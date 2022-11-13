Restaurant header imageView gallery

Camillo

2,354 Reviews

$$

1146 Nostrand Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pinsa
Insalata
Pappardelle

Appetizer

Olive Miste

Olive Miste

$8.00

Mixed marinated olives with black peppercorns and thyme.

Alici Burro

Alici Burro

$11.00

Anchovies served in butter and bread.

Insalata

Insalata

$15.00

Mix of 14 different salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata, fresh grapes, anchovy vinaigrette

Chicken Liver

Chicken Liver

$15.00

Chicken liver mousse, vinsanto/grape jelly, and crostini.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil

Camillo Board

Camillo Board

$20.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Finocchiona, Grana Padano cheese, Almonds and Honey

Carciofi Giudia

Carciofi Giudia

$20.00

Fried whole artichokes, fresh mint

Romano Beans Salad

Romano Beans Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Romano beans, fennel, celery, pea sprouts, evoo and lemon

Pinsa

An ancient style of Roman pizza made using high protein organic wheat flour, with a touch of rice flour. The dough is left to rise  for over 48 hours, resulting in a crust that is lighter, crispier & more easily digestible than typical Neapolitan pizza.
Margherita Pinsa

Margherita Pinsa

$15.00

Tomatoes, fresh basil, and fior di latte mozzarella.

Capricciosa Pinsa

Capricciosa Pinsa

$20.00

Artichokes, mushrooms, prosciutto cotto, olives, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

Amatriciana Pinsa

Amatriciana Pinsa

$17.00

Tomatoes, guanciale, pecorino romano, and chili pepper.

Salsiccia & Broccolini Pinsa

Salsiccia & Broccolini Pinsa

$20.00

Pork sausage, broccoli rabe, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

Felino Pinsa

Felino Pinsa

$18.00

Imported salame Felino, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, and fennel seeds.

Funghi Pinsa

Funghi Pinsa

$23.00

Fresh seasonal wild mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, fresh oregano

Napoletana Pinsa

Napoletana Pinsa

$18.00

Anchovies, oregano, capers, mozzarella, tomatoes

Asparagi & Ricotta 

Asparagi & Ricotta 

$19.00

Delta Queen purple asparagus, Parmigiano, guanciale,fresh ricotta, truffle sauce (truffles, porcini mushrooms, black olives, anchovies)

Pasta

Paccheri Amatriciana

Paccheri Amatriciana

$18.00

Imported Gentile pasta, tomatoes, pork guanciale, pecorino romano, chili peppers

Gnocchi alla Romana

Gnocchi alla Romana

$16.00

Sliced semolina gnocchi, tomatoes, parmigiano. *Please note: this is not your typical gnocchi. They do not look like little dumplings. Roman semolina gnocchi has a consistency closer to polenta. It is delicious! A true Roman specialty.

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$19.00

Fresh pappardelle pasta, oxtail & beef cheeks braised with red wine, tomatoes & cloves

Tonnarelli alla Carbonara

Tonnarelli alla Carbonara

$19.00

Gentile tonnarelli pasta, guanciale (pork), egg yolk (pasteurized), parmigiano cheese

Paccheri Cacio e Pepe

Paccheri Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Gentile pasta, pecorino Romano, black pepper

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.00

Fresh pasta, cherry tomatoes, besciamella, basil pesto(basil, nuts, xvoo), parmigiano

Main course

Polletto

Polletto

$26.00

Roasted young chicken, fresh herbs, potatoes, glazed pearl onions

Baccalà alla Livornese

Baccalà alla Livornese

$26.00

Fresh Alaskan cod braised with tomatoes, capers, fresh oregano and olives, served over mashed potatoes

Abbacchio alla Romana

Abbacchio alla Romana

$29.00

Traditional Roman recipe of goat roasted with rosemary & white wine, served with mashed potatoes & broccoli rabe

Polpette

Polpette

$27.00

Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs made with fresh ricotta, eggs and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served with roasted mushrooms and mashed potatoes.

Sides

Broccoli Rabe Side

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes Side

$7.00

Desserts

Sicilian bread pudding with candied oranges, orange blossom water, almonds & amaretto glaze
Olive Oil Pistacchio cake

Olive Oil Pistacchio cake

$12.00

Olive oil and Pistachio cake filled with limoncello.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Mascarpone, egg yolks, Italian lady fingers, cocoa, coffee

Tartufo Chocolate

Tartufo Chocolate

$12.00

Chocolate gelato, zabaione cream center, caramelized hazelnut and cocoa powder

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting us!

Website

Location

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Directions

Gallery
Camillo image
Banner pic
Camillo image

