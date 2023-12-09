Caminito
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Boutique restaurant and empanaderia, serving a carefully curated variety of Argentinian-inspired dishes as well as eclectic specialties from other South-American countries. Chef Sara's unique gastronomy experience, stemming from years of travel and experimenting with Latin flavors, creates a semi-traditional menu where simplicity and taste are balanced to perfection.
Location
87 Main St, Port Washington, NY 11050
