Restaurant header imageView gallery

Camino Alto

review star

No reviews yet

1715 Union Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottle, Wine

Rolfshark, Lambrusco

$40.00

Sebastian Brunet, "100%"

$50.00

Alfredo Maestro Pet Nat Bottle

$75.00

Bonnaire Rose Champagne

$140.00

Marguet Shaman 18 Champagne

$140.00

Gerard Boulay

$49.00Out of stock

Rosato di Ampeleia

$48.00

Unturned Stone, Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

La Pepie Muscadet

$55.00

VGC "Clos des Chapellas", Muscadet

$55.00

Chanselus, Cepas Vellas

$69.00

Corail Rosé

$44.00

Bernardo Estévez Issué

$69.00

Chablis

$55.00

Between Us Bottle

$45.00

Kolfok Intra! Bottle

$55.00

Wenzel Voodoo Child Bottle

$78.00

Matunie, Mutabilis (chilled)

$55.00

"Estenas" Bobal

$48.00

Clementine Carter Grenache

$64.00

Crac Boom-Bu Pinot Noir Gamay

$49.00

Horus, Sole e Terra

$49.00

Perrin, Gigondas, Rouge

$65.00

Spider Chase, Zinfandel

$75.00

Bolsignano Brunello

$80.00

Amon-Ra, Shiraz

$150.00

Beer etc

OtherWise IPA

$11.00

OtherWise Pale Ale

$11.00

CalRose Rice Lager

$11.00

OtherWise Péché de Pêche

$11.00Out of stock

OtherWise Hella Nibs

$11.00

Fort Point Villager

$7.00

Four Point KSA

$7.00

Buck Wild Hazy IPA

$8.00

Moonlight Reality Czeck Pilsner

$11.00

North Coast Pacific Magic IPA

$8.00

North Coast Laguna Baja

$8.00

Athletic Brewing, Run Wild (NonAlc)

$8.00

Far West, You Guava Be...

$10.00

Golden State Hard Cider

$10.00Out of stock

June Shine Ice Tea Lemonade

$10.00

June Shine Grapefruit

$8.00

June Shine Perm Vacation

$8.00

Other Beverages

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water

$7.00

Ghia Spritz (NonAlc)

$9.00

Juice Shop

$5.50

Oli Pop

$5.50

House Coriander Limeade

$6.00

Special Event

Private Event Weeknight

$1,500.00

Private Event Weekend Night

$2,000.00

Private Event Weekday

$500.00

Private Event Weekend Day

$1,250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

You can't make everyone happy. You're not a taco.

Location

1715 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Camino Alto image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sacred Taco
orange starNo Reviews
1875 Union Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Flores - Union
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Union Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wildseed - Union
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Union Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Roam Artisan Burgers - Union
orange star4.4 • 10,268
1785 Union Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Union St
orange star4.8 • 205
2055-A Union St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Bobo's I - 1450 Lombard
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Lombard San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston