SANGRIA

$12.00

WHITE WINE SANGRIA

$12.00

Sangria 4

$14.00

Mimosa 1

$8.00

Mimosa 2

$8.00

Mimosa 3

$8.00

Mimosa 4

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.25