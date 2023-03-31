A map showing the location of Camila's Converse 4550 fm1518 NorthView gallery

Camila's Converse 4550 fm1518 North

4550 fm1518 North

Selma, TX 78154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks Menu

Non-Alc Drinks

Large Agua Fresca

$3.55

32oz. No refills

Sm. Agua Fresca

$2.55

16oz No refills

To-Go Cup

$0.39

Water

Food Menu

Breakfast Tacos

-----------------

Avocado Only Taco

$2.25

Bacon & Egg

$1.95

Bacon Only Taco

$1.95

Bean & Bacon

$1.95

Bean & Cheese

$1.75

Bean & Egg

$1.95

Bean Only

$1.95

Bean & Rice

$1.95

Chicharron

$2.95

Chicharron w/Egg

$2.95

Chilaquiles

$1.95

Eggs, pico de gallo, chips & cheese

Choriquiles

$2.95

Eggs, pico de gallo, chips, cheese & chorizo

Chorizo & Bean

$1.95

Chorizo & Egg

$1.95

Chorizo & Potatos

$1.95

Country Sausage Only Taco

$3.25

Country & Bean

$3.25

Country & Egg

$3.25

Country & Poatato

$3.25

Country Ranchero

$3.25

Cpuntry Sausage mixed with salsa ranchera

Egg a la Mexicana

$1.95

Egg mixed with pico de gallo

Ham & Egg

$1.95

Machacado

$3.25

Shredded dry beed, egg & pico de gallo

Migas

$1.95

Eggs, chips & cheese

Nopalitos Only

$2.55

Nopalitos & Egg

$2.55

Nopalitos a la Mexicana

$2.55

Nopales mixed w/ pico de gallo

Potato Only Taco

$1.95

Potato & Bacon

$1.95

Potato & Bean

$1.95

Potato & Cheese

$1.95

Papa Ranchera

$1.95

Papa a la Mexicana

$2.25

Potatos mixed with pico de gallo

Potato & Egg

$1.95

Meat Tacos

-----------------

Al Pastor

$3.95

Asada

$3.95

Asada a la Mex

$3.95

Barbacoa

$3.95

Plain, meat only

Carne de P. En Chile C.

$3.95

Carne Guisada

$3.95

Fajita - Chicken

$3.95

Grilled with bell peppers & onions

Fajita - Beef

$3.95

Grilled with bell peppers & onions

Porkchop Only Taco

$3.95

Picadillo

$3.25

Pollo Guisado

$3.25

Picadillo

$3.25

Breakfast Plates

Barbacoa & Eggs

$10.25

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Chilaquiles Plate

$7.55

Eggs, pico, chips and cheese. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.

Choriquiles Plate

$8.25

Eggs, pico, chips, cheese and chorizo. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$8.75

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Country & Egg Plate

$9.75

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.75

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$7.55

Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Huevos Divorciados

$7.95

One egg topped w/ red sause and one topped with green sauce. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$7.55

Two eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

Machacado & Eggs Plate

$8.55

Scrambled eggs mixed with shredded, dried beef, and pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

Meat Lovers

$10.55

Bacon, country sausage, ham, two eggs cooked to your liking, and two small pancakes.

Migas Plate

$7.55

Scrambled eggs mixed with tortillas chips and topped with melted cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

Oatmeal

$4.75

Served with a side of white toast.

Omelette a la Mexicana

$8.75

Scrambled egg omelette filled with pico de gallo topped with melted cheese.Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

Pancake Special

$8.95

Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of bacon or ham.

Pancake Triple

$5.85

Pork Chop & Eggs

$10.25

Two eggs cooked to your liking with a grilled pork chop. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.

1 Pancake

$1.95

2 Pancakes

$3.85

Egg a la Cart

$1.55

Burritos & Tortas

Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.

Breakfast Torta

$6.25

Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.

Lunch Burrito

$8.25

Comes with rice and beans inside, and your choice of meat

Lunch Torta

$8.25

Comes with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, and your choice of meat

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$5.25+

Botana Special

$11.95

Bean and cheese nachos, two flautas, and quesadillas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños. Add fajitas to nachos or quesadilla for extra charge.

Combo Camilas

$9.95

One cheese enchilada, one chalupa, and one puffy taco.

Chips Before 11AM

$1.99

Fajita Nachos

$11.95

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.

1/2 Order of Fajita Nachos

$7.25

1/2 Order of Bean & Cheese Nachos

$5.95

Queso Flameado

$9.75

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with chorizo. Served with six tortillas.

Lunch & Dinner Plates

#1 - Enchiladas

$10.55

Three cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#2- Enchiladas Verdes

$10.75

Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#3 - Big Quesadilla

$11.75

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef or chicken fajitas, with a side of guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

#4- Crispy Tacos

$10.55

Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#5- Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.55

Three chicken or beef enchiladas topped with red salsa ranchera, and white cheese with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

#6- Big Burrito

$11.55

Beef or chicken with rice and beans inside topped with either red gravy or quest dip. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side.

#7- Chalupas

$10.55

Two chalupas topped with beans, shredded chicken or picadillo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#8 - Puffy Tacos

$10.55

Two beef or chicken puffy tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#9- Mini Tacos

$11.75

Four asada or al pastor mini tacos served with charro beans, cilantro, and onions (fresh and grilled).

#10 - Porkchops

$10.75

Two pork chops with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#11- Asada a la Mexicana

$12.25

Asada grilled with pico de gallo, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#12- Gorditas

$10.95

Two beef or chicken Gorditas filled with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#13- Carne Guisada

$11.95

Tender seasoned beef tips in gravy served with salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#14- Milanesa

$11.95

Breaded beef steak, served with fried potatoes, guacamole salad, rice, borracho beans, and two tortillas.

#15- Flautas

$11.25

Three flautas served with guacamole, sour cream, salad, rice, and beans.

#16 - Fajitas

$14.95

Your choice of beef or chicken, served with borracho beans, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#17 - Deluxe Combo

$12.95

Carne asada, two cheese enchiladas, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco, and guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#18 - Mexican Combo

$12.55

Two cheese enchiladas, one pork tamale, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco with lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#19 - Enchiladas & Carne Guisada Combo

$12.95

Two cheese enchiladas and a portion of carne guisada. Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#20- Enchiladas & Fajitas

$14.75

Two cheese enchiladas and your choice of beef or chicken fajitas with guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#21 - Parrillada For Two

$19.55

Plate for two. Beef or chicken fajitas with grilled shrimp and country sausage. Served with two cheese enchiladas, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

#22 - Chile Relleno

$11.95

Your choice of beef or cheese, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#23 - Enchiladas en Mole

$10.95

Three white meat chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and white cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#24 - Carne de Puerco en Chile Colorado

$11.25

Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.

#25 - Taco Salad

$11.25

Your choice of beef or chicken, served on a bed of lettuce, with tomato, guacamole, and sour cream in our fresh tortilla bowl.

#26 - Camilas Bowl

$11.25

Borracho beans, rice, your choice of meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with two tortillas.

#27 - Burrito Mar & Tierra

$12.25

Large burrito with shrimp, beef or chicken fajita, rice and beans inside. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side. No substitutions.

#28 - Tex-Mex Combo

$10.95

Two cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, and one beef or chicken crispy taco. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice beans, and two tortillas.

Soups

Small Menudo

$8.95

Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.

Large Menudo

$11.55

Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.

Small Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.

Large Tortilla Soup

$11.55

Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.

Caldo de Pollo

$11.55

Chicken breast served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice inside.

Caldo de Res

$11.55

Served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice on the side.

Childrens Plates

Kids Enchilada Plate

$6.25

One cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$6.25

One single tortilla quesadilla served with rice and beans. Add fajitas to quesadilla for an additional charge.

Kids Crispy Taco Plate

$6.25

One beef or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans.

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Served with French fries.

Family Orders

Fajita Family Order

$30.99

1 lb. of beef, chicken, or mix fajitas, 16oz. of borracho beans, and rice. Comes with guacamole salad, six tortillas, chips and salsa.

Barbacoa Family Order

$22.99

1 lb. of fresh, all meat barbacoa, 16oz of refried beans, 16oz of potatoes, 6 tortillas, cilantro, and onions.

Fajitas by the Pound

$21.99

Barbacoa by the Pound

$14.99

Comes with cilantro, and onions only.

Seafood

Fried Fish Plate

$9.75

Two breaded and fried tilapia filets, served with French fries, rice, toast, pickles, and a side of tarter sauce.

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$9.55

Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$12.55

Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.25

Comes with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, pickles and mustard. Served with French fries.

Order of French Fires

$3.45

A la Carte

Bean & Cheese Chalupa a la Cart

$2.55

Chile Relleno a la Cart

$5.25

Filled with beef or cheese

Crispy Taco a la Cart

$2.99

Egg a la Cart

$1.55

Enchilada a la Cart

$2.25

Enchilada Ranchera a la Cart

$2.55

Enchilada Verde a la Cart

$2.55

Flauta a la Cart

$2.25

Gordita a la Cart

$2.99

Beef or chicken

Large Quesadilla a la Cart

$3.55

Mini Taco a la Cart

$2.75

Mole Enchilada a la Cart

$2.55

Chalupa a la Cart

$3.25

Puffy a la Cart

$2.99

Small Quesdailla a la Cart

$2.25

Tamal a la Cart

$1.75

DINE IN - Side Orders

Avocado Side

Choose a Size

Borracho Beans

$2.95+

8oz

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.25

8oz

Chile Toreado

$0.95

Fresh Jalapeno

Choose a Size

Guacamole Side

Choose a Size

Nopalitos

$3.65

8oz

Order of Limes (3)

$0.39

Order of Toast

$1.50

Order Pan de Torta

$2.00

Pickled Jalapenos

Choose a Size

Pico de Gallo

Choose a Size

Refried Beans

$2.25

8oz

Rice

$2.25

Salsa Ranchera

$2.95

8oz

Shredded Y. Cheese

Choose a Size

Side Country a la Mex

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$1.50

2 Strips

Side of Chopped Tomato

Choose a Size

Side of Cilantro

Choose a Size

Side of Country Sausage

$1.75

8oz

Side of Fresh Onions

Choose a Size

Side of Grilled Onions

$1.95

8oz

Side of Ham

$1.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.25

Sour Cream

Choose a Size

Tortilla Order

Choose Quantity

TO GO - Side Orders

Avocado Side

$0.75+

Bag of Chips

$1.95+

Borracho Beans

$2.95+

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.25+

Chile Toreado

$0.95

Chips & Guac ToGO

$6.25+

Chooze a Size

Chips & Queso ToGO

$6.25+

Chooze a Size

Chips & Salsa ToGO

Chopped Tomato

$0.49+

Cilantro Side

$0.49+

Fresh Jalapeno Side

$0.49+

Guacamole

$0.75+

Nopalitos Side

$3.65+

Order of Limes (3)

$0.39

Order of Toast

$1.50

Order Pan de Torta

$2.00

Pickled Jalapenos Side

$0.49+

Refried Beans

$2.25+

Rice

$2.25+

Salsa Order

$0.49+

Salsa Quemada

$0.75+

Salsa Ranchera

$0.75+

SD-Chopped Onion

$0.49+

SD-Pico de G.

$0.49+

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$0.49+

Side of Bacon

$1.50

2 Strips

Side of Country Sausage

$1.75

8oz

Side of Grilled Onions

$1.95

8oz

Side of Ham

$1.50

Side Of Lettuce

$1.25+

Sour Cream

$0.49+

Tortilla Order

Choose Quantity

Tortilla Order

Choose Quantity

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.55

Cuatro Leches

$5.55

Flan

$5.55

Milkyway Chocolate Cake

$5.55

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.55

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.55

Candy

$2.25

Cookies

$3.25

TOGO Options

Red Salsa

Green Salsa

Red & Green Salsa

Salsa Quemada

$0.49+

Yes Plasticware

NO Plasticware

NO Salsa

Extra Salsa

$0.20

Off-Menu Items

Bacon & Egg Plate

$7.95

Mixed bacon & eggs, served with beans, potatos & two tortillas

Barbacoa Lunch Plate

$11.25

Bean & Egg Plate

Chicken Mole Plate

$11.25

Fiesta Enchiladas Plate

$10.75

Nopalitos Breakfast Plate

$8.85

Picadillo Lunch Plate

$9.85

Tamal (3) Lunch Plate

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4550 fm1518 North, Selma, TX 78154

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

