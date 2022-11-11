Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Camillo - Tompkins Ave

79 Reviews

$$

333 Tompkins Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pinsa
Felino Pinsa
Insalata

Antipasti

FRESH MARINATED SARDINES IN SAOR Carrots, celery, onions, pine nuts, red wine vinegar. Served at room temperature
Olive Miste

Olive Miste

$8.00

Olives marinated with peppercorns, herbs & spicy chili flakes

Focaccia

Focaccia

$8.00

Olive oil, salt, fresh rosemary

Alici Burro

Alici Burro

$10.00

House marinated anchovies, butter, bread

Insalata

Insalata

$14.00

Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano

Mozzarella Di Bufala

Mozzarella Di Bufala

$17.00

Roasted Red Kabocha squash, fresh sage

Carciofi

Carciofi

$18.00

Artichokes, roasted garlic, fresh mint, toasted bread crumbs

Sformato

Sformato

$16.00

Roasted cauliflower soufflé made with besciamella,  eggs, & Grana padano cheese served with olives tapenade

Meatballs

Meatballs

$19.00

Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs  made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour,  topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil

Zuppa di Pomodoro

Zuppa di Pomodoro

$12.00

Chilled tomato soup with leeks, cucumbers and fresh basil

Pinsa

An ancient style of Roman pizza made using high protein organic wheat flour, with a touch of rice flour. The dough is left to rise  for over 48 hours, resulting in a crust that is lighter, crispier & more easily digestible than typical Neapolitan pizza.
Margherita Pinsa

Margherita Pinsa

$15.00

Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)

Funghi Pinsa

Funghi Pinsa

$23.00

Fresh wild mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, fresh oregano (Vegetarian)

Felino Pinsa

Felino Pinsa

$19.00

Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds

Salsiccia & Friarelli Pinsa

Salsiccia & Friarelli Pinsa

$20.00

Pork sausage, Neapolitan broccoli rabe, tomatoes, mozzarella

Formaggi Pinsa

Formaggi Pinsa

$19.00

Mozzarella, parmigiano, gruyere, gorgonzola (Vegetarian)

Capricciosa Pinsa

Capricciosa Pinsa

$20.00

Mushrooms, olives, prosciutto cotto (ham), artichokes, tomatoes, mozzarella

Diavola Pinsa

Diavola Pinsa

$19.00

Sun-dried peppers, olives, capers, tomatoes, mozzarella. (Vegetarian)

Amatriciana Pinsa

Amatriciana Pinsa

$18.00

Tomatoes, guanciale, pecorino romano, and chili pepper.

Napoletana Pinsa

Napoletana Pinsa

$17.00

Anchovies, oregano, capers, mozzarella, tomatoes

Pinsa alla Norma

Pinsa alla Norma

$19.00

Roasted eggplant, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta salata, oregano

Prosciutto & Bufala

Prosciutto & Bufala

$24.00

Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes confit, imported buffalo mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, basil EVOO

Asparagi e Ricotta

Asparagi e Ricotta

$19.00

Delta Queen purple asparagus, Parmigiano, guanciale, fresh ricotta, truffle sauce (truffles, porcini mushrooms, black olives, anchovies)

Main Course

Baked Cacio e Pepe

Baked Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Gentile pasta, pecorino romano, besciamella & black pepper baked in the oven (Vegetarian)

Lasagna

Lasagna

$20.00

Fresh pasta, cherry tomatoes, besciamella, basil pesto(basil, nuts, xvoo), parmigiano

Chicken

Chicken

$24.00

Roasted young chicken, fresh herbs, potatoes, rainbow carrots, glazed pearl onions

Baccala

Baccala

$22.00

Fresh Alaskan cod roasted with tomatoes, olives, capers, potatoes & fresh oregano

Salsiccia d'Alce

Salsiccia d'Alce

$22.00

Fossil Farm elk sausages roasted with brussels sprouts green kale and fennel

Desserts

Tartufo Chocolate

Tartufo Chocolate

$12.00

Chocolate gelato, zabaione cream center, caramelized hazelnut and cocoa powder

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Mascarpone, egg yolk, Italian lady fingers, cocoa, coffee

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Made with chocolate, sugar, eggs and apricot glaze

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Lemon, lime, milk, biscotti crumb crust

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order and pay online! Contact-less pick up!

Website

Location

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

Gallery
Bar Camillo image
Bar Camillo image
Bar Camillo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1047 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Oaxaca Taqueria - Bedford Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,794
1116 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
orange star4.9 • 156
323 Franklin Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
873 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn ny, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Sushi K Bar - Williamsburg
orange star4.4 • 329
888 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Brain Food - Bed-Stuy
orange star4.5 • 650
967 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Aita - Clinton Hill
orange star4.8 • 2,583
132 Greene Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Putnam's Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,089
419 Myrtle Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Locanda Vini E Olii
orange star4.1 • 427
129 Gates Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
orange star4.9 • 156
323 Franklin Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Tatanka's Tea and Tincture
orange star4.9 • 97
557 classon ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Park Slope
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston