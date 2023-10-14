Camille's 210 first ave SW
No reviews yet
210 first ave SW
Albany, OR 97322
21+ Drinks
Beer
Wine
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Aperol Spritz
$9.00
Basil Smash
$8.00
Bellini
$8.00
BFK
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Cosmo
$8.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$9.00
French 75
$11.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Gin Fizz
$10.00
Greyhound
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Kamikaze
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island
$12.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$11.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Joulep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Negroni
$8.00
old Fashioned
$10.00
Paloma
$8.00
Sazerac
$10.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Spanish Coffee
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Vieux carre
$11.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00