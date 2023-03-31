Camila's Converse 4550 fm1518 North
4550 fm1518 North
Selma, TX 78154
Drinks Menu
Non-Alc Drinks
Food Menu
Breakfast Tacos
Avocado Only Taco
Bacon & Egg
Bacon Only Taco
Bean & Bacon
Bean & Cheese
Bean & Egg
Bean Only
Bean & Rice
Chicharron
Chicharron w/Egg
Chilaquiles
Eggs, pico de gallo, chips & cheese
Choriquiles
Eggs, pico de gallo, chips, cheese & chorizo
Chorizo & Bean
Chorizo & Egg
Chorizo & Potatos
Country Sausage Only Taco
Country & Bean
Country & Egg
Country & Poatato
Country Ranchero
Cpuntry Sausage mixed with salsa ranchera
Egg a la Mexicana
Egg mixed with pico de gallo
Ham & Egg
Machacado
Shredded dry beed, egg & pico de gallo
Migas
Eggs, chips & cheese
Nopalitos Only
Nopalitos & Egg
Nopalitos a la Mexicana
Nopales mixed w/ pico de gallo
Potato Only Taco
Potato & Bacon
Potato & Bean
Potato & Cheese
Papa Ranchera
Papa a la Mexicana
Potatos mixed with pico de gallo
Potato & Egg
Meat Tacos
Al Pastor
Asada
Asada a la Mex
Barbacoa
Plain, meat only
Carne de P. En Chile C.
Carne Guisada
Fajita - Chicken
Grilled with bell peppers & onions
Fajita - Beef
Grilled with bell peppers & onions
Porkchop Only Taco
Picadillo
Pollo Guisado
Picadillo
Breakfast Plates
Barbacoa & Eggs
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Chilaquiles Plate
Eggs, pico, chips and cheese. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.
Choriquiles Plate
Eggs, pico, chips, cheese and chorizo. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Country & Egg Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Huevos a la Mexicana Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Huevos Divorciados
One egg topped w/ red sause and one topped with green sauce. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
Machacado & Eggs Plate
Scrambled eggs mixed with shredded, dried beef, and pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
Meat Lovers
Bacon, country sausage, ham, two eggs cooked to your liking, and two small pancakes.
Migas Plate
Scrambled eggs mixed with tortillas chips and topped with melted cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
Oatmeal
Served with a side of white toast.
Omelette a la Mexicana
Scrambled egg omelette filled with pico de gallo topped with melted cheese.Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
Pancake Special
Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of bacon or ham.
Pancake Triple
Pork Chop & Eggs
Two eggs cooked to your liking with a grilled pork chop. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes
Egg a la Cart
Burritos & Tortas
Breakfast Burrito
Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.
Breakfast Torta
Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.
Lunch Burrito
Comes with rice and beans inside, and your choice of meat
Lunch Torta
Comes with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, and your choice of meat
Appetizers
Queso Dip
Botana Special
Bean and cheese nachos, two flautas, and quesadillas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños. Add fajitas to nachos or quesadilla for extra charge.
Combo Camilas
One cheese enchilada, one chalupa, and one puffy taco.
Chips Before 11AM
Fajita Nachos
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.
1/2 Order of Fajita Nachos
1/2 Order of Bean & Cheese Nachos
Queso Flameado
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with chorizo. Served with six tortillas.
Lunch & Dinner Plates
#1 - Enchiladas
Three cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#2- Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#3 - Big Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef or chicken fajitas, with a side of guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
#4- Crispy Tacos
Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#5- Enchiladas Rancheras
Three chicken or beef enchiladas topped with red salsa ranchera, and white cheese with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
#6- Big Burrito
Beef or chicken with rice and beans inside topped with either red gravy or quest dip. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side.
#7- Chalupas
Two chalupas topped with beans, shredded chicken or picadillo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#8 - Puffy Tacos
Two beef or chicken puffy tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#9- Mini Tacos
Four asada or al pastor mini tacos served with charro beans, cilantro, and onions (fresh and grilled).
#10 - Porkchops
Two pork chops with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#11- Asada a la Mexicana
Asada grilled with pico de gallo, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#12- Gorditas
Two beef or chicken Gorditas filled with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#13- Carne Guisada
Tender seasoned beef tips in gravy served with salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#14- Milanesa
Breaded beef steak, served with fried potatoes, guacamole salad, rice, borracho beans, and two tortillas.
#15- Flautas
Three flautas served with guacamole, sour cream, salad, rice, and beans.
#16 - Fajitas
Your choice of beef or chicken, served with borracho beans, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#17 - Deluxe Combo
Carne asada, two cheese enchiladas, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco, and guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#18 - Mexican Combo
Two cheese enchiladas, one pork tamale, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco with lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#19 - Enchiladas & Carne Guisada Combo
Two cheese enchiladas and a portion of carne guisada. Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#20- Enchiladas & Fajitas
Two cheese enchiladas and your choice of beef or chicken fajitas with guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#21 - Parrillada For Two
Plate for two. Beef or chicken fajitas with grilled shrimp and country sausage. Served with two cheese enchiladas, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
#22 - Chile Relleno
Your choice of beef or cheese, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#23 - Enchiladas en Mole
Three white meat chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and white cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#24 - Carne de Puerco en Chile Colorado
Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#25 - Taco Salad
Your choice of beef or chicken, served on a bed of lettuce, with tomato, guacamole, and sour cream in our fresh tortilla bowl.
#26 - Camilas Bowl
Borracho beans, rice, your choice of meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with two tortillas.
#27 - Burrito Mar & Tierra
Large burrito with shrimp, beef or chicken fajita, rice and beans inside. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side. No substitutions.
#28 - Tex-Mex Combo
Two cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, and one beef or chicken crispy taco. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice beans, and two tortillas.
Soups
Small Menudo
Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.
Large Menudo
Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.
Small Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.
Large Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken breast served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice inside.
Caldo de Res
Served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice on the side.
Childrens Plates
Kids Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
Kids Quesadilla Plate
One single tortilla quesadilla served with rice and beans. Add fajitas to quesadilla for an additional charge.
Kids Crispy Taco Plate
One beef or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans.
Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries.
Family Orders
Fajita Family Order
1 lb. of beef, chicken, or mix fajitas, 16oz. of borracho beans, and rice. Comes with guacamole salad, six tortillas, chips and salsa.
Barbacoa Family Order
1 lb. of fresh, all meat barbacoa, 16oz of refried beans, 16oz of potatoes, 6 tortillas, cilantro, and onions.
Fajitas by the Pound
Barbacoa by the Pound
Comes with cilantro, and onions only.
Seafood
Fried Fish Plate
Two breaded and fried tilapia filets, served with French fries, rice, toast, pickles, and a side of tarter sauce.
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.
Burgers
A la Carte
Bean & Cheese Chalupa a la Cart
Chile Relleno a la Cart
Filled with beef or cheese
Crispy Taco a la Cart
Egg a la Cart
Enchilada a la Cart
Enchilada Ranchera a la Cart
Enchilada Verde a la Cart
Flauta a la Cart
Gordita a la Cart
Beef or chicken
Large Quesadilla a la Cart
Mini Taco a la Cart
Mole Enchilada a la Cart
Chalupa a la Cart
Puffy a la Cart
Small Quesdailla a la Cart
Tamal a la Cart
DINE IN - Side Orders
Avocado Side
Choose a Size
Borracho Beans
8oz
Breakfast Potatoes
8oz
Chile Toreado
Fresh Jalapeno
Choose a Size
Guacamole Side
Choose a Size
Nopalitos
8oz
Order of Limes (3)
Order of Toast
Order Pan de Torta
Pickled Jalapenos
Choose a Size
Pico de Gallo
Choose a Size
Refried Beans
8oz
Rice
Salsa Ranchera
8oz
Shredded Y. Cheese
Choose a Size
Side Country a la Mex
Side of Bacon
2 Strips
Side of Chopped Tomato
Choose a Size
Side of Cilantro
Choose a Size
Side of Country Sausage
8oz
Side of Fresh Onions
Choose a Size
Side of Grilled Onions
8oz
Side of Ham
Side of Lettuce
Sour Cream
Choose a Size
Tortilla Order
Choose Quantity
TO GO - Side Orders
Avocado Side
Bag of Chips
Borracho Beans
Breakfast Potatoes
Chile Toreado
Chips & Guac ToGO
Chooze a Size
Chips & Queso ToGO
Chooze a Size
Chips & Salsa ToGO
Chopped Tomato
Cilantro Side
Fresh Jalapeno Side
Guacamole
Nopalitos Side
Order of Limes (3)
Order of Toast
Order Pan de Torta
Pickled Jalapenos Side
Refried Beans
Rice
Salsa Order
Salsa Quemada
Salsa Ranchera
SD-Chopped Onion
SD-Pico de G.
Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Side of Bacon
2 Strips
Side of Country Sausage
8oz
Side of Grilled Onions
8oz
Side of Ham
Side Of Lettuce
Sour Cream
Tortilla Order
Choose Quantity
Tortilla Order
Choose Quantity
Desserts
TOGO Options
Photos coming soon!